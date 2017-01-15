High School Basketball

January 15, 2017 7:44 PM

Dave Cantrall’s girls’ ratings: Butler, Male still lead the way

GIRLS’ TOP 25

LW

1. Butler (16-1)

89.2

1

2. Male (14-1)

87.6

2

3. Mercer Co. (13-4)

87.1

t4

4. Elizabethtown (13-2)

86.2

7

5. Simon Kenton (13-3)

86.1

3

6. Franklin Co. (14-3)

84.7

6

7. Manual (14-3)

84.5

8

7. Sacred Heart (12-4)

84.5

t9

9. Murray (13-3)

83.9

12

10. Mason Co. (11-3)

83.2

11

11. Highlands (13-4)

82.9

t9

12. Henderson Co. (13-2)

82.2

14

13. Bullitt East (15-4)

82.1

t15

13. Mercy (9-9)

82.1

13

15. Holmes (13-3)

81.7

t15

16. Monroe Co. (17-2)

81.2

17

17. Eastern (12-5)

81.0

20

18. Clark Co. (15-2)

80.7

21

19. Harlan (15-2)

80.3

19

20. Conner (14-3)

79.9

18

20. Scott Co. (11-5)

79.9

t4

22. Graves Co. (16-2)

79.6

t22

22. Boyd Co. (12-4)

79.6

NR

24. Scott (10-7)

79.1

NR

25. Marshall Co. (15-4)

79.0

NR

25. Campbell Co. (13-5)

79.0

t22

25. East Carter (10-6)

79.0

t25

GIRLS’ RATINGS BY REGION

1ST REGION

1. Murray

83.9

2. Graves County

79.6

3. Marshall County

79.0

4. Calloway County

60.9

5. Carlisle County

55.4

5. McCracken County

55.4

7. Mayfield

45.8

8. Paducah Tilghman

39.0

9. Fulton County

33.3

10. Ballard Memorial

30.7

11. St. Mary

27.9

12. Fulton City

22.1

13. Hickman County

20.7

14. Community Christian

2ND REGION

1. Henderson County

82.2

2. Hopkinsville

75.2

3. Webster County

69.1

4. Christian County

64.9

5. Madisonville

62.6

6. Crittenden County

53.3

7. Lyon County

50.8

8. Caldwell County

49.4

9. University Heights

48.4

10. Hopkins Central

47.9

11. Union County

46.4

12. Livingston Central

41.2

13. Dawson Springs

32.9

14. Trigg County

26.6

15. Fort Campbell

17.3

3RD REGION

1. Grayson County

73.1

2. Breckinridge County

71.6

3. Owensboro Catholic

69.1

4. Apollo

68.6

5. Edmonson County

67.6

6. Muhlenberg County

66.3

7. Meade County

64.8

8. Daviess County

64.2

9. McLean County

57.3

10. Butler County

49.3

11. Owensboro

48.0

12. Hancock County

40.0

13. Ohio County

33.8

14. Whitesville Trinity

27.5

15. Cloverport

11.3

4TH REGION

1. Monroe County

81.2

2. South Warren

77.4

3. Bowling Green

77.2

4. Russell County

77.0

5. Glasgow

74.2

6. Allen County

65.1

7. Greenwood

62.4

8. Barren County

60.9

9. Metcalfe County

57.5

10. Franklin-Simpson

56.1

11. Warren Central

53.9

12. Logan County

47.8

13. Todd Central

43.3

14. Clinton County

41.8

15. Cumberland County

40.7

16. Russellville

40.5

17. Warren East

38.7

5TH REGION

1. Elizabethtown

86.2

2. Nelson County

77.3

3. John Hardin

75.9

4. Green County

71.3

5. Bardstown

65.9

6. Marion County

65.4

7. Campbellsville

54.6

8. Taylor County

53.5

9. LaRue County

51.6

10. Central Hardin

51.0

11. North Hardin

50.1

12. Adair County

43.8

13. Thomas Nelson

43.1

14. Bethlehem

39.9

15. Hart County

39.4

16. Caverna

37.4

17. Washington County

24.4

18. Fort Knox

5.9

6TH REGION

1. Butler

89.2

2. Bullitt East

82.1

2. Mercy

82.1

4. North Bullitt

71.4

5. Fern Creek

61.1

6. Pleasure Ridge Park

53.2

7. Fairdale

50.4

8. Lou. Holy Cross

49.8

9. Moore

48.3

10. Bullitt Central

41.6

11. Doss

36.1

12. Valley

33.7

13. Southern

29.7

14. Jeffersontown

25.7

15. Western

23.9

16. Whitefield Academy

23.1

17. Beth Haven

7.3

18. Iroquois

0.5

7TH REGION

1. Male

87.6

2. Manual

84.5

2. Sacred Heart

84.5

4. Eastern

81.0

5. Louisville Christian

74.7

6. Assumption

67.2

7. Presentation

61.2

8. Central

58.9

9. Ballard

48.3

10. Shawnee

45.2

11. Atherton

36.2

12. Brown

27.8

13. Waggener

24.3

14. Seneca

23.9

15. St. Francis

21.8

16. Country Day

19.9

17. Collegiate

16.4

18. Portland Christian

0.1

8TH REGION

1. Simon Kenton

86.1

2. Anderson County

73.0

3. Trimble County

67.4

4. Collins

63.0

5. Shelby County

60.7

6. Spencer County

59.5

7. Walton-Verona

56.8

8. South Oldham

56.5

9. Grant County

56.0

10. Owen County

55.6

11. Oldham County

53.5

12. Gallatin County

52.4

13. Williamstown

52.1

14. Carroll County

44.2

15. North Oldham

37.4

16. Eminence

28.8

17. Henry County

27.5

9TH REGION

1. Highlands

82.9

2. Holmes

81.7

3. Conner

79.9

4. Ryle

77.5

5. Cooper

74.5

6. Cov. Holy Cross

73.1

7. Dixie Heights

64.9

8. Notre Dame

64.6

9. St. Henry

64.3

10. Boone County

61.1

11. Newport Catholic

59.2

12. Beechwood

52.4

13. Lloyd

49.1

14. Ludlow

46.9

15. Dayton

46.2

16. Bellevue

44.6

17. Newport

40.3

18. Villa Madonna

24.6

19. Latin

9.7

10TH REGION

1. Mason County

83.2

2. Clark County

80.7

3. Scott

79.1

4. Campbell County

79.0

5. Nicholas County

62.5

6. Bishop Brossart

54.9

7. Bourbon County

54.8

8. Bracken County

52.0

9. Harrison County

42.7

10. Paris

41.3

11. Montgomery County

40.6

12. Pendleton County

29.1

13. Robertson County

23.5

14. Calvary Christian

23.2

15. Augusta

20.9

16. St. Patrick

16.5

17. Silver Grove

0.1

11TH REGION

1. Franklin County

84.7

2. Scott County

79.9

3. Lafayette

73.6

4. Madison Central

70.0

5. Henry Clay

69.1

6. Paul Dunbar

68.8

7. Bryan Station

62.1

8. Woodford County

56.3

9. Sayre

55.2

10. Lexington Catholic

53.6

11. Western Hills

52.1

12. Madison Southern

52.0

13. Lexington Christian

46.4

14. Model

40.9

15. Tates Creek

40.6

16. Frankfort

38.8

17. Berea

37.7

12TH REGION

1. Mercer County

87.1

2. Lincoln County

75.7

3. Southwestern

72.2

4. Danville

70.3

5. Pulaski County

69.2

6. Boyle County

68.9

7. Casey County

68.5

8. Wayne County

64.6

9. Garrard County

63.2

10. Rockcastle County

60.8

11. West Jessamine

59.8

12. Somerset

59.1

13. East Jessamine

37.9

14. McCreary Central

37.3

15. Burgin

1.6

16. Ky. School for Deaf

0.1

13TH REGION

1. Harlan County

80.3

2. Clay County

67.0

3. South Laurel

65.2

4. Harlan

64.8

5. North Laurel

64.2

6. Whitley County

58.0

7. Corbin

54.7

8. Bell County

48.4

9. Williamsburg

47.0

10. Pineville

44.9

11. Knox Central

42.3

12. Barbourville

40.3

13. Jackson County

39.5

14. Middlesboro

39.1

15. Lynn Camp

38.2

16. Oneida Baptist

22.2

17. Red Bird

6.1

14TH REGION

1. Leslie County

70.8

2. Perry Central

69.8

3. Knott Central

68.4

4. Lee County

56.6

5. Letcher Central

55.8

6. Hazard

55.0

7. Estill County

52.9

8. Breathitt County

49.5

9. Owsley County

47.4

10. Powell County

43.5

11. Wolfe County

40.1

12. Buckhorn

30.6

13. Jenkins

26.0

14. Jackson City

20.6

15. June Buchanan

19.5

16. Riverside Christian

16.6

17. Cordia

0.1

15TH REGION

1. Shelby Valley

71.0

2. Paintsville

70.9

3. Johnson Central

70.5

4. Pikeville

67.2

5. South Floyd

57.0

6. Pike Central

55.3

7. Belfry

51.9

8. Sheldon Clark

49.2

9. Betsy Layne

44.2

10. East Ridge

42.7

10. Lawrence County

42.7

12. Prestonsburg

40.9

13. Magoffin County

38.4

14. Phelps

33.0

15. Allen Central

20.4

16. Piarist

2.1

16TH REGION

1. Boyd County

79.6

2. East Carter

79.0

3. Russell

75.4

4. Menifee County

59.7

5. Ashland Blazer

59.3

6. West Carter

58.2

7. Lewis County

58.1

8. Fleming County

58.0

9. Rowan County

55.9

10. Greenup County

49.9

11. Morgan County

43.0

12. Raceland

38.5

13. Bath County

37.8

14. Fairview

29.9

15. Elliott County

24.5

16. Rose Hill Christian

7.1

