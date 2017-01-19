Sweet Sixteen Memory: Playing in Freedom Hall set LexCath coach on path to sidelines

In the preseason I asked boys’ basketball coaches to share their Sweet Sixteen memories. This is the second of 10 entries that will be shared leading up to the weekend of the boys’ Sweet Sixteen. From Lexington Catholic Coach Brandon Salsman, who played for the school in the early ’90s:
“I have so many memories of the Sweet Sixteen. I have been watching practically my entire life. If I had to pick just one it would have to be the first time my feet hit the floor in the tournament as a player in 1992. Freedom Hall was packed. We played Covington Catholic and the feeling of pride I had was almost tangible. I wanted to hang on to that forever. It was after that night I knew I would dedicate my life to coaching basketball.”
