January 23, 2017 3:13 PM

No Lexington high school basketball teams voted into this week’s media top 10

By Josh Moore

LOUISVILLE

The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:

BOYS

School

FPV

Record

Points

Previous

1. Bowling Green

10

17-2

176

1

2. Fern Creek

7

19-2

166

3

3. Covington Catholic

2

17-4

131

4

4. Trinity

19-3

120

2

5. Ballard

15-4

110

6

6. Scott County

15-5

100

5

7. Campbell County

18-1

54

8

8. Christian County

14-4

43

7

9. Cooper

15-4

37

9

10. Hopkinsville

16-4

24

NR

Others receiving votes: South Laurel 16, Lexington Catholic 10, Apollo 9, North Hardin 9, Paul Laurence Dunbar 7, Harlan County 7, Perry County Central 6, John Hardin 5, Adair county 5, Knox Central 2, Leslie County 2, Lexington Christian 2, Dixie Heights 2, Corbin 1, Bullitt East 1.

Girls

School

FPV

Record

Points

Previous

1. Butler

13

19-1

184

1

2. Male

5

17-1

161

2

3. Mercer County

15-5

127

3

4. Simon Kenton

16-3

126

4

5. Elizabethtown

1

16-2

97

6

6. Murray

16-3

84

7

7. Manual

15-5

75

5

8. Sacred Heart

15-4

70

8

9. Henderson County

15-2

31

10

10. Harlan County

18-2

15

NR

Others receiving votes: Bullitt East 9, Monroe County 9, Franklin County 7, Leslie County 7, Nelson County 6, North Laurel 6, John Hardin 6, South Laurel 5, Scott County 4, Holmes 3, Mason County 3, Casey County 3, Clark County 2, Glasgow 2, Whitley County 2, Paintsville 1.

Media organizations that participated this week: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; Times-Tribune, Corbin; East Kentucky Broadcasting, Pikeville; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; Glasgow Daily Times, Glasgow; Daily Enterprise, Harlan; The Gleaner, Henderson; Kentucky New Era, Hopkinsville; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; The Paducah Sun, Paducah; Times Leader Princeton, Princeton; WDKY, Lexington; WKYX, Paducah; WSON, Henderson.

Josh Moore: 859-231-1307

High School Basketball

