January 15, 2017 7:43 PM

Dave Cantrall’s boys’ ratings: Scott County takes over top spot

BOYS’ TOP 25

LW

1. Scott County (12-4)

85.1

3

2. Fern Creek (17-2)

84.5

6

3. Louisville Trinity (18-2)

84.1

1

4. Covington Catholic (14-4)

83.5

4

5. Bowling Green (15-2)

83.1

5

6. Ballard (12-3)

82.6

2

7. Lexington Christian (14-4)

81.9

11

8. Christian County (13-2)

81.6

8

9. Campbell County (16-1)

81.3

7

10. Hopkinsville (14-4)

80.8

12

11. Lexington Catholic (13-6)

80.5

10

12. Bullitt East (12-6)

80.2

13

13. Cooper (14-3)

80.1

14

14. Paul Laurence Dunbar (13-5)

79.8

9

15. Knox Central (12-4)

79.5

t16

16. South Oldham (15-3)

78.7

15

16. Southwestern (15-2)

78.7

18

18. Adair County (17-1)

77.4

t16

19. Corbin (13-2)

77.3

t19

20. Oldham County (13-4)

76.4

t19

21. Pulaski County (14-4)

76.3

22

22. South Laurel (15-4)

76.2

24

23. Franklin-Simpson (13-4)

76.1

21

23. Waggener (13-5)

76.1

NR

23. North Laurel (15-3)

76.1

NR

BOYS’ RATINGS BY REGION

1ST REGION

1. Graves County

74.1

2. Marshall County

71.4

3. Paducah Tilghman

70.4

4. Mayfield

67.7

5. McCracken County

66.2

6. Murray

58.5

7. Calloway County

57.5

8. St. Mary

44.9

9. Ballard Memorial

38.2

10. Hickman County

37.5

11. Carlisle County

37.1

12. Fulton County

32.1

13. Fulton City

29.1

14. Christian Fellowship

14.7

15. Community Christian

8.3

2ND REGION

1. Christian County

81.6

2. Hopkinsville

80.8

3. Henderson County

66.7

4. University Heights

65.8

5. Madisonville

59.2

6. Hopkins Central

55.5

7. Webster County

54.3

8. Caldwell County

49.4

9. Lyon County

47.6

10. Livingston Central

44.0

11. Dawson Springs

38.1

12. Trigg County

35.4

13. Union County

35.2

14. Crittenden County

33.0

15. Fort Campbell

25.8

3RD REGION

1. Apollo

71.6

2. Owensboro Catholic

71.2

3. Owensboro

69.5

4. Daviess County

66.9

5. Hancock County

63.0

6. Muhlenberg County

62.3

7. Ohio County

62.0

8. Meade County

60.7

9. Edmonson County

57.0

10. Butler County

55.9

11. Grayson County

54.4

12. Breckinridge County

52.7

13. McLean County

41.9

14. Whitesville Trinity

40.0

15. Cloverport

30.5

4TH REGION

1. Bowling Green

83.1

2. Franklin-Simpson

76.1

3. Warren Central

70.5

4. Russellville

70.2

5. Greenwood

69.8

6. Warren East

61.8

7. Monroe County

60.9

8. Barren County

60.0

9. Clinton County

58.9

10. Allen County

52.6

11. Todd Central

51.9

12. Logan County

50.4

13. South Warren

48.1

14. Glasgow

46.8

15. Cumberland County

46.3

16. Russell County

44.0

17. Metcalfe County

26.7

5TH REGION

1. Adair County

77.4

2. North Hardin

74.8

3. John Hardin

72.9

4. Bardstown

71.4

4. Taylor County

71.4

6. Central Hardin

66.2

7. LaRue County

65.2

8. Marion County

63.3

9. Bethlehem

60.6

10. Elizabethtown

58.9

11. Washington County

55.1

12. Nelson County

54.0

13. Caverna

50.0

14. Green County

45.3

15. Campbellsville

44.4

16. Fort Knox

39.7

17. Hart County

38.5

18. Thomas Nelson

30.4

6TH REGION

1. Fern Creek

84.5

2. Bullitt East

80.2

3. Doss

75.7

4. Valley

74.1

5. Pleasure Ridge Park

73.9

6. Butler

72.6

7. Moore

68.0

8. DeSales

66.0

9. Lou. Holy Cross

60.4

10. Fairdale

59.7

11. Southern

58.6

12. Iroquois

57.7

13. Jeffersontown

55.9

14. Western

54.2

15. North Bullitt

53.6

16. Bullitt Central

43.9

17. Beth Haven

39.3

18. Whitefield Academy

30.4

19. Evangel

17.2

7TH REGION

1. Trinity

84.1

2. Ballard

82.6

3. Waggener

76.1

4. Eastern

75.0

5. Louisville Christian

73.6

6. St. Xavier

72.9

7. Central

71.4

8. Male

70.8

9. Manual

58.9

10. Atherton

56.3

11. Country Day

55.5

12. Seneca

54.3

13. Collegiate

51.1

14. Shawnee

32.4

15. Portland Christian

29.0

16. Brown

25.6

17. St. Francis

24.1

8TH REGION

1. South Oldham

78.7

2. Oldham County

76.4

3. Simon Kenton

72.8

4. Collins

72.7

5. Walton-Verona

70.3

6. Anderson County

66.3

7. Spencer County

63.8

8. Shelby County

62.0

9. North Oldham

61.7

10. Gallatin County

61.0

11. Williamstown

57.5

12. Eminence

53.6

13. Grant County

52.9

14. Owen County

51.1

15. Henry County

48.9

16. Carroll County

46.0

17. Trimble County

33.2

9TH REGION

1. Covington Catholic

83.5

2. Cooper

80.1

3. Dixie Heights

74.5

4. Newport Catholic

69.5

5. Conner

67.6

6. Holmes

65.5

7. Highlands

62.7

8. Lloyd

62.6

9. Beechwood

62.3

10. Cov. Holy Cross

60.8

11. Ryle

60.6

12. Newport

60.5

13. Boone County

56.1

14. St. Henry

55.5

15. Ludlow

46.4

16. Dayton

38.4

17. Bellevue

38.2

18. Villa Madonna

36.9

19. Heritage Academy

0.2

20. Latin

0.1

10TH REGION

1. Campbell County

81.3

2. Scott

69.8

3. Clark County

68.2

4. Paris

68.0

5. Pendleton County

67.8

6. Mason County

62.9

7. Bracken County

56.4

8. Bourbon County

55.1

9. Harrison County

54.7

10. Montgomery County

53.8

11. Bishop Brossart

51.7

12. Nicholas County

48.0

13. Augusta

45.5

14. Robertson County

44.2

15. Calvary Christian

31.3

16. St. Patrick

30.5

17. Silver Grove

13.9

11TH REGION

1. Scott County

85.1

2. Lexington Christian

81.9

3. Lexington Catholic

80.5

4. Paul Dunbar

79.8

5. Lafayette

72.2

6. Madison Central

71.9

7. Bryan Station

71.5

8. Henry Clay

70.6

9. Madison Southern

68.1

10. Franklin County

62.2

11. Sayre

61.9

12. Woodford County

60.4

13. Tates Creek

56.2

14. Frankfort

44.9

14. Western Hills

44.9

16. Model

42.1

17. Berea

32.9

12TH REGION

1. Southwestern

78.7

2. Pulaski County

76.3

3. Mercer County

72.8

4. Lincoln County

72.5

5. Wayne County

70.0

6. West Jessamine

68.9

7. Boyle County

65.4

8. Rockcastle County

63.8

9. Casey County

60.8

10. Somerset

59.2

11. McCreary Central

57.9

12. Danville

56.7

13. East Jessamine

56.1

14. Garrard County

48.8

15. Burgin

30.5

16. Ky. School for Deaf

2.4

13TH REGION

1. Knox Central

79.5

2. Corbin

77.3

3. South Laurel

76.2

4. North Laurel

76.1

5. Harlan County

71.4

6. Clay County

65.2

7. Whitley County

61.1

8. Barbourville

53.2

9. Jackson County

52.6

10. Lynn Camp

47.2

11. Pineville

45.8

12. Bell County

45.7

13. Harlan

44.6

14. Williamsburg

38.1

15. Oneida Baptist

34.7

16. Red Bird

32.4

17. Middlesboro

30.6

14TH REGION

1. Perry Central

75.5

2. Knott Central

68.6

3. Cordia

68.1

4. Letcher Central

63.9

5. Powell County

61.0

6. Hazard

58.9

7. Estill County

58.4

8. Breathitt County

58.3

9. Buckhorn

57.8

10. Wolfe County

55.7

11. Leslie County

53.6

12. Jackson City

31.8

13. June Buchanan

31.2

14. Lee County

22.5

15. Owsley County

21.6

16. Jenkins

18.1

17. Riverside Christian

3.0

15TH REGION

1. Johnson Central

68.3

2. Lawrence County

62.8

3. Sheldon Clark

61.3

4. Magoffin County

61.0

5. Pikeville

60.3

6. Shelby Valley

55.7

7. East Ridge

53.7

8. South Floyd

53.0

9. Belfry

51.9

10. Pike Central

51.3

11. Paintsville

50.4

12. Allen Central

43.5

13. Prestonsburg

39.8

14. Phelps

38.4

15. Betsy Layne

24.7

16. Piarist

0.1

16TH REGION

1. Elliott County

71.8

2. Boyd County

68.6

3. Greenup County

66.3

4. Rowan County

63.9

5. West Carter

63.1

6. Ashland Blazer

53.3

6. East Carter

53.3

8. Russell

51.3

9. Lewis County

48.0

10. Morgan County

47.1

11. Bath County

46.9

12. Fairview

45.7

13. Fleming County

42.5

14. Raceland

38.5

15. Menifee County

30.6

16. Rose Hill Christian

25.8

High School Basketball

