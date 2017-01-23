No Lexington high school basketball teams voted into this week’s media top 10

The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:
BOYS
School
FPV
Record
Points
Previous
1. Bowling Green
10
17-2
176
1
2. Fern Creek
7
19-2
166
3
3. Covington Catholic
2
17-4
131
4
4. Trinity
—
19-3
120
2
5. Ballard
—
15-4
110
6
6. Scott County
—
15-5
100
5
7. Campbell County
—
18-1
54
8
8. Christian County
—
14-4
43
7
9. Cooper
—
15-4
37
9
10. Hopkinsville
—
16-4
24
NR
Others receiving votes: South Laurel 16, Lexington Catholic 10, Apollo 9, North Hardin 9, Paul Laurence Dunbar 7, Harlan County 7, Perry County Central 6, John Hardin 5, Adair county 5, Knox Central 2, Leslie County 2, Lexington Christian 2, Dixie Heights 2, Corbin 1, Bullitt East 1.
Girls
School
FPV
Record
Points
Previous
1. Butler
13
19-1
184
1
2. Male
5
17-1
161
2
3. Mercer County
—
15-5
127
3
4. Simon Kenton
—
16-3
126
4
5. Elizabethtown
1
16-2
97
6
6. Murray
—
16-3
84
7
7. Manual
—
15-5
75
5
8. Sacred Heart
—
15-4
70
8
9. Henderson County
—
15-2
31
10
10. Harlan County
—
18-2
15
NR
Others receiving votes: Bullitt East 9, Monroe County 9, Franklin County 7, Leslie County 7, Nelson County 6, North Laurel 6, John Hardin 6, South Laurel 5, Scott County 4, Holmes 3, Mason County 3, Casey County 3, Clark County 2, Glasgow 2, Whitley County 2, Paintsville 1.
Media organizations that participated this week: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; Times-Tribune, Corbin; East Kentucky Broadcasting, Pikeville; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; Glasgow Daily Times, Glasgow; Daily Enterprise, Harlan; The Gleaner, Henderson; Kentucky New Era, Hopkinsville; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; The Paducah Sun, Paducah; Times Leader Princeton, Princeton; WDKY, Lexington; WKYX, Paducah; WSON, Henderson.
Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps
