January 16, 2017 3:25 PM

Bowling Green, Butler on top of latest AP high school basketball polls

By Josh Moore

LOUISVILLE

The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:

BOYS

School

FPV

Record

Points

Previous

1. Bowling Green

5

15-2

141

3

2. Trinity

1

18-2

139

1

3. Fern Creek

7

18-2

137

4

4. Covington Catholic

3

15-4

125

2

t5. Scott County

15-4

77

6

t5. Ballard

15-3

77

5

7. Christian County

13-2

69

7

8. Campbell County

1

16-1

46

9

9. Cooper

14-3

42

10

10. Paul Laurence Dunbar

13-5

21

8

Others receiving votes: Corbin 17, Hopkinsville 13, South Laurel 10, Apollo 5, North Laurel 4, Lexington Catholic 3, Elliott County 3, Graves County 2, Doss 2, Hancock County 2, Lexington Christian 1.

Girls

School

FPV

Record

Points

Previous

1. Butler

16-1

151

1

2. Male

15-1

140

2

3. Mercer County

13-4

112

3

4. Simon Kenton

13-3

94

4

5. Manual

14-3

85

5

6. Elizabethtown

13-2

61

8

7. Murray

13-3

60

9

8. Sacred Heart

13-4

56

6

9. Franklin County

14-3

38

7

10. Henderson County

13-2

33

10

Others receiving votes: Harlan County 16, Paintsville 6, Leslie County 5, Monroe County 3, Bullitt East 3, Graves County 3, Harlan 3, South Laurel 3, Scott County 2, Clark County 2, Mason County 1, Madison Central 1, Highlands 1, Nelson County 1.

Media organizations that participated this week: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Times-Tribune, Corbin; Daily Enterprise, Harlan; The Gleaner, Henderson; Kentucky New Era, Hopkinsville; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; The Mayfield Messenger, Mayfield; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; The Paducah Sun, Paducah; Times Leader Princeton, Princeton; WDKY, Lexington; WKYX, Paducah; WSON, Henderson.

High School Basketball

