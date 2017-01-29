Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State: Butler girls a clear No. 1

Butler’s girls’ basketball team, which only has one loss this season, has nearly a four-point edge on No. 2 Mercer County in this week’s edition of Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State. Elizabethtown moved up from fifth to third while Franklin County is the 11th Region’s highest-ranked team at No. 12.
GIRLS’ TOP 25
School
Rating
LW
1. Butler (23-1)
91.5
1
2. Mercer County (18-6)
87.6
2
3. Elizabethtown (19-2)
87.5
5
4. Male (20-2)
87.3
t3
5. Simon Kenton (18-4)
86.0
t3
6. Sacred Heart (17-5)
85.5
6
7. Mason County (16-4)
84.4
8
8. Bullitt East (20-5)
83.6
11
9. Holmes (17-3)
83.5
10
10. Murray (17-4)
83.2
9
10. Manual (15-6)
83.2
7
12. Franklin Co. (17-5)
82.8
12
13. Monroe Co. (22-2)
81.6
14
13. Mercy (12-11)
81.6
13
15. Henderson Co. (17-3)
81.3
16
16. Clark County (18-3)
81.2
17
17. Eastern (15-7)
80.6
15
18. Harlan Co. (20-2)
80.3
t20
19. Boyd County (14-7)
79.7
NR
20. Scott County (14-7)
79.4
19
21. Conner (17-6)
78.5
NR
22. Ryle (13-12)
78.3
NR
23. Marshall Co. (20-4)
78.1
t20
24. Nelson Co. (18-2)
77.8
24
25. Cooper (15-4)
77.7
NR
Note: Sunday’s games not included
GIRLS’ RATINGS BY REGION
1ST REGION
1. Murray
83.2
2. Marshall County
78.1
3. Graves County
76.7
4. Calloway County
67.5
5. McCracken County
52.1
6. Carlisle County
51.5
7. Mayfield
45.5
8. Paducah Tilghman
37.6
9. Ballard Memorial
33.6
10. Fulton County
32.0
11. St. Mary
30.7
12. Fulton City
25.8
13. Hickman County
22.1
14. Community Christian
1.6
2ND REGION
1. Henderson County
81.3
2. Hopkinsville
75.2
3. Webster County
71.4
4. Christian County
65.1
5. Madisonville
64.3
6. Crittenden County
53.4
7. Lyon County
51.2
8. Caldwell County
49.1
9. Hopkins Central
48.2
10. University Heights
47.4
11. Union County
44.7
12. Livingston Central
41.6
13. Dawson Springs
31.6
14. Trigg County
24.1
15. Fort Campbell
17.7
3RD REGION
1. Grayson County
73.7
2. Apollo
72.7
3. Owensboro Catholic
68.6
4. Edmonson County
68.0
5. Muhlenberg County
65.8
6. Breckinridge County
65.4
7. Daviess County
62.2
8. Meade County
59.4
9. McLean County
57.1
10. Owensboro
53.6
11. Butler County
47.9
12. Hancock County
39.5
13. Whitesville Trinity
32.1
14. Ohio County
29.9
15. Cloverport
12.9
4TH REGION
1. Monroe County
81.6
2. South Warren
77.3
3. Russell County
74.3
4. Bowling Green
74.0
5. Glasgow
69.4
6. Barren County
67.3
7. Greenwood
63.6
8. Allen County
63.2
9. Metcalfe County
57.6
10. Warren Central
55.4
11. Franklin-Simpson
55.3
12. Logan County
46.9
13. Cumberland County
43.5
14. Clinton County
42.3
15. Todd Central
40.5
16. Warren East
38.6
17. Russellville
37.8
5TH REGION
1. Elizabethtown
87.5
2. Nelson County
77.8
3. John Hardin
76.7
4. Green County
72.6
5. Marion County
64.7
6. Bardstown
64.5
7. LaRue County
56.1
8. Central Hardin
54.5
9. North Hardin
51.4
10. Taylor County
51.0
11. Campbellsville
50.3
12. Adair County
44.3
13. Thomas Nelson
42.9
14. Hart County
42.0
15. Bethlehem
41.3
16. Caverna
35.6
17. Washington County
24.4
18. Fort Knox
8.4
6TH REGION
1. Butler
91.5
2. Bullitt East
83.6
3. Mercy
81.6
4. North Bullitt
71.2
5. Fern Creek
60.0
6. Pleasure Ridge Park
55.3
7. Fairdale
51.2
8. Lou. Holy Cross
51.0
9. Moore
49.6
10. Bullitt Central
39.0
11. Doss
36.3
12. Valley
32.2
13. Southern
30.0
14. Jeffersontown
26.6
15. Western
24.3
16. Whitefield Academy
23.0
17. Beth Haven
8.7
18. Iroquois
0.8
7TH REGION
1. Male
87.3
2. Sacred Heart
85.5
3. Manual
83.2
4. Eastern
80.6
5. Louisville Christian
73.1
6. Assumption
66.1
7. Central
58.8
8. Presentation
58.3
9. Ballard
49.1
10. Shawnee
44.2
11. Atherton
34.4
12. Brown
28.7
13. Waggener
25.3
14. Country Day
22.2
14. Seneca
22.2
16. St. Francis
17.5
17. Collegiate
17.2
18. Portland Christian
0.1
8TH REGION
1. Simon Kenton
86.0
2. Anderson County
76.5
3. Trimble County
69.3
4. Collins
62.7
5. Spencer County
59.4
6. Walton-Verona
59.0
7. Grant County
57.3
8. South Oldham
56.6
9. Owen County
56.0
10. Shelby County
55.9
11. Oldham County
55.5
12. Williamstown
53.4
13. Gallatin County
50.4
14. Carroll County
44.4
15. North Oldham
39.7
16. Eminence
29.6
17. Henry County
27.8
9TH REGION
1. Holmes
83.5
2. Conner
78.5
3. Ryle
78.3
4. Cooper
77.7
5. Highlands
77.2
6. Cov. Holy Cross
70.6
7. Dixie Heights
63.8
8. St. Henry
63.3
9. Notre Dame
63.2
10. Boone County
60.4
11. Newport Catholic
59.0
12. Beechwood
50.4
13. Lloyd
50.2
13. Ludlow
50.2
15. Dayton
46.9
16. Bellevue
43.1
17. Newport
41.3
18. Villa Madonna
27.2
19. Latin
10.3
10TH REGION
1. Mason County
84.4
2. Clark County
81.2
3. Campbell County
76.1
4. Scott
75.7
5. Nicholas County
63.7
6. Bishop Brossart
54.2
6. Bourbon County
54.2
8. Bracken County
49.0
9. Harrison County
43.2
10. Montgomery County
38.7
11. Paris
38.5
12. Pendleton County
32.6
13. Augusta
23.0
14. Robertson County
22.7
15. Calvary Christian
22.2
16. St. Patrick
17.4
17. Silver Grove
0.5
11TH REGION
1. Franklin County
82.8
2. Scott County
79.4
3. Lafayette
75.3
4. Madison Central
72.9
5. Paul Dunbar
72.2
6. Henry Clay
70.1
7. Bryan Station
64.4
8. Lexington Catholic
54.6
9. Sayre
53.9
10. Madison Southern
52.4
11. Woodford County
51.8
12. Western Hills
48.8
13. Lexington Christian
43.1
14. Berea
42.5
15. Model
39.8
16. Tates Creek
37.7
17. Frankfort
37.6
12TH REGION
1. Mercer County
87.6
2. Lincoln County
77.3
3. Southwestern
71.8
4. Pulaski County
70.9
5. Danville
68.7
6. Boyle County
68.0
7. Casey County
66.7
8. Garrard County
62.8
9. Wayne County
62.7
10. West Jessamine
62.1
11. Rockcastle County
61.7
12. Somerset
58.6
13. McCreary Central
36.7
14. East Jessamine
32.1
15. Burgin
0.1
15. Ky. School for Deaf
0.1
13TH REGION
1. Harlan County
80.3
2. Harlan
70.2
3. Clay County
69.4
4. South Laurel
69.3
5. North Laurel
63.5
6. Whitley County
61.6
7. Corbin
52.8
8. Pineville
47.9
9. Williamsburg
46.4
10. Bell County
45.2
11. Knox Central
42.3
12. Lynn Camp
42.2
13. Jackson County
41.4
14. Barbourville
39.9
15. Middlesboro
38.2
16. Oneida Baptist
19.2
17. Red Bird
7.0
14TH REGION
1. Perry Central
69.6
2. Leslie County
69.5
3. Knott Central
68.3
4. Hazard
57.3
5. Lee County
56.1
6. Letcher Central
55.4
7. Estill County
51.5
8. Owsley County
47.8
9. Powell County
47.2
10. Breathitt County
46.8
11. Wolfe County
40.0
12. Buckhorn
27.7
13. Jackson City
24.5
14. Jenkins
23.3
15. June Buchanan
21.9
16. Riverside Christian
14.6
17. Cordia
0.1
15TH REGION
1. Shelby Valley
74.7
2. Johnson Central
71.8
3. Paintsville
68.2
4. Pikeville
65.8
5. Pike Central
58.2
6. Belfry
55.0
7. South Floyd
54.8
8. Sheldon Clark
46.1
9. East Ridge
45.9
10. Betsy Layne
45.3
11. Magoffin County
42.2
12. Prestonsburg
39.8
13. Lawrence County
38.7
14. Phelps
30.7
15. Allen Central
18.1
16. Piarist
3.7
16TH REGION
1. Boyd County
79.7
2. East Carter
77.1
3. Russell
73.4
4. Ashland Blazer
59.5
5. Fleming County
58.4
6. West Carter
58.3
7. Menifee County
57.2
8. Lewis County
56.9
9. Rowan County
55.7
10. Greenup County
52.8
11. Morgan County
44.4
12. Bath County
40.0
13. Raceland
38.7
14. Fairview
26.2
15. Elliott County
25.7
16. Rose Hill Christian
6.9
