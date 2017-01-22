Dave Cantrall’s ratings: Butler, Mercer County hold top two spots

Butler, with only one loss this season, maintained the No. 1 spot in Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State for girls’ high school basketball. Mercer County moved up to the second spot this week.
GIRLS’ TOP 25
LW
1. Butler (19-1)
88.9
1
2. Mercer County (15-5)
88.1
3
3. Male (17-1)
87.4
2
3. Simon Kenton (16-3)
87.4
5
5. Elizabethtown (16-2)
85.9
4
6. Sacred Heart (15-4)
85.0
t7
7. Manual (15-5)
84.3
t7
8. Mason County (13-4)
84.2
10
9. Murray (16-3)
83.5
9
10. Holmes (15-3)
83.4
15
11. Bullitt East (18-4)
83.0
t13
12. Franklin County (15-5)
82.4
6
13. Mercy (11-10)
81.9
t13
14. Monroe County (19-2)
81.7
16
15. Eastern (14-6)
81.2
17
16. Henderson County (15-2)
81.0
12
17. Clark County (17-2)
80.9
18
18. East Carter (12-6)
80.2
t25
19. Scott County (12-7)
80.1
t20
20. Marshall County (18-4)
79.9
t25
20. Highlands (14-6)
79.9
11
20. Harlan County (18-2)
79.9
19
23. Russell County (15-4)
79.5
NR
24. Nelson County (17-2)
78.8
NR
25. South Warren (12-5)
78.5
NR
GIRLS’ RATINGS BY REGION
1ST REGION
1. Murray
83.5
2. Marshall County
79.9
3. Graves County
76.8
4. Calloway County
66.1
5. McCracken County
52.3
6. Carlisle County
51.5
7. Mayfield
45.9
8. Paducah Tilghman
38.5
9. Fulton County
32.7
10. Ballard Memorial
30.5
11. St. Mary
29.5
12. Fulton City
25.2
13. Hickman County
22.8
14. Community Christian
1.3
2ND REGION
1. Henderson County
81.0
2. Hopkinsville
75.3
3. Webster County
70.6
4. Christian County
65.3
5. Madisonville
63.2
6. Crittenden County
54.0
7. Lyon County
52.2
8. Caldwell County
48.9
9. University Heights
47.4
10. Hopkins Central
47.3
11. Union County
46.8
12. Livingston Central
40.7
13. Dawson Springs
32.7
14. Trigg County
27.2
15. Fort Campbell
16.4
3RD REGION
1. Grayson County
74.2
2. Apollo
71.7
3. Owensboro Catholic
70.0
4. Breckinridge County
69.8
5. Edmonson County
67.4
6. Muhlenberg County
66.8
7. Meade County
63.9
8. Daviess County
63.5
9. McLean County
56.8
10. Owensboro
49.7
11. Butler County
47.3
12. Hancock County
39.1
13. Ohio County
30.7
14. Whitesville Trinity
28.9
15. Cloverport
10.9
4TH REGION
1. Monroe County
81.7
2. Russell County
79.5
3. South Warren
78.5
4. Bowling Green
75.1
5. Glasgow
73.7
6. Barren County
65.8
7. Allen County
63.7
8. Greenwood
62.6
9. Metcalfe County
56.3
10. Franklin-Simpson
54.4
11. Warren Central
53.2
12. Logan County
49.0
13. Clinton County
43.2
14. Cumberland County
43.0
15. Todd Central
42.3
16. Russellville
40.4
17. Warren East
36.9
5TH REGION
1. Elizabethtown
85.9
2. Nelson County
78.8
3. John Hardin
76.3
4. Green County
74.1
5. Bardstown
64.9
6. Marion County
63.7
7. Central Hardin
53.7
8. Taylor County
53.4
9. LaRue County
52.7
10. Campbellsville
52.3
11. North Hardin
51.1
12. Thomas Nelson
43.6
13. Adair County
43.3
14. Bethlehem
41.4
15. Hart County
38.6
16. Caverna
35.4
17. Washington County
24.8
18. Fort Knox
6.4
6TH REGION
1. Butler
88.9
2. Bullitt East
83.0
3. Mercy
81.9
4. North Bullitt
72.4
5. Fern Creek
60.6
6. Pleasure Ridge Park
55.9
7. Lou. Holy Cross
51.3
8. Fairdale
49.1
9. Moore
48.9
10. Bullitt Central
39.0
11. Doss
35.7
12. Valley
32.4
13. Southern
30.9
14. Jeffersontown
26.4
15. Whitefield Academy
24.9
16. Western
23.6
17. Beth Haven
9.3
18. Iroquois
0.8
7TH REGION
1. Male
87.4
2. Sacred Heart
85.0
3. Manual
84.3
4. Eastern
81.2
5. Louisville Christian
72.5
6. Assumption
65.8
7. Central
59.3
8. Presentation
58.5
9. Ballard
47.5
10. Shawnee
44.4
11. Atherton
32.5
12. Brown
26.2
13. Seneca
25.2
14. Waggener
24.6
15. Country Day
22.4
16. St. Francis
20.4
17. Collegiate
15.2
18. Portland Christian
0.1
8TH REGION
1. Simon Kenton
87.4
2. Anderson County
75.4
3. Trimble County
68.2
4. Collins
61.4
5. Spencer County
61.1
6. Walton-Verona
58.1
7. Shelby County
57.7
8. Owen County
56.6
9. South Oldham
56.3
10. Grant County
55.4
11. Oldham County
54.5
12. Gallatin County
53.1
13. Williamstown
51.7
14. Carroll County
45.6
15. North Oldham
38.5
16. Eminence
30.8
17. Henry County
25.5
9TH REGION
1. Holmes
83.4
2. Highlands
79.9
3. Conner
78.3
4. Ryle
77.4
5. Cooper
77.0
6. Cov. Holy Cross
71.6
7. Dixie Heights
67.4
8. Notre Dame
64.4
9. St. Henry
62.6
10. Boone County
59.4
11. Newport Catholic
58.9
12. Beechwood
49.5
13. Lloyd
49.1
14. Ludlow
49.0
15. Dayton
46.8
16. Bellevue
43.8
17. Newport
41.9
18. Villa Madonna
26.2
19. Latin
11.6
10TH REGION
1. Mason County
84.2
2. Clark County
80.9
3. Campbell County
78.1
4. Scott
77.3
5. Nicholas County
63.5
6. Bishop Brossart
53.3
7. Bourbon County
52.9
8. Bracken County
51.9
9. Montgomery County
42.0
10. Paris
40.8
11. Harrison County
40.4
12. Pendleton County
30.1
13. Augusta
22.2
14. Calvary Christian
21.8
15. Robertson County
21.2
16. St. Patrick
16.5
17. Silver Grove
0.1
11TH REGION
1. Franklin County
82.4
2. Scott County
80.1
3. Lafayette
74.8
4. Henry Clay
69.7
4. Madison Central
69.7
6. Paul Dunbar
68.5
7. Bryan Station
62.5
8. Sayre
55.7
9. Lexington Catholic
54.8
10. Woodford County
53.4
11. Madison Southern
53.2
12. Western Hills
51.2
13. Lexington Christian
44.7
14. Tates Creek
41.1
15. Berea
40.7
16. Model
40.5
17. Frankfort
37.6
12TH REGION
1. Mercer County
88.1
2. Lincoln County
77.1
3. Danville
70.0
4. Southwestern
69.4
5. Casey County
69.0
6. Pulaski County
68.0
7. Boyle County
66.7
8. Wayne County
65.1
9. Garrard County
63.1
10. Rockcastle County
62.4
11. West Jessamine
60.4
12. Somerset
58.4
13. McCreary Central
37.1
14. East Jessamine
33.6
15. Burgin
2.2
16. Ky. School for Deaf
0.1
13TH REGION
1. Harlan County
79.9
2. Clay County
68.1
2. South Laurel
68.1
4. North Laurel
64.6
5. Harlan
62.7
6. Whitley County
61.2
7. Corbin
54.4
8. Bell County
46.8
9. Williamsburg
46.6
10. Pineville
46.0
11. Knox Central
43.2
12. Barbourville
40.5
13. Lynn Camp
39.9
14. Jackson County
39.5
15. Middlesboro
39.1
16. Oneida Baptist
19.9
17. Red Bird
6.9
14TH REGION
1. Leslie County
71.4
2. Perry Central
68.5
3. Knott Central
67.5
4. Lee County
55.0
5. Hazard
54.7
6. Letcher Central
54.1
7. Estill County
52.8
8. Breathitt County
49.0
9. Owsley County
48.0
10. Powell County
44.0
11. Wolfe County
42.0
12. Buckhorn
29.6
13. Jenkins
25.6
14. Jackson City
23.1
15. June Buchanan
21.8
16. Riverside Christian
13.6
17. Cordia
0.1
15TH REGION
1. Johnson Central
71.9
2. Shelby Valley
71.7
3. Paintsville
71.0
4. Pikeville
68.6
5. Pike Central
56.2
6. South Floyd
55.6
7. Belfry
52.3
8. Sheldon Clark
48.8
9. Betsy Layne
44.6
10. East Ridge
44.0
11. Lawrence County
41.7
12. Magoffin County
41.6
13. Prestonsburg
39.5
14. Phelps
31.0
15. Allen Central
20.5
16. Piarist
3.1
16TH REGION
1. East Carter
80.2
2. Boyd County
77.9
3. Russell
73.6
4. Ashland Blazer
58.3
4. West Carter
58.3
6. Rowan County
57.6
7. Menifee County
57.5
8. Lewis County
57.3
9. Fleming County
57.0
10. Greenup County
51.7
11. Morgan County
44.2
12. Raceland
39.0
13. Bath County
37.9
14. Fairview
29.2
15. Elliott County
24.1
16. Rose Hill Christian
6.9
