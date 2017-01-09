Louisville leads the way in first boys’ and girls’ high school basketball polls

The top boys’ and girls’ teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:
BOYS
School
FPV
Record
Points
Previous
1. Trinity
12
15-1
137
—
2. Covington Catholic
1
12-4
102
—
3. Bowling Green
1
12-2
90
—
4. Fern Creek
—
14-2
80
—
5. Ballard
—
10-3
62
—
6. Scott County
—
10-3
53
—
7. Christian County
—
12-2
52
—
8. Paul Laurence Dunbar
—
12-4
34
—
9. Campbell County
—
14-1
26
—
10. Cooper
—
12-3
22
—
Others receiving votes: South Laurel 17, Harlan County 14, Lexington Christian 13, Corbin 11, Doss 9, Hopkinsville 7, Lexington Catholic 7, Hancock County 6, Southwestern 5, Perry County Central 4, South Oldham 3, Graves County 3, Knox Central 3, Owensboro Catholic 2, Franklin-Simpson 2, Adair County 2, Apollo 2, North Laurel 1.
GIRLS
School
FPV
Record
Points
Previous
1. Butler
7
14-1
131
—
2. Male
5
13-1
123
—
3. Mercer County
1
10-4
90
—
4. Simon Kenton
—
11-3
65
—
5. Manual
—
12-3
54
—
6. Sacred Heart
—
10-4
50
—
7. Franklin County
—
12-2
47
—
8. Elizabethtown
1
10-2
44
—
9. Murray
—
12-3
40
—
10. Henderson County
—
10-2
23
—
Others receiving votes: Harlan County 16, Mason County 11, Monroe County 9, Scott County 9, Graves County 7, Paintsville 7, Casey County 6, South Laurel 6, Perry County Central 5, Eastern 5, Bullitt East 4, Holmes 4, Clark County 3, North Laurel 3, Bowling Green 3, Glasgow 2, Leslie County 2, Highlands 2, Harlan 1.
Media organizations which voted in this week’s poll: Daily News, Bowling Green; Times-Tribune, Corbin; Glasgow Daily Times, Glasgow; Daily Enterprise, Harlan; The Gleaner, Henderson; Kentucky New Era, Hopkinsville; The Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; The Mayfield Messenger, Mayfield; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; The Paducah Sun, Paducah; Times Leader Princeton, Princeton; WDKY, Lexington; WSON, Henderson. (Note: The Lexington Herald-Leader mistakenly did not participate this week. It will vote in subsequent weeks.)
