Dave Cantrall’s girls’ ratings: Butler, Male still lead the way

GIRLS’ TOP 25
LW
1. Butler (16-1)
89.2
1
2. Male (14-1)
87.6
2
3. Mercer Co. (13-4)
87.1
t4
4. Elizabethtown (13-2)
86.2
7
5. Simon Kenton (13-3)
86.1
3
6. Franklin Co. (14-3)
84.7
6
7. Manual (14-3)
84.5
8
7. Sacred Heart (12-4)
84.5
t9
9. Murray (13-3)
83.9
12
10. Mason Co. (11-3)
83.2
11
11. Highlands (13-4)
82.9
t9
12. Henderson Co. (13-2)
82.2
14
13. Bullitt East (15-4)
82.1
t15
13. Mercy (9-9)
82.1
13
15. Holmes (13-3)
81.7
t15
16. Monroe Co. (17-2)
81.2
17
17. Eastern (12-5)
81.0
20
18. Clark Co. (15-2)
80.7
21
19. Harlan (15-2)
80.3
19
20. Conner (14-3)
79.9
18
20. Scott Co. (11-5)
79.9
t4
22. Graves Co. (16-2)
79.6
t22
22. Boyd Co. (12-4)
79.6
NR
24. Scott (10-7)
79.1
NR
25. Marshall Co. (15-4)
79.0
NR
25. Campbell Co. (13-5)
79.0
t22
25. East Carter (10-6)
79.0
t25
GIRLS’ RATINGS BY REGION
1ST REGION
1. Murray
83.9
2. Graves County
79.6
3. Marshall County
79.0
4. Calloway County
60.9
5. Carlisle County
55.4
5. McCracken County
55.4
7. Mayfield
45.8
8. Paducah Tilghman
39.0
9. Fulton County
33.3
10. Ballard Memorial
30.7
11. St. Mary
27.9
12. Fulton City
22.1
13. Hickman County
20.7
14. Community Christian
2ND REGION
1. Henderson County
82.2
2. Hopkinsville
75.2
3. Webster County
69.1
4. Christian County
64.9
5. Madisonville
62.6
6. Crittenden County
53.3
7. Lyon County
50.8
8. Caldwell County
49.4
9. University Heights
48.4
10. Hopkins Central
47.9
11. Union County
46.4
12. Livingston Central
41.2
13. Dawson Springs
32.9
14. Trigg County
26.6
15. Fort Campbell
17.3
3RD REGION
1. Grayson County
73.1
2. Breckinridge County
71.6
3. Owensboro Catholic
69.1
4. Apollo
68.6
5. Edmonson County
67.6
6. Muhlenberg County
66.3
7. Meade County
64.8
8. Daviess County
64.2
9. McLean County
57.3
10. Butler County
49.3
11. Owensboro
48.0
12. Hancock County
40.0
13. Ohio County
33.8
14. Whitesville Trinity
27.5
15. Cloverport
11.3
4TH REGION
1. Monroe County
81.2
2. South Warren
77.4
3. Bowling Green
77.2
4. Russell County
77.0
5. Glasgow
74.2
6. Allen County
65.1
7. Greenwood
62.4
8. Barren County
60.9
9. Metcalfe County
57.5
10. Franklin-Simpson
56.1
11. Warren Central
53.9
12. Logan County
47.8
13. Todd Central
43.3
14. Clinton County
41.8
15. Cumberland County
40.7
16. Russellville
40.5
17. Warren East
38.7
5TH REGION
1. Elizabethtown
86.2
2. Nelson County
77.3
3. John Hardin
75.9
4. Green County
71.3
5. Bardstown
65.9
6. Marion County
65.4
7. Campbellsville
54.6
8. Taylor County
53.5
9. LaRue County
51.6
10. Central Hardin
51.0
11. North Hardin
50.1
12. Adair County
43.8
13. Thomas Nelson
43.1
14. Bethlehem
39.9
15. Hart County
39.4
16. Caverna
37.4
17. Washington County
24.4
18. Fort Knox
5.9
6TH REGION
1. Butler
89.2
2. Bullitt East
82.1
2. Mercy
82.1
4. North Bullitt
71.4
5. Fern Creek
61.1
6. Pleasure Ridge Park
53.2
7. Fairdale
50.4
8. Lou. Holy Cross
49.8
9. Moore
48.3
10. Bullitt Central
41.6
11. Doss
36.1
12. Valley
33.7
13. Southern
29.7
14. Jeffersontown
25.7
15. Western
23.9
16. Whitefield Academy
23.1
17. Beth Haven
7.3
18. Iroquois
0.5
7TH REGION
1. Male
87.6
2. Manual
84.5
2. Sacred Heart
84.5
4. Eastern
81.0
5. Louisville Christian
74.7
6. Assumption
67.2
7. Presentation
61.2
8. Central
58.9
9. Ballard
48.3
10. Shawnee
45.2
11. Atherton
36.2
12. Brown
27.8
13. Waggener
24.3
14. Seneca
23.9
15. St. Francis
21.8
16. Country Day
19.9
17. Collegiate
16.4
18. Portland Christian
0.1
8TH REGION
1. Simon Kenton
86.1
2. Anderson County
73.0
3. Trimble County
67.4
4. Collins
63.0
5. Shelby County
60.7
6. Spencer County
59.5
7. Walton-Verona
56.8
8. South Oldham
56.5
9. Grant County
56.0
10. Owen County
55.6
11. Oldham County
53.5
12. Gallatin County
52.4
13. Williamstown
52.1
14. Carroll County
44.2
15. North Oldham
37.4
16. Eminence
28.8
17. Henry County
27.5
9TH REGION
1. Highlands
82.9
2. Holmes
81.7
3. Conner
79.9
4. Ryle
77.5
5. Cooper
74.5
6. Cov. Holy Cross
73.1
7. Dixie Heights
64.9
8. Notre Dame
64.6
9. St. Henry
64.3
10. Boone County
61.1
11. Newport Catholic
59.2
12. Beechwood
52.4
13. Lloyd
49.1
14. Ludlow
46.9
15. Dayton
46.2
16. Bellevue
44.6
17. Newport
40.3
18. Villa Madonna
24.6
19. Latin
9.7
10TH REGION
1. Mason County
83.2
2. Clark County
80.7
3. Scott
79.1
4. Campbell County
79.0
5. Nicholas County
62.5
6. Bishop Brossart
54.9
7. Bourbon County
54.8
8. Bracken County
52.0
9. Harrison County
42.7
10. Paris
41.3
11. Montgomery County
40.6
12. Pendleton County
29.1
13. Robertson County
23.5
14. Calvary Christian
23.2
15. Augusta
20.9
16. St. Patrick
16.5
17. Silver Grove
0.1
11TH REGION
1. Franklin County
84.7
2. Scott County
79.9
3. Lafayette
73.6
4. Madison Central
70.0
5. Henry Clay
69.1
6. Paul Dunbar
68.8
7. Bryan Station
62.1
8. Woodford County
56.3
9. Sayre
55.2
10. Lexington Catholic
53.6
11. Western Hills
52.1
12. Madison Southern
52.0
13. Lexington Christian
46.4
14. Model
40.9
15. Tates Creek
40.6
16. Frankfort
38.8
17. Berea
37.7
12TH REGION
1. Mercer County
87.1
2. Lincoln County
75.7
3. Southwestern
72.2
4. Danville
70.3
5. Pulaski County
69.2
6. Boyle County
68.9
7. Casey County
68.5
8. Wayne County
64.6
9. Garrard County
63.2
10. Rockcastle County
60.8
11. West Jessamine
59.8
12. Somerset
59.1
13. East Jessamine
37.9
14. McCreary Central
37.3
15. Burgin
1.6
16. Ky. School for Deaf
0.1
13TH REGION
1. Harlan County
80.3
2. Clay County
67.0
3. South Laurel
65.2
4. Harlan
64.8
5. North Laurel
64.2
6. Whitley County
58.0
7. Corbin
54.7
8. Bell County
48.4
9. Williamsburg
47.0
10. Pineville
44.9
11. Knox Central
42.3
12. Barbourville
40.3
13. Jackson County
39.5
14. Middlesboro
39.1
15. Lynn Camp
38.2
16. Oneida Baptist
22.2
17. Red Bird
6.1
14TH REGION
1. Leslie County
70.8
2. Perry Central
69.8
3. Knott Central
68.4
4. Lee County
56.6
5. Letcher Central
55.8
6. Hazard
55.0
7. Estill County
52.9
8. Breathitt County
49.5
9. Owsley County
47.4
10. Powell County
43.5
11. Wolfe County
40.1
12. Buckhorn
30.6
13. Jenkins
26.0
14. Jackson City
20.6
15. June Buchanan
19.5
16. Riverside Christian
16.6
17. Cordia
0.1
15TH REGION
1. Shelby Valley
71.0
2. Paintsville
70.9
3. Johnson Central
70.5
4. Pikeville
67.2
5. South Floyd
57.0
6. Pike Central
55.3
7. Belfry
51.9
8. Sheldon Clark
49.2
9. Betsy Layne
44.2
10. East Ridge
42.7
10. Lawrence County
42.7
12. Prestonsburg
40.9
13. Magoffin County
38.4
14. Phelps
33.0
15. Allen Central
20.4
16. Piarist
2.1
16TH REGION
1. Boyd County
79.6
2. East Carter
79.0
3. Russell
75.4
4. Menifee County
59.7
5. Ashland Blazer
59.3
6. West Carter
58.2
7. Lewis County
58.1
8. Fleming County
58.0
9. Rowan County
55.9
10. Greenup County
49.9
11. Morgan County
43.0
12. Raceland
38.5
13. Bath County
37.8
14. Fairview
29.9
15. Elliott County
24.5
16. Rose Hill Christian
7.1
Comments