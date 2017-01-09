High School Basketball

January 9, 2017 3:37 PM

Louisville leads the way in first boys’ and girls’ high school basketball polls

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

LOUISVILLE

The top boys’ and girls’ teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:

BOYS

School

FPV

Record

Points

Previous

1. Trinity

12

15-1

137

2. Covington Catholic

1

12-4

102

3. Bowling Green

1

12-2

90

4. Fern Creek

14-2

80

5. Ballard

10-3

62

6. Scott County

10-3

53

7. Christian County

12-2

52

8. Paul Laurence Dunbar

12-4

34

9. Campbell County

14-1

26

10. Cooper

12-3

22

Others receiving votes: South Laurel 17, Harlan County 14, Lexington Christian 13, Corbin 11, Doss 9, Hopkinsville 7, Lexington Catholic 7, Hancock County 6, Southwestern 5, Perry County Central 4, South Oldham 3, Graves County 3, Knox Central 3, Owensboro Catholic 2, Franklin-Simpson 2, Adair County 2, Apollo 2, North Laurel 1.

GIRLS

School

FPV

Record

Points

Previous

1. Butler

7

14-1

131

2. Male

5

13-1

123

3. Mercer County

1

10-4

90

4. Simon Kenton

11-3

65

5. Manual

12-3

54

6. Sacred Heart

10-4

50

7. Franklin County

12-2

47

8. Elizabethtown

1

10-2

44

9. Murray

12-3

40

10. Henderson County

10-2

23

Others receiving votes: Harlan County 16, Mason County 11, Monroe County 9, Scott County 9, Graves County 7, Paintsville 7, Casey County 6, South Laurel 6, Perry County Central 5, Eastern 5, Bullitt East 4, Holmes 4, Clark County 3, North Laurel 3, Bowling Green 3, Glasgow 2, Leslie County 2, Highlands 2, Harlan 1.

Media organizations which voted in this week’s poll: Daily News, Bowling Green; Times-Tribune, Corbin; Glasgow Daily Times, Glasgow; Daily Enterprise, Harlan; The Gleaner, Henderson; Kentucky New Era, Hopkinsville; The Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; The Mayfield Messenger, Mayfield; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; The Paducah Sun, Paducah; Times Leader Princeton, Princeton; WDKY, Lexington; WSON, Henderson. (Note: The Lexington Herald-Leader mistakenly did not participate this week. It will vote in subsequent weeks.)

Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps

Related content

High School Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Dunbar has something new for Lexington Catholic

View more video

Sports Videos