Boys’ All ‘A’ Classic: Lights-out shooting pushes LCA past Louisville Holy Cross

Lexington Christian upended Louisville Holy Cross, 61-40, in the final first-round game of the boys’ All “A” Classic Thursday night at the Frankfort Convention Center.
Kyle Rode had a game-high 15 points on 6-for-9 shooting to lead LCA, which improved to 7-7 in its All “A” Classic openers. The Eagles have played in all but one All “A” state tournament since 2004, when they reached their first one, but have never made the finals.
Took all of 24 seconds for Kyle Rode to get LCA the first-strike basket. pic.twitter.com/rzhRiDc02e— Josh Moore (@HLpreps) January 27, 2017
Holy Cross ain't got an answer for Kyle Rode, and it ain't gonna find one. LCA leads 10-5 with 2 minutes left 1Q. pic.twitter.com/w8Oi8nPdUp— Josh Moore (@HLpreps) January 27, 2017
Nathan Harper scores in transition to kick off the second half for LCA. pic.twitter.com/OHZ8j9tWnA— Josh Moore (@HLpreps) January 27, 2017
Carter Hendricksen had 12 points, eight rebounds and three steals for the Eagles, who will face Walton-Verona in the quarterfinals at 9:30 p.m. Friday. Chandler Stewart had 13 points and four assists.
The Eagles finished with a 32-12 advantage in the paint. Lexington Christian connected on more than half of its shot attempts (27-for-49, 55.1 percent) but committed 12 turnovers, which helped Holy Cross keep within striking distance until the fourth quarter.
“We had eight turnovers in the first half and that’s very uncharacteristic of us,” LCA Coach Nate Valentine said. “When we get a shot every possession, we’re really good. But when we turn the ball over, we’re as average as anybody.”
Chandler Stewart showing off his range game off the Kyle Rode assist. LCA up 38-25. pic.twitter.com/sx7plBNqYT— Josh Moore (@HLpreps) January 27, 2017
Blane Hardin with the and-one opportunity for Lexington Christian. pic.twitter.com/aoqdsARx0l— Josh Moore (@HLpreps) January 27, 2017
Chandler Stewart triple from the corner. Had a fast-breakup on next possession to put LCA up 59-40 with 2:32 to play. pic.twitter.com/aW2plErSdD— Josh Moore (@HLpreps) January 27, 2017
