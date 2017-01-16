Bowling Green, Butler on top of latest AP high school basketball polls

The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:
BOYS
School
FPV
Record
Points
Previous
1. Bowling Green
5
15-2
141
3
2. Trinity
1
18-2
139
1
3. Fern Creek
7
18-2
137
4
4. Covington Catholic
3
15-4
125
2
t5. Scott County
—
15-4
77
6
t5. Ballard
—
15-3
77
5
7. Christian County
—
13-2
69
7
8. Campbell County
1
16-1
46
9
9. Cooper
—
14-3
42
10
10. Paul Laurence Dunbar
—
13-5
21
8
Others receiving votes: Corbin 17, Hopkinsville 13, South Laurel 10, Apollo 5, North Laurel 4, Lexington Catholic 3, Elliott County 3, Graves County 2, Doss 2, Hancock County 2, Lexington Christian 1.
Girls
School
FPV
Record
Points
Previous
1. Butler
—
16-1
151
1
2. Male
—
15-1
140
2
3. Mercer County
—
13-4
112
3
4. Simon Kenton
—
13-3
94
4
5. Manual
—
14-3
85
5
6. Elizabethtown
—
13-2
61
8
7. Murray
—
13-3
60
9
8. Sacred Heart
—
13-4
56
6
9. Franklin County
—
14-3
38
7
10. Henderson County
—
13-2
33
10
Others receiving votes: Harlan County 16, Paintsville 6, Leslie County 5, Monroe County 3, Bullitt East 3, Graves County 3, Harlan 3, South Laurel 3, Scott County 2, Clark County 2, Mason County 1, Madison Central 1, Highlands 1, Nelson County 1.
Media organizations that participated this week: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Times-Tribune, Corbin; Daily Enterprise, Harlan; The Gleaner, Henderson; Kentucky New Era, Hopkinsville; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; The Mayfield Messenger, Mayfield; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; The Paducah Sun, Paducah; Times Leader Princeton, Princeton; WDKY, Lexington; WKYX, Paducah; WSON, Henderson.
