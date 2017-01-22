High School Basketball

January 22, 2017 6:13 PM

Dave Cantrall’s ratings: Butler, Mercer County hold top two spots

Butler, with only one loss this season, maintained the No. 1 spot in Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State for girls’ high school basketball. Mercer County moved up to the second spot this week.

GIRLS’ TOP 25

LW

1. Butler (19-1)

88.9

1

2. Mercer County (15-5)

88.1

3

3. Male (17-1)

87.4

2

3. Simon Kenton (16-3)

87.4

5

5. Elizabethtown (16-2)

85.9

4

6. Sacred Heart (15-4)

85.0

t7

7. Manual (15-5)

84.3

t7

8. Mason County (13-4)

84.2

10

9. Murray (16-3)

83.5

9

10. Holmes (15-3)

83.4

15

11. Bullitt East (18-4)

83.0

t13

12. Franklin County (15-5)

82.4

6

13. Mercy (11-10)

81.9

t13

14. Monroe County (19-2)

81.7

16

15. Eastern (14-6)

81.2

17

16. Henderson County (15-2)

81.0

12

17. Clark County (17-2)

80.9

18

18. East Carter (12-6)

80.2

t25

19. Scott County (12-7)

80.1

t20

20. Marshall County (18-4)

79.9

t25

20. Highlands (14-6)

79.9

11

20. Harlan County (18-2)

79.9

19

23. Russell County (15-4)

79.5

NR

24. Nelson County (17-2)

78.8

NR

25. South Warren (12-5)

78.5

NR

GIRLS’ RATINGS BY REGION

1ST REGION

1. Murray

83.5

2. Marshall County

79.9

3. Graves County

76.8

4. Calloway County

66.1

5. McCracken County

52.3

6. Carlisle County

51.5

7. Mayfield

45.9

8. Paducah Tilghman

38.5

9. Fulton County

32.7

10. Ballard Memorial

30.5

11. St. Mary

29.5

12. Fulton City

25.2

13. Hickman County

22.8

14. Community Christian

1.3

2ND REGION

1. Henderson County

81.0

2. Hopkinsville

75.3

3. Webster County

70.6

4. Christian County

65.3

5. Madisonville

63.2

6. Crittenden County

54.0

7. Lyon County

52.2

8. Caldwell County

48.9

9. University Heights

47.4

10. Hopkins Central

47.3

11. Union County

46.8

12. Livingston Central

40.7

13. Dawson Springs

32.7

14. Trigg County

27.2

15. Fort Campbell

16.4

3RD REGION

1. Grayson County

74.2

2. Apollo

71.7

3. Owensboro Catholic

70.0

4. Breckinridge County

69.8

5. Edmonson County

67.4

6. Muhlenberg County

66.8

7. Meade County

63.9

8. Daviess County

63.5

9. McLean County

56.8

10. Owensboro

49.7

11. Butler County

47.3

12. Hancock County

39.1

13. Ohio County

30.7

14. Whitesville Trinity

28.9

15. Cloverport

10.9

4TH REGION

1. Monroe County

81.7

2. Russell County

79.5

3. South Warren

78.5

4. Bowling Green

75.1

5. Glasgow

73.7

6. Barren County

65.8

7. Allen County

63.7

8. Greenwood

62.6

9. Metcalfe County

56.3

10. Franklin-Simpson

54.4

11. Warren Central

53.2

12. Logan County

49.0

13. Clinton County

43.2

14. Cumberland County

43.0

15. Todd Central

42.3

16. Russellville

40.4

17. Warren East

36.9

5TH REGION

1. Elizabethtown

85.9

2. Nelson County

78.8

3. John Hardin

76.3

4. Green County

74.1

5. Bardstown

64.9

6. Marion County

63.7

7. Central Hardin

53.7

8. Taylor County

53.4

9. LaRue County

52.7

10. Campbellsville

52.3

11. North Hardin

51.1

12. Thomas Nelson

43.6

13. Adair County

43.3

14. Bethlehem

41.4

15. Hart County

38.6

16. Caverna

35.4

17. Washington County

24.8

18. Fort Knox

6.4

6TH REGION

1. Butler

88.9

2. Bullitt East

83.0

3. Mercy

81.9

4. North Bullitt

72.4

5. Fern Creek

60.6

6. Pleasure Ridge Park

55.9

7. Lou. Holy Cross

51.3

8. Fairdale

49.1

9. Moore

48.9

10. Bullitt Central

39.0

11. Doss

35.7

12. Valley

32.4

13. Southern

30.9

14. Jeffersontown

26.4

15. Whitefield Academy

24.9

16. Western

23.6

17. Beth Haven

9.3

18. Iroquois

0.8

7TH REGION

1. Male

87.4

2. Sacred Heart

85.0

3. Manual

84.3

4. Eastern

81.2

5. Louisville Christian

72.5

6. Assumption

65.8

7. Central

59.3

8. Presentation

58.5

9. Ballard

47.5

10. Shawnee

44.4

11. Atherton

32.5

12. Brown

26.2

13. Seneca

25.2

14. Waggener

24.6

15. Country Day

22.4

16. St. Francis

20.4

17. Collegiate

15.2

18. Portland Christian

0.1

8TH REGION

1. Simon Kenton

87.4

2. Anderson County

75.4

3. Trimble County

68.2

4. Collins

61.4

5. Spencer County

61.1

6. Walton-Verona

58.1

7. Shelby County

57.7

8. Owen County

56.6

9. South Oldham

56.3

10. Grant County

55.4

11. Oldham County

54.5

12. Gallatin County

53.1

13. Williamstown

51.7

14. Carroll County

45.6

15. North Oldham

38.5

16. Eminence

30.8

17. Henry County

25.5

9TH REGION

1. Holmes

83.4

2. Highlands

79.9

3. Conner

78.3

4. Ryle

77.4

5. Cooper

77.0

6. Cov. Holy Cross

71.6

7. Dixie Heights

67.4

8. Notre Dame

64.4

9. St. Henry

62.6

10. Boone County

59.4

11. Newport Catholic

58.9

12. Beechwood

49.5

13. Lloyd

49.1

14. Ludlow

49.0

15. Dayton

46.8

16. Bellevue

43.8

17. Newport

41.9

18. Villa Madonna

26.2

19. Latin

11.6

10TH REGION

1. Mason County

84.2

2. Clark County

80.9

3. Campbell County

78.1

4. Scott

77.3

5. Nicholas County

63.5

6. Bishop Brossart

53.3

7. Bourbon County

52.9

8. Bracken County

51.9

9. Montgomery County

42.0

10. Paris

40.8

11. Harrison County

40.4

12. Pendleton County

30.1

13. Augusta

22.2

14. Calvary Christian

21.8

15. Robertson County

21.2

16. St. Patrick

16.5

17. Silver Grove

0.1

11TH REGION

1. Franklin County

82.4

2. Scott County

80.1

3. Lafayette

74.8

4. Henry Clay

69.7

4. Madison Central

69.7

6. Paul Dunbar

68.5

7. Bryan Station

62.5

8. Sayre

55.7

9. Lexington Catholic

54.8

10. Woodford County

53.4

11. Madison Southern

53.2

12. Western Hills

51.2

13. Lexington Christian

44.7

14. Tates Creek

41.1

15. Berea

40.7

16. Model

40.5

17. Frankfort

37.6

12TH REGION

1. Mercer County

88.1

2. Lincoln County

77.1

3. Danville

70.0

4. Southwestern

69.4

5. Casey County

69.0

6. Pulaski County

68.0

7. Boyle County

66.7

8. Wayne County

65.1

9. Garrard County

63.1

10. Rockcastle County

62.4

11. West Jessamine

60.4

12. Somerset

58.4

13. McCreary Central

37.1

14. East Jessamine

33.6

15. Burgin

2.2

16. Ky. School for Deaf

0.1

13TH REGION

1. Harlan County

79.9

2. Clay County

68.1

2. South Laurel

68.1

4. North Laurel

64.6

5. Harlan

62.7

6. Whitley County

61.2

7. Corbin

54.4

8. Bell County

46.8

9. Williamsburg

46.6

10. Pineville

46.0

11. Knox Central

43.2

12. Barbourville

40.5

13. Lynn Camp

39.9

14. Jackson County

39.5

15. Middlesboro

39.1

16. Oneida Baptist

19.9

17. Red Bird

6.9

14TH REGION

1. Leslie County

71.4

2. Perry Central

68.5

3. Knott Central

67.5

4. Lee County

55.0

5. Hazard

54.7

6. Letcher Central

54.1

7. Estill County

52.8

8. Breathitt County

49.0

9. Owsley County

48.0

10. Powell County

44.0

11. Wolfe County

42.0

12. Buckhorn

29.6

13. Jenkins

25.6

14. Jackson City

23.1

15. June Buchanan

21.8

16. Riverside Christian

13.6

17. Cordia

0.1

15TH REGION

1. Johnson Central

71.9

2. Shelby Valley

71.7

3. Paintsville

71.0

4. Pikeville

68.6

5. Pike Central

56.2

6. South Floyd

55.6

7. Belfry

52.3

8. Sheldon Clark

48.8

9. Betsy Layne

44.6

10. East Ridge

44.0

11. Lawrence County

41.7

12. Magoffin County

41.6

13. Prestonsburg

39.5

14. Phelps

31.0

15. Allen Central

20.5

16. Piarist

3.1

16TH REGION

1. East Carter

80.2

2. Boyd County

77.9

3. Russell

73.6

4. Ashland Blazer

58.3

4. West Carter

58.3

6. Rowan County

57.6

7. Menifee County

57.5

8. Lewis County

57.3

9. Fleming County

57.0

10. Greenup County

51.7

11. Morgan County

44.2

12. Raceland

39.0

13. Bath County

37.9

14. Fairview

29.2

15. Elliott County

24.1

16. Rose Hill Christian

6.9

