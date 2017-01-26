Sweet Sixteen Memory: First game in Rupp Arena ‘priceless’ for one coach

In the preseason I asked boys’ basketball coaches to share their Sweet Sixteen memories. This is the third of 10 submissions that will be shared leading up to the weekend of the boys’ Sweet Sixteen. Daviess County Coach Neil Hayden:
“My personal favorite memory is going as an assistant coach at Apollo. Once I stepped on Rupp Arena’s floor, I thought of all of the teams and players who have played on that floor. To be a small part of that is priceless as a coach and a basketball fan.”
Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps
Comments