Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State: Boys’ top five unchanged

Led by No. 1 Fern Creek, the top five teams in this week’s edition of Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State held serve. Cooper, Lexington Catholic and Paul Laurence Dunbar moved into the top 10.
BOYS’ TOP 25
School
Rating
LW
1. Fern Creek (22-2)
86.3
1
2. Scott County (17-5)
84.9
2
3. Covington Catholic (19-4)
84.8
3
4. Louisville Trinity (21-3)
84.2
4
5. Bowling Green (20-2)
83.5
5
6. Hopkinsville (18-4)
82.0
t7
7. Ballard (17-5)
80.9
6
8. Cooper (17-4)
80.8
15
9. Lexington Catholic (17-6)
80.5
11
10. Paul Laurence Dunbar (16-6)
80.1
13
11. Southwestern (20-2)
79.8
t17
12. Oldham County (19-4)
79.3
14
12. Campbell County (20-2)
79.3
10
14. Lexington Christian (18-5)
79.0
t7
14. Knox Central (15-5)
79.0
t17
16. Christian County (16-5)
77.9
9
17. Adair County (21-1)
77.8
20
18. Bullitt East (15-7)
77.4
12
19. North Hardin (17-7)
77.1
19
20. Mercer County (17-5)
77.0
NR
21. Pulaski County (18-4)
76.9
NR
21. South Laurel (19-4)
76.9
NR
23. South Oldham (18-3)
76.8
16
24. Perry Central (17-7)
76.6
NR
25. Pleasure Ridge Park (11-8)
76.1
NR
Note: Sunday’s games not included
BOYS’ RATINGS BY REGION
1ST REGION
1. Graves County
73.4
2. Paducah Tilghman
72.9
3. Marshall County
70.7
4. Mayfield
68.6
5. McCracken County
66.2
6. Calloway County
57.9
7. Murray
56.3
8. St. Mary
43.7
9. Carlisle County
37.7
10. Hickman County
36.6
11. Ballard Memorial
35.9
12. Fulton County
34.4
13. Fulton City
31.1
14. Christian Fellowship
14.5
15. Community Christian
9.5
2ND REGION
1. Hopkinsville
82.0
2. Christian County
77.9
3. University Heights
66.3
4. Henderson County
65.3
5. Madisonville
58.3
6. Hopkins Central
55.7
7. Webster County
55.6
8. Caldwell County
52.7
9. Lyon County
45.0
10. Livingston Central
43.5
11. Trigg County
37.3
12. Dawson Springs
36.0
13. Union County
34.8
14. Crittenden County
31.4
15. Fort Campbell
25.7
3RD REGION
1. Owensboro Catholic
72.0
2. Daviess County
70.8
3. Owensboro
68.9
4. Apollo
67.8
5. Ohio County
63.5
6. Muhlenberg County
60.3
7. Hancock County
60.1
8. Edmonson County
57.6
9. Meade County
56.9
10. Grayson County
53.9
11. Butler County
53.4
12. Breckinridge County
52.8
13. McLean County
39.8
14. Whitesville Trinity
37.9
15. Cloverport
34.1
4TH REGION
1. Bowling Green
83.5
2. Franklin-Simpson
73.8
3. Russellville
70.5
4. Greenwood
67.9
5. Warren Central
67.7
6. Barren County
62.8
7. Monroe County
60.3
8. Clinton County
60.1
9. Warren East
59.9
10. Allen County
54.1
11. Logan County
53.9
12. Todd Central
53.0
13. South Warren
47.7
14. Cumberland County
46.8
15. Russell County
45.8
16. Glasgow
45.5
17. Metcalfe County
25.2
5TH REGION
1. Adair County
77.8
2. North Hardin
77.1
3. John Hardin
74.8
4. Bardstown
71.2
5. Taylor County
68.2
6. Central Hardin
67.0
7. LaRue County
64.4
8. Marion County
61.7
9. Elizabethtown
61.2
10. Bethlehem
59.1
11. Washington County
55.7
12. Nelson County
52.0
13. Caverna
50.9
14. Campbellsville
46.3
15. Green County
46.0
16. Fort Knox
44.1
17. Hart County
37.5
18. Thomas Nelson
33.6
6TH REGION
1. Fern Creek
86.3
2. Bullitt East
77.4
3. Pleasure Ridge Park
76.1
4. Doss
74.2
5. Valley
74.1
6. Butler
69.9
7. DeSales
69.5
8. Moore
64.8
9. Lou. Holy Cross
62.3
10. Fairdale
59.0
11. Iroquois
58.6
12. Jeffersontown
58.0
13. Southern
56.4
14. North Bullitt
55.5
15. Western
55.0
16. Bullitt Central
41.2
17. Beth Haven
33.6
18. Whitefield Academy
32.3
19. Evangel
14.8
7TH REGION
1. Trinity
84.2
2. Ballard
80.9
3. Waggener
75.9
4. Eastern
75.2
5. Louisville Christian
72.5
6. St. Xavier
71.9
7. Male
69.3
8. Central
69.0
9. Manual
60.7
10. Country Day
58.1
11. Seneca
57.1
12. Atherton
56.7
13. Collegiate
49.8
14. Shawnee
30.1
15. Portland Christian
29.8
16. St. Francis
29.7
17. Brown
25.7
8TH REGION
1. Oldham County
79.3
2. South Oldham
76.8
3. Walton-Verona
70.0
4. Simon Kenton
69.8
5. Collins
67.9
6. Spencer County
66.9
7. North Oldham
66.2
8. Anderson County
64.8
9. Williamstown
63.5
10. Gallatin County
62.2
11. Shelby County
57.0
12. Grant County
54.5
13. Eminence
51.2
14. Henry County
51.1
15. Owen County
49.7
16. Carroll County
44.5
17. Trimble County
29.4
9TH REGION
1. Covington Catholic
84.8
2. Cooper
80.8
3. Dixie Heights
75.3
4. Newport Catholic
71.9
5. Conner
66.8
6. Lloyd
64.3
7. Ryle
61.6
8. Beechwood
61.5
9. Newport
61.2
10. Cov. Holy Cross
61.1
11. Holmes
60.9
12. Highlands
60.8
13. Boone County
56.1
14. St. Henry
55.7
15. Ludlow
44.9
16. Bellevue
41.0
17. Dayton
40.4
18. Villa Madonna
37.5
19. Latin
0.6
20. Heritage Academy
0.1
10TH REGION
1. Campbell County
79.3
2. Paris
73.1
3. Scott
70.7
4. Clark County
67.8
5. Pendleton County
65.3
6. Mason County
57.6
7. Bracken County
56.2
8. Bourbon County
55.9
9. Harrison County
52.7
10. Montgomery County
52.1
11. Bishop Brossart
51.6
12. Nicholas County
47.7
13. Augusta
46.4
14. Robertson County
40.1
15. Calvary Christian
33.4
16. St. Patrick
27.9
17. Silver Grove
13.5
11TH REGION
1. Scott County
84.9
2. Lexington Catholic
80.5
3. Paul Dunbar
80.1
4. Lexington Christian
79.0
5. Lafayette
74.8
6. Madison Central
73.7
7. Henry Clay
70.0
8. Madison Southern
69.3
9. Bryan Station
69.0
10. Woodford County
64.0
11. Sayre
63.6
12. Franklin County
59.0
13. Tates Creek
58.5
14. Frankfort
48.3
15. Western Hills
47.8
16. Berea
39.4
17. Model
38.9
12TH REGION
1. Southwestern
79.8
2. Mercer County
77.0
3. Pulaski County
76.9
4. Lincoln County
71.3
5. Boyle County
67.5
6. West Jessamine
67.4
7. Wayne County
67.0
8. Rockcastle County
65.0
9. Casey County
60.7
10. Somerset
59.0
11. Danville
58.1
12. McCreary Central
56.3
13. East Jessamine
54.4
14. Garrard County
53.6
15. Burgin
31.9
16. Ky. School for Deaf
2.0
13TH REGION
1. Knox Central
79.0
2. South Laurel
76.9
3. North Laurel
75.9
4. Corbin
74.9
5. Harlan County
70.5
6. Clay County
67.6
7. Whitley County
56.6
8. Jackson County
53.1
9. Bell County
50.9
10. Barbourville
49.5
11. Lynn Camp
47.5
12. Harlan
46.6
13. Pineville
45.6
14. Williamsburg
40.1
15. Oneida Baptist
33.6
16. Red Bird
31.7
17. Middlesboro
30.4
14TH REGION
1. Perry Central
76.6
2. Knott Central
71.0
3. Cordia
66.9
4. Powell County
65.0
5. Letcher Central
64.3
6. Breathitt County
60.4
7. Hazard
56.5
8. Estill County
55.5
9. Wolfe County
55.2
10. Buckhorn
54.2
11. Leslie County
52.2
12. Jackson City
35.4
13. June Buchanan
30.0
14. Owsley County
19.9
15. Jenkins
19.8
16. Lee County
18.7
17. Riverside Christian
2.4
15TH REGION
1. Johnson Central
68.2
2. Sheldon Clark
65.5
3. Pikeville
64.9
4. Magoffin County
60.0
5. Lawrence County
59.7
6. Shelby Valley
56.1
7. Belfry
53.9
8. East Ridge
53.8
9. South Floyd
50.6
10. Pike Central
50.3
11. Paintsville
48.6
12. Allen Central
44.0
13. Phelps
40.7
14. Prestonsburg
36.6
15. Betsy Layne
27.0
16. Piarist
0.1
16TH REGION
1. Boyd County
70.8
2. Elliott County
70.1
3. Rowan County
65.3
4. Greenup County
64.6
5. West Carter
61.3
6. East Carter
54.5
7. Ashland Blazer
54.3
8. Russell
52.2
9. Lewis County
49.8
10. Fairview
49.0
11. Bath County
46.7
12. Morgan County
45.8
13. Fleming County
44.4
14. Raceland
40.8
15. Menifee County
33.5
16. Rose Hill Christian
21.9
Comments