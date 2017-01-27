High School Basketball

January 27, 2017 1:05 AM

Boys’ All ‘A’ Classic: Lights-out shooting pushes LCA past Louisville Holy Cross

By Josh Moore

Frankfort

Lexington Christian upended Louisville Holy Cross, 61-40, in the final first-round game of the boys’ All “A” Classic Thursday night at the Frankfort Convention Center.

Kyle Rode had a game-high 15 points on 6-for-9 shooting to lead LCA, which improved to 7-7 in its All “A” Classic openers. The Eagles have played in all but one All “A” state tournament since 2004, when they reached their first one, but have never made the finals.

Carter Hendricksen had 12 points, eight rebounds and three steals for the Eagles, who will face Walton-Verona in the quarterfinals at 9:30 p.m. Friday. Chandler Stewart had 13 points and four assists.

The Eagles finished with a 32-12 advantage in the paint. Lexington Christian connected on more than half of its shot attempts (27-for-49, 55.1 percent) but committed 12 turnovers, which helped Holy Cross keep within striking distance until the fourth quarter.

“We had eight turnovers in the first half and that’s very uncharacteristic of us,” LCA Coach Nate Valentine said. “When we get a shot every possession, we’re really good. But when we turn the ball over, we’re as average as anybody.”

