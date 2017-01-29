High School Basketball

January 29, 2017 8:18 PM

Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State: Boys’ top five unchanged

Led by No. 1 Fern Creek, the top five teams in this week’s edition of Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State held serve. Cooper, Lexington Catholic and Paul Laurence Dunbar moved into the top 10.

BOYS’ TOP 25

School

Rating

LW

1. Fern Creek (22-2)

86.3

1

2. Scott County (17-5)

84.9

2

3. Covington Catholic (19-4)

84.8

3

4. Louisville Trinity (21-3)

84.2

4

5. Bowling Green (20-2)

83.5

5

6. Hopkinsville (18-4)

82.0

t7

7. Ballard (17-5)

80.9

6

8. Cooper (17-4)

80.8

15

9. Lexington Catholic (17-6)

80.5

11

10. Paul Laurence Dunbar (16-6)

80.1

13

11. Southwestern (20-2)

79.8

t17

12. Oldham County (19-4)

79.3

14

12. Campbell County (20-2)

79.3

10

14. Lexington Christian (18-5)

79.0

t7

14. Knox Central (15-5)

79.0

t17

16. Christian County (16-5)

77.9

9

17. Adair County (21-1)

77.8

20

18. Bullitt East (15-7)

77.4

12

19. North Hardin (17-7)

77.1

19

20. Mercer County (17-5)

77.0

NR

21. Pulaski County (18-4)

76.9

NR

21. South Laurel (19-4)

76.9

NR

23. South Oldham (18-3)

76.8

16

24. Perry Central (17-7)

76.6

NR

25. Pleasure Ridge Park (11-8)

76.1

NR

Note: Sunday’s games not included

BOYS’ RATINGS BY REGION

1ST REGION

1. Graves County

73.4

2. Paducah Tilghman

72.9

3. Marshall County

70.7

4. Mayfield

68.6

5. McCracken County

66.2

6. Calloway County

57.9

7. Murray

56.3

8. St. Mary

43.7

9. Carlisle County

37.7

10. Hickman County

36.6

11. Ballard Memorial

35.9

12. Fulton County

34.4

13. Fulton City

31.1

14. Christian Fellowship

14.5

15. Community Christian

9.5

2ND REGION

1. Hopkinsville

82.0

2. Christian County

77.9

3. University Heights

66.3

4. Henderson County

65.3

5. Madisonville

58.3

6. Hopkins Central

55.7

7. Webster County

55.6

8. Caldwell County

52.7

9. Lyon County

45.0

10. Livingston Central

43.5

11. Trigg County

37.3

12. Dawson Springs

36.0

13. Union County

34.8

14. Crittenden County

31.4

15. Fort Campbell

25.7

3RD REGION

1. Owensboro Catholic

72.0

2. Daviess County

70.8

3. Owensboro

68.9

4. Apollo

67.8

5. Ohio County

63.5

6. Muhlenberg County

60.3

7. Hancock County

60.1

8. Edmonson County

57.6

9. Meade County

56.9

10. Grayson County

53.9

11. Butler County

53.4

12. Breckinridge County

52.8

13. McLean County

39.8

14. Whitesville Trinity

37.9

15. Cloverport

34.1

4TH REGION

1. Bowling Green

83.5

2. Franklin-Simpson

73.8

3. Russellville

70.5

4. Greenwood

67.9

5. Warren Central

67.7

6. Barren County

62.8

7. Monroe County

60.3

8. Clinton County

60.1

9. Warren East

59.9

10. Allen County

54.1

11. Logan County

53.9

12. Todd Central

53.0

13. South Warren

47.7

14. Cumberland County

46.8

15. Russell County

45.8

16. Glasgow

45.5

17. Metcalfe County

25.2

5TH REGION

1. Adair County

77.8

2. North Hardin

77.1

3. John Hardin

74.8

4. Bardstown

71.2

5. Taylor County

68.2

6. Central Hardin

67.0

7. LaRue County

64.4

8. Marion County

61.7

9. Elizabethtown

61.2

10. Bethlehem

59.1

11. Washington County

55.7

12. Nelson County

52.0

13. Caverna

50.9

14. Campbellsville

46.3

15. Green County

46.0

16. Fort Knox

44.1

17. Hart County

37.5

18. Thomas Nelson

33.6

6TH REGION

1. Fern Creek

86.3

2. Bullitt East

77.4

3. Pleasure Ridge Park

76.1

4. Doss

74.2

5. Valley

74.1

6. Butler

69.9

7. DeSales

69.5

8. Moore

64.8

9. Lou. Holy Cross

62.3

10. Fairdale

59.0

11. Iroquois

58.6

12. Jeffersontown

58.0

13. Southern

56.4

14. North Bullitt

55.5

15. Western

55.0

16. Bullitt Central

41.2

17. Beth Haven

33.6

18. Whitefield Academy

32.3

19. Evangel

14.8

7TH REGION

1. Trinity

84.2

2. Ballard

80.9

3. Waggener

75.9

4. Eastern

75.2

5. Louisville Christian

72.5

6. St. Xavier

71.9

7. Male

69.3

8. Central

69.0

9. Manual

60.7

10. Country Day

58.1

11. Seneca

57.1

12. Atherton

56.7

13. Collegiate

49.8

14. Shawnee

30.1

15. Portland Christian

29.8

16. St. Francis

29.7

17. Brown

25.7

8TH REGION

1. Oldham County

79.3

2. South Oldham

76.8

3. Walton-Verona

70.0

4. Simon Kenton

69.8

5. Collins

67.9

6. Spencer County

66.9

7. North Oldham

66.2

8. Anderson County

64.8

9. Williamstown

63.5

10. Gallatin County

62.2

11. Shelby County

57.0

12. Grant County

54.5

13. Eminence

51.2

14. Henry County

51.1

15. Owen County

49.7

16. Carroll County

44.5

17. Trimble County

29.4

9TH REGION

1. Covington Catholic

84.8

2. Cooper

80.8

3. Dixie Heights

75.3

4. Newport Catholic

71.9

5. Conner

66.8

6. Lloyd

64.3

7. Ryle

61.6

8. Beechwood

61.5

9. Newport

61.2

10. Cov. Holy Cross

61.1

11. Holmes

60.9

12. Highlands

60.8

13. Boone County

56.1

14. St. Henry

55.7

15. Ludlow

44.9

16. Bellevue

41.0

17. Dayton

40.4

18. Villa Madonna

37.5

19. Latin

0.6

20. Heritage Academy

0.1

10TH REGION

1. Campbell County

79.3

2. Paris

73.1

3. Scott

70.7

4. Clark County

67.8

5. Pendleton County

65.3

6. Mason County

57.6

7. Bracken County

56.2

8. Bourbon County

55.9

9. Harrison County

52.7

10. Montgomery County

52.1

11. Bishop Brossart

51.6

12. Nicholas County

47.7

13. Augusta

46.4

14. Robertson County

40.1

15. Calvary Christian

33.4

16. St. Patrick

27.9

17. Silver Grove

13.5

11TH REGION

1. Scott County

84.9

2. Lexington Catholic

80.5

3. Paul Dunbar

80.1

4. Lexington Christian

79.0

5. Lafayette

74.8

6. Madison Central

73.7

7. Henry Clay

70.0

8. Madison Southern

69.3

9. Bryan Station

69.0

10. Woodford County

64.0

11. Sayre

63.6

12. Franklin County

59.0

13. Tates Creek

58.5

14. Frankfort

48.3

15. Western Hills

47.8

16. Berea

39.4

17. Model

38.9

12TH REGION

1. Southwestern

79.8

2. Mercer County

77.0

3. Pulaski County

76.9

4. Lincoln County

71.3

5. Boyle County

67.5

6. West Jessamine

67.4

7. Wayne County

67.0

8. Rockcastle County

65.0

9. Casey County

60.7

10. Somerset

59.0

11. Danville

58.1

12. McCreary Central

56.3

13. East Jessamine

54.4

14. Garrard County

53.6

15. Burgin

31.9

16. Ky. School for Deaf

2.0

13TH REGION

1. Knox Central

79.0

2. South Laurel

76.9

3. North Laurel

75.9

4. Corbin

74.9

5. Harlan County

70.5

6. Clay County

67.6

7. Whitley County

56.6

8. Jackson County

53.1

9. Bell County

50.9

10. Barbourville

49.5

11. Lynn Camp

47.5

12. Harlan

46.6

13. Pineville

45.6

14. Williamsburg

40.1

15. Oneida Baptist

33.6

16. Red Bird

31.7

17. Middlesboro

30.4

14TH REGION

1. Perry Central

76.6

2. Knott Central

71.0

3. Cordia

66.9

4. Powell County

65.0

5. Letcher Central

64.3

6. Breathitt County

60.4

7. Hazard

56.5

8. Estill County

55.5

9. Wolfe County

55.2

10. Buckhorn

54.2

11. Leslie County

52.2

12. Jackson City

35.4

13. June Buchanan

30.0

14. Owsley County

19.9

15. Jenkins

19.8

16. Lee County

18.7

17. Riverside Christian

2.4

15TH REGION

1. Johnson Central

68.2

2. Sheldon Clark

65.5

3. Pikeville

64.9

4. Magoffin County

60.0

5. Lawrence County

59.7

6. Shelby Valley

56.1

7. Belfry

53.9

8. East Ridge

53.8

9. South Floyd

50.6

10. Pike Central

50.3

11. Paintsville

48.6

12. Allen Central

44.0

13. Phelps

40.7

14. Prestonsburg

36.6

15. Betsy Layne

27.0

16. Piarist

0.1

16TH REGION

1. Boyd County

70.8

2. Elliott County

70.1

3. Rowan County

65.3

4. Greenup County

64.6

5. West Carter

61.3

6. East Carter

54.5

7. Ashland Blazer

54.3

8. Russell

52.2

9. Lewis County

49.8

10. Fairview

49.0

11. Bath County

46.7

12. Morgan County

45.8

13. Fleming County

44.4

14. Raceland

40.8

15. Menifee County

33.5

16. Rose Hill Christian

21.9

