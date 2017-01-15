Dave Cantrall’s boys’ ratings: Scott County takes over top spot

BOYS’ TOP 25
LW
1. Scott County (12-4)
85.1
3
2. Fern Creek (17-2)
84.5
6
3. Louisville Trinity (18-2)
84.1
1
4. Covington Catholic (14-4)
83.5
4
5. Bowling Green (15-2)
83.1
5
6. Ballard (12-3)
82.6
2
7. Lexington Christian (14-4)
81.9
11
8. Christian County (13-2)
81.6
8
9. Campbell County (16-1)
81.3
7
10. Hopkinsville (14-4)
80.8
12
11. Lexington Catholic (13-6)
80.5
10
12. Bullitt East (12-6)
80.2
13
13. Cooper (14-3)
80.1
14
14. Paul Laurence Dunbar (13-5)
79.8
9
15. Knox Central (12-4)
79.5
t16
16. South Oldham (15-3)
78.7
15
16. Southwestern (15-2)
78.7
18
18. Adair County (17-1)
77.4
t16
19. Corbin (13-2)
77.3
t19
20. Oldham County (13-4)
76.4
t19
21. Pulaski County (14-4)
76.3
22
22. South Laurel (15-4)
76.2
24
23. Franklin-Simpson (13-4)
76.1
21
23. Waggener (13-5)
76.1
NR
23. North Laurel (15-3)
76.1
NR
BOYS’ RATINGS BY REGION
1ST REGION
1. Graves County
74.1
2. Marshall County
71.4
3. Paducah Tilghman
70.4
4. Mayfield
67.7
5. McCracken County
66.2
6. Murray
58.5
7. Calloway County
57.5
8. St. Mary
44.9
9. Ballard Memorial
38.2
10. Hickman County
37.5
11. Carlisle County
37.1
12. Fulton County
32.1
13. Fulton City
29.1
14. Christian Fellowship
14.7
15. Community Christian
8.3
2ND REGION
1. Christian County
81.6
2. Hopkinsville
80.8
3. Henderson County
66.7
4. University Heights
65.8
5. Madisonville
59.2
6. Hopkins Central
55.5
7. Webster County
54.3
8. Caldwell County
49.4
9. Lyon County
47.6
10. Livingston Central
44.0
11. Dawson Springs
38.1
12. Trigg County
35.4
13. Union County
35.2
14. Crittenden County
33.0
15. Fort Campbell
25.8
3RD REGION
1. Apollo
71.6
2. Owensboro Catholic
71.2
3. Owensboro
69.5
4. Daviess County
66.9
5. Hancock County
63.0
6. Muhlenberg County
62.3
7. Ohio County
62.0
8. Meade County
60.7
9. Edmonson County
57.0
10. Butler County
55.9
11. Grayson County
54.4
12. Breckinridge County
52.7
13. McLean County
41.9
14. Whitesville Trinity
40.0
15. Cloverport
30.5
4TH REGION
1. Bowling Green
83.1
2. Franklin-Simpson
76.1
3. Warren Central
70.5
4. Russellville
70.2
5. Greenwood
69.8
6. Warren East
61.8
7. Monroe County
60.9
8. Barren County
60.0
9. Clinton County
58.9
10. Allen County
52.6
11. Todd Central
51.9
12. Logan County
50.4
13. South Warren
48.1
14. Glasgow
46.8
15. Cumberland County
46.3
16. Russell County
44.0
17. Metcalfe County
26.7
5TH REGION
1. Adair County
77.4
2. North Hardin
74.8
3. John Hardin
72.9
4. Bardstown
71.4
4. Taylor County
71.4
6. Central Hardin
66.2
7. LaRue County
65.2
8. Marion County
63.3
9. Bethlehem
60.6
10. Elizabethtown
58.9
11. Washington County
55.1
12. Nelson County
54.0
13. Caverna
50.0
14. Green County
45.3
15. Campbellsville
44.4
16. Fort Knox
39.7
17. Hart County
38.5
18. Thomas Nelson
30.4
6TH REGION
1. Fern Creek
84.5
2. Bullitt East
80.2
3. Doss
75.7
4. Valley
74.1
5. Pleasure Ridge Park
73.9
6. Butler
72.6
7. Moore
68.0
8. DeSales
66.0
9. Lou. Holy Cross
60.4
10. Fairdale
59.7
11. Southern
58.6
12. Iroquois
57.7
13. Jeffersontown
55.9
14. Western
54.2
15. North Bullitt
53.6
16. Bullitt Central
43.9
17. Beth Haven
39.3
18. Whitefield Academy
30.4
19. Evangel
17.2
7TH REGION
1. Trinity
84.1
2. Ballard
82.6
3. Waggener
76.1
4. Eastern
75.0
5. Louisville Christian
73.6
6. St. Xavier
72.9
7. Central
71.4
8. Male
70.8
9. Manual
58.9
10. Atherton
56.3
11. Country Day
55.5
12. Seneca
54.3
13. Collegiate
51.1
14. Shawnee
32.4
15. Portland Christian
29.0
16. Brown
25.6
17. St. Francis
24.1
8TH REGION
1. South Oldham
78.7
2. Oldham County
76.4
3. Simon Kenton
72.8
4. Collins
72.7
5. Walton-Verona
70.3
6. Anderson County
66.3
7. Spencer County
63.8
8. Shelby County
62.0
9. North Oldham
61.7
10. Gallatin County
61.0
11. Williamstown
57.5
12. Eminence
53.6
13. Grant County
52.9
14. Owen County
51.1
15. Henry County
48.9
16. Carroll County
46.0
17. Trimble County
33.2
9TH REGION
1. Covington Catholic
83.5
2. Cooper
80.1
3. Dixie Heights
74.5
4. Newport Catholic
69.5
5. Conner
67.6
6. Holmes
65.5
7. Highlands
62.7
8. Lloyd
62.6
9. Beechwood
62.3
10. Cov. Holy Cross
60.8
11. Ryle
60.6
12. Newport
60.5
13. Boone County
56.1
14. St. Henry
55.5
15. Ludlow
46.4
16. Dayton
38.4
17. Bellevue
38.2
18. Villa Madonna
36.9
19. Heritage Academy
0.2
20. Latin
0.1
10TH REGION
1. Campbell County
81.3
2. Scott
69.8
3. Clark County
68.2
4. Paris
68.0
5. Pendleton County
67.8
6. Mason County
62.9
7. Bracken County
56.4
8. Bourbon County
55.1
9. Harrison County
54.7
10. Montgomery County
53.8
11. Bishop Brossart
51.7
12. Nicholas County
48.0
13. Augusta
45.5
14. Robertson County
44.2
15. Calvary Christian
31.3
16. St. Patrick
30.5
17. Silver Grove
13.9
11TH REGION
1. Scott County
85.1
2. Lexington Christian
81.9
3. Lexington Catholic
80.5
4. Paul Dunbar
79.8
5. Lafayette
72.2
6. Madison Central
71.9
7. Bryan Station
71.5
8. Henry Clay
70.6
9. Madison Southern
68.1
10. Franklin County
62.2
11. Sayre
61.9
12. Woodford County
60.4
13. Tates Creek
56.2
14. Frankfort
44.9
14. Western Hills
44.9
16. Model
42.1
17. Berea
32.9
12TH REGION
1. Southwestern
78.7
2. Pulaski County
76.3
3. Mercer County
72.8
4. Lincoln County
72.5
5. Wayne County
70.0
6. West Jessamine
68.9
7. Boyle County
65.4
8. Rockcastle County
63.8
9. Casey County
60.8
10. Somerset
59.2
11. McCreary Central
57.9
12. Danville
56.7
13. East Jessamine
56.1
14. Garrard County
48.8
15. Burgin
30.5
16. Ky. School for Deaf
2.4
13TH REGION
1. Knox Central
79.5
2. Corbin
77.3
3. South Laurel
76.2
4. North Laurel
76.1
5. Harlan County
71.4
6. Clay County
65.2
7. Whitley County
61.1
8. Barbourville
53.2
9. Jackson County
52.6
10. Lynn Camp
47.2
11. Pineville
45.8
12. Bell County
45.7
13. Harlan
44.6
14. Williamsburg
38.1
15. Oneida Baptist
34.7
16. Red Bird
32.4
17. Middlesboro
30.6
14TH REGION
1. Perry Central
75.5
2. Knott Central
68.6
3. Cordia
68.1
4. Letcher Central
63.9
5. Powell County
61.0
6. Hazard
58.9
7. Estill County
58.4
8. Breathitt County
58.3
9. Buckhorn
57.8
10. Wolfe County
55.7
11. Leslie County
53.6
12. Jackson City
31.8
13. June Buchanan
31.2
14. Lee County
22.5
15. Owsley County
21.6
16. Jenkins
18.1
17. Riverside Christian
3.0
15TH REGION
1. Johnson Central
68.3
2. Lawrence County
62.8
3. Sheldon Clark
61.3
4. Magoffin County
61.0
5. Pikeville
60.3
6. Shelby Valley
55.7
7. East Ridge
53.7
8. South Floyd
53.0
9. Belfry
51.9
10. Pike Central
51.3
11. Paintsville
50.4
12. Allen Central
43.5
13. Prestonsburg
39.8
14. Phelps
38.4
15. Betsy Layne
24.7
16. Piarist
0.1
16TH REGION
1. Elliott County
71.8
2. Boyd County
68.6
3. Greenup County
66.3
4. Rowan County
63.9
5. West Carter
63.1
6. Ashland Blazer
53.3
6. East Carter
53.3
8. Russell
51.3
9. Lewis County
48.0
10. Morgan County
47.1
11. Bath County
46.9
12. Fairview
45.7
13. Fleming County
42.5
14. Raceland
38.5
15. Menifee County
30.6
16. Rose Hill Christian
25.8
