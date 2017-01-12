Basketball notes: Dunbar’s Hollingsworth nominated for McDonald’s All-American Game

Paul Laurence Dunbar star Taveion Hollingsworth was among eight Kentucky boys’ players nominated for the McDonald’s All-American Game. The others were: Pedro Bradshaw, Russellville; Peyton Broughton, North Laurel; Tony Jackson, North Hardin; Tavin Lovan, Franklin-Simpson; Anthony Mathis, Kentucky Country Day; Jaylen Sebree, Christian County; and Chris Vogt, Graves County
Only three Kentucky girls were nominated: Bullitt East’s Lindsey Duvall, East Carter’s Kristen Mayo and Butler’s Jaelynn Penn.
The final 24 boys and 24 girls selected for participation in the games will be announced during an ESPNU selection show beginning 10:30 p.m. Sunday. The games will be played March 29 and broadcast on ESPN.
▪ Sayre’s boys went more than 18 years between victories over Woodford County before a 66-48 win on Monday. Jake Duby scored 21 of his 23 points in the second half for the Spartans, who hadn’t beaten the Yellow Jackets since a 69-61 overtime victory on Dec. 22, 1998. The teams played on Dec. 21 the next season (oddly enough, a 69-61 Woodford win) but didn’t meet again until Jan. 12, 2015.
Current Sayre Coach Rob Goodman was the acting head coach in Sayre’s 1998 win over Woodford County because then-head coach Steve Weir was sick.
“I was head assistant, so I had the team,” Goodman said in a text to the Herald-Leader. “That was fun, except my next game was against LexCath.” (Catholic defeated Sayre, 83-36).
▪ Paul Laurence Dunbar seniors Javea Richardson and Isaiah Yeast each reached career-high point totals in the Bulldogs’ 85-74 win at Tates Creek on Tuesday. Richardson scored 22 points while Yeast finished with 21 for the Bulldogs, who got 23 points from Taveion Hollingsworth before the Mr. Basketball contender fouled out with about five minutes to play. As of Wednesday, Dunbar was the only 11th Region team still undefeated against its regional brethren (8-0).
▪ Scott County’s 100-72 win over Henry Clay last Friday was the first time the Cardinals reached triple-digit scoring since a 111-41 win over Sayre in the 2009 boys’ 42nd District Tournament.
▪ Peter Whitman was a perfect 9-for-9 from the field for 19 points in Lexington Catholic’s 57-54 win at Lafayette. The senior had 12 rebounds and five blocked shots.
▪ Metcalfe County girls’ star MacKenzie Coleman eclipsed 2,500 points and 1,500 rebounds for her career during the Hornets’ 64-51 loss at Greenwood on Monday. The Tennessee Tech commit finished with 27 points and 16 rebounds in the defeat.
▪ St. Mary senior Julie Koenig reached 1,000 points for her career in a 43-40 win over Fulton City on Monday.
▪ Louisville Christian girls’ freshman Shelby Calhoun recorded a quadruple-double — 27 points, 12 rebounds, 10 steals and 10 blocks — in the Centurions’ 72-52 loss to Elizabethtown on Tuesday.
Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps
Comments