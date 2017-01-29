High School Basketball

January 29, 2017 8:03 PM

Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State: Butler girls a clear No. 1

Butler’s girls’ basketball team, which only has one loss this season, has nearly a four-point edge on No. 2 Mercer County in this week’s edition of Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State. Elizabethtown moved up from fifth to third while Franklin County is the 11th Region’s highest-ranked team at No. 12.

GIRLS’ TOP 25

School

Rating

LW

1. Butler (23-1)

91.5

1

2. Mercer County (18-6)

87.6

2

3. Elizabethtown (19-2)

87.5

5

4. Male (20-2)

87.3

t3

5. Simon Kenton (18-4)

86.0

t3

6. Sacred Heart (17-5)

85.5

6

7. Mason County (16-4)

84.4

8

8. Bullitt East (20-5)

83.6

11

9. Holmes (17-3)

83.5

10

10. Murray (17-4)

83.2

9

10. Manual (15-6)

83.2

7

12. Franklin Co. (17-5)

82.8

12

13. Monroe Co. (22-2)

81.6

14

13. Mercy (12-11)

81.6

13

15. Henderson Co. (17-3)

81.3

16

16. Clark County (18-3)

81.2

17

17. Eastern (15-7)

80.6

15

18. Harlan Co. (20-2)

80.3

t20

19. Boyd County (14-7)

79.7

NR

20. Scott County (14-7)

79.4

19

21. Conner (17-6)

78.5

NR

22. Ryle (13-12)

78.3

NR

23. Marshall Co. (20-4)

78.1

t20

24. Nelson Co. (18-2)

77.8

24

25. Cooper (15-4)

77.7

NR

Note: Sunday’s games not included

GIRLS’ RATINGS BY REGION

1ST REGION

1. Murray

83.2

2. Marshall County

78.1

3. Graves County

76.7

4. Calloway County

67.5

5. McCracken County

52.1

6. Carlisle County

51.5

7. Mayfield

45.5

8. Paducah Tilghman

37.6

9. Ballard Memorial

33.6

10. Fulton County

32.0

11. St. Mary

30.7

12. Fulton City

25.8

13. Hickman County

22.1

14. Community Christian

1.6

2ND REGION

1. Henderson County

81.3

2. Hopkinsville

75.2

3. Webster County

71.4

4. Christian County

65.1

5. Madisonville

64.3

6. Crittenden County

53.4

7. Lyon County

51.2

8. Caldwell County

49.1

9. Hopkins Central

48.2

10. University Heights

47.4

11. Union County

44.7

12. Livingston Central

41.6

13. Dawson Springs

31.6

14. Trigg County

24.1

15. Fort Campbell

17.7

3RD REGION

1. Grayson County

73.7

2. Apollo

72.7

3. Owensboro Catholic

68.6

4. Edmonson County

68.0

5. Muhlenberg County

65.8

6. Breckinridge County

65.4

7. Daviess County

62.2

8. Meade County

59.4

9. McLean County

57.1

10. Owensboro

53.6

11. Butler County

47.9

12. Hancock County

39.5

13. Whitesville Trinity

32.1

14. Ohio County

29.9

15. Cloverport

12.9

4TH REGION

1. Monroe County

81.6

2. South Warren

77.3

3. Russell County

74.3

4. Bowling Green

74.0

5. Glasgow

69.4

6. Barren County

67.3

7. Greenwood

63.6

8. Allen County

63.2

9. Metcalfe County

57.6

10. Warren Central

55.4

11. Franklin-Simpson

55.3

12. Logan County

46.9

13. Cumberland County

43.5

14. Clinton County

42.3

15. Todd Central

40.5

16. Warren East

38.6

17. Russellville

37.8

5TH REGION

1. Elizabethtown

87.5

2. Nelson County

77.8

3. John Hardin

76.7

4. Green County

72.6

5. Marion County

64.7

6. Bardstown

64.5

7. LaRue County

56.1

8. Central Hardin

54.5

9. North Hardin

51.4

10. Taylor County

51.0

11. Campbellsville

50.3

12. Adair County

44.3

13. Thomas Nelson

42.9

14. Hart County

42.0

15. Bethlehem

41.3

16. Caverna

35.6

17. Washington County

24.4

18. Fort Knox

8.4

6TH REGION

1. Butler

91.5

2. Bullitt East

83.6

3. Mercy

81.6

4. North Bullitt

71.2

5. Fern Creek

60.0

6. Pleasure Ridge Park

55.3

7. Fairdale

51.2

8. Lou. Holy Cross

51.0

9. Moore

49.6

10. Bullitt Central

39.0

11. Doss

36.3

12. Valley

32.2

13. Southern

30.0

14. Jeffersontown

26.6

15. Western

24.3

16. Whitefield Academy

23.0

17. Beth Haven

8.7

18. Iroquois

0.8

7TH REGION

1. Male

87.3

2. Sacred Heart

85.5

3. Manual

83.2

4. Eastern

80.6

5. Louisville Christian

73.1

6. Assumption

66.1

7. Central

58.8

8. Presentation

58.3

9. Ballard

49.1

10. Shawnee

44.2

11. Atherton

34.4

12. Brown

28.7

13. Waggener

25.3

14. Country Day

22.2

14. Seneca

22.2

16. St. Francis

17.5

17. Collegiate

17.2

18. Portland Christian

0.1

8TH REGION

1. Simon Kenton

86.0

2. Anderson County

76.5

3. Trimble County

69.3

4. Collins

62.7

5. Spencer County

59.4

6. Walton-Verona

59.0

7. Grant County

57.3

8. South Oldham

56.6

9. Owen County

56.0

10. Shelby County

55.9

11. Oldham County

55.5

12. Williamstown

53.4

13. Gallatin County

50.4

14. Carroll County

44.4

15. North Oldham

39.7

16. Eminence

29.6

17. Henry County

27.8

9TH REGION

1. Holmes

83.5

2. Conner

78.5

3. Ryle

78.3

4. Cooper

77.7

5. Highlands

77.2

6. Cov. Holy Cross

70.6

7. Dixie Heights

63.8

8. St. Henry

63.3

9. Notre Dame

63.2

10. Boone County

60.4

11. Newport Catholic

59.0

12. Beechwood

50.4

13. Lloyd

50.2

13. Ludlow

50.2

15. Dayton

46.9

16. Bellevue

43.1

17. Newport

41.3

18. Villa Madonna

27.2

19. Latin

10.3

10TH REGION

1. Mason County

84.4

2. Clark County

81.2

3. Campbell County

76.1

4. Scott

75.7

5. Nicholas County

63.7

6. Bishop Brossart

54.2

6. Bourbon County

54.2

8. Bracken County

49.0

9. Harrison County

43.2

10. Montgomery County

38.7

11. Paris

38.5

12. Pendleton County

32.6

13. Augusta

23.0

14. Robertson County

22.7

15. Calvary Christian

22.2

16. St. Patrick

17.4

17. Silver Grove

0.5

11TH REGION

1. Franklin County

82.8

2. Scott County

79.4

3. Lafayette

75.3

4. Madison Central

72.9

5. Paul Dunbar

72.2

6. Henry Clay

70.1

7. Bryan Station

64.4

8. Lexington Catholic

54.6

9. Sayre

53.9

10. Madison Southern

52.4

11. Woodford County

51.8

12. Western Hills

48.8

13. Lexington Christian

43.1

14. Berea

42.5

15. Model

39.8

16. Tates Creek

37.7

17. Frankfort

37.6

12TH REGION

1. Mercer County

87.6

2. Lincoln County

77.3

3. Southwestern

71.8

4. Pulaski County

70.9

5. Danville

68.7

6. Boyle County

68.0

7. Casey County

66.7

8. Garrard County

62.8

9. Wayne County

62.7

10. West Jessamine

62.1

11. Rockcastle County

61.7

12. Somerset

58.6

13. McCreary Central

36.7

14. East Jessamine

32.1

15. Burgin

0.1

15. Ky. School for Deaf

0.1

13TH REGION

1. Harlan County

80.3

2. Harlan

70.2

3. Clay County

69.4

4. South Laurel

69.3

5. North Laurel

63.5

6. Whitley County

61.6

7. Corbin

52.8

8. Pineville

47.9

9. Williamsburg

46.4

10. Bell County

45.2

11. Knox Central

42.3

12. Lynn Camp

42.2

13. Jackson County

41.4

14. Barbourville

39.9

15. Middlesboro

38.2

16. Oneida Baptist

19.2

17. Red Bird

7.0

14TH REGION

1. Perry Central

69.6

2. Leslie County

69.5

3. Knott Central

68.3

4. Hazard

57.3

5. Lee County

56.1

6. Letcher Central

55.4

7. Estill County

51.5

8. Owsley County

47.8

9. Powell County

47.2

10. Breathitt County

46.8

11. Wolfe County

40.0

12. Buckhorn

27.7

13. Jackson City

24.5

14. Jenkins

23.3

15. June Buchanan

21.9

16. Riverside Christian

14.6

17. Cordia

0.1

15TH REGION

1. Shelby Valley

74.7

2. Johnson Central

71.8

3. Paintsville

68.2

4. Pikeville

65.8

5. Pike Central

58.2

6. Belfry

55.0

7. South Floyd

54.8

8. Sheldon Clark

46.1

9. East Ridge

45.9

10. Betsy Layne

45.3

11. Magoffin County

42.2

12. Prestonsburg

39.8

13. Lawrence County

38.7

14. Phelps

30.7

15. Allen Central

18.1

16. Piarist

3.7

16TH REGION

1. Boyd County

79.7

2. East Carter

77.1

3. Russell

73.4

4. Ashland Blazer

59.5

5. Fleming County

58.4

6. West Carter

58.3

7. Menifee County

57.2

8. Lewis County

56.9

9. Rowan County

55.7

10. Greenup County

52.8

11. Morgan County

44.4

12. Bath County

40.0

13. Raceland

38.7

14. Fairview

26.2

15. Elliott County

25.7

16. Rose Hill Christian

6.9

Related content

High School Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Dunbar has something new for Lexington Catholic

View more video

Sports Videos