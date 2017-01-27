All “A” Classic: State’s leading rebounder leads Russellville to semifinals

Russellville cruised past Mayfield, 81-59, in a matchup of Western Kentucky programs in the quarterfinals of the boys’ All “A” Classic on Friday night at the Frankfort Convention Center.
DeAndre “Pedro” Bradshaw and Jacob Naylor each scored 23 points for the Panthers. Bradshaw finished with 13 rebounds for the second straight night. Jaylyn McMurry was two assists shy of a triple-double, ending with 11 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and three steals.
Russellville finished with a 38-30 advantage on the glass.
“It’s kind of hard to outrebound us when we have the No. 1 rebounder in the state right here,” McMurry said with a laugh.
Bradshaw, a potential Mr. Basketball candidate out of the 4th Region who’s signed with Belmont University, leads the state at 14 rebounds per game. He likely will break Russellville’s rebounding record before the regular season ends. Panthers Coach Phil Todd is the program’s current record-holder.
“I think he needs less than 100 now and he’s gonna get that,” Todd said.
He continued with a laugh, “But I got a whole lot to say about that. I say, “Pedro needs one? Put somebody else in.’”
Paris 46, Owensboro Catholic 44: The Greyhounds advanced to the semifinals of the boys’ All “A” Classic for the first time since 1997. They will play the winner of Friday night’s late game, Lexington Christian or Walton-Verona, for their first trip to the finals of the small-school state tournament.
Paris led by as much as eight points in the second half but Owensboro Catholic pulled to within 36-35 with 5:23 to play in the fourth quarter. Paris built its lead up to five points in the final period after a Jekobi Wells putback with 1:34 left. A full-court three-point heave by Owensboro Catholic with 0.5 seconds remaining fell well short at the end.
Wells led Paris with 15 points. Eric Johnson scored 10 points while Jordan Davis had eight points and nine rebounds. John Marshall had a game-high 16 points for Owensboro Catholic.
Newport Central Catholic 62, University Heights 56: Brennan Hall scored a game-high 26 points on 9-for-20 shooting for the Thoroughbreds, who reached the semifinals for the sixth time in the last seven years. Hall was 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and his team went 9-for-18 from long range.
Luke Moeves had 13 points, 12 rebounds and four assists for NewCath, which fell behind early but entered halftime with a two-point advantage thanks to a late Moeves three-pointer. The Thoroughbreds trailed entering the final quarter, 46-44, but swung momentum midway through the period and scored the game’s final six points. Moeves was 4-for-4 at the free-throw line in the final 33 seconds.
University Heights sophomore KyKy Tandy finished with 22 points and two steals while senior Tray Hollowell had 11 points and 10 assists.
Newport Central Catholic committed 12 turnovers to just five by UHA, but ended with a 42-30 advantage on the glass one day after being outrebounded by 17 in the first round.
“Cordia outrebounded us pretty badly last night,” NewCath Coach Ken Collopy said. “It’s been a point of emphasis of ours all year, to really focus on the controllables. One of those controllables is effort. And 75 percent of rebounding is effort.”
Lexington Christian 61, Louisville Holy Cross 40: Kyle Rode had a game-high 15 points on 6-for-9 shooting to lead LCA, which improved to 7-7 in its All “A” Classic openers in the final game of the first round late Thursday night. The Eagles played Walton-Verona in Friday night’s final game, which was scheduled to tip at 9:30 p.m.
Carter Hendricksen had 12 points, eight rebounds and three steals for the Eagles. Chandler Stewart had 13 points and four assists.
The Eagles finished with a 32-12 advantage in the paint. Lexington Christian connected on more than half of its shot attempts (27-for-49, 55.1 percent) but committed 12 turnovers, which helped Holy Cross keep within striking distance until the fourth quarter.
“We had eight turnovers in the first half and that’s very uncharacteristic of us,” LCA Coach Nate Valentine said. “When we get a shot every possession, we’re really good. But when we turn the ball over, we’re as average as anybody.”
Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps
At Frankfort Convention Center
Friday’s quarterfinals
Newport Central Catholic 62, University Heights 56
Paris 46, Owensboro Catholic 44
Lexington Christian vs. Walton-Verona (n)
Saturday’s semifinals
6 p.m.: Russellville (15-7) vs. Newport Central Catholic (13-7)
7:30 p.m.: Paris-Owensboro Catholic winner vs. Lexington Christian-Walton-Verona winner
Comments