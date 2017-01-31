Scott County hands Bryan Station biggest basketball loss in 14 years

Scott County handed Bryan Station its worst loss in 14 years Tuesday night, defeating the Defenders 91-53 and looking every bit deserving of its favored status in the 11th Region.
Bryce Long and Michael Moreno, both sophomores, scored 21 apiece for the Cardinals, who have won six straight and improved to 7-1 against 11th Region competition. A win at Henry Clay on Friday night or against Bryan Station at home next Saturday will lock up the No. 1 seed in the 42nd District for the Cardinals; Bryan Station, this year’s tournament host, needs to win at Scott County to avoid the fourth seed.
It was Bryan Station’s biggest loss since a 100-48 defeat at Scott County on Jan. 21, 2003. It was the Defenders’ most lopsided home loss since Scott County beat them, 108-51, on Jan. 15, 2002.
“I’ve been at Scott County a long time and this is as tough a place to play as we ever go into,” Scott County Coach Billy Hicks said. “Any time you can come into Bryan Station and win it really feels good.”
Cooper Watts cleans up the Michael Moreno miss. Scott County up 20-10 in 2Q. pic.twitter.com/2q8fjchxGg— Josh Moore (@HLpreps) February 1, 2017
Hicks credited the play of senior center Cooper Watts for the Cards’ recent string of success. He broke his leg playing football and has taken a while to get back mentally more than physically, but now he’s a walking double-double, Hicks said.
“We’re taller than a lot of teams we play now, so the height with me and Michael and the quickness of our guards helps a whole lot,” said Watts, who finished with 12 points and 13 rebounds in 22 minutes of action.
Cooper Robb had 17 points and three assists for Scott County, the No. 2 team in this week’s Cantrall Ratings. He got up for a transition dunk in the third quarter.
“I think that goal’s about four inches short,” Hicks said with a laugh.
Cooper Robb is having himself a night. Dunk off the turnover makes it 55-27, Scott County, in 3Q. pic.twitter.com/44nAffbuPt— Josh Moore (@HLpreps) February 1, 2017
Eric “Boss” Boone led Bryan Station with 15 points.
Defenders honored
Bryan Station retired the jerseys of former greats Mike Allen and Jaron Brown during halftime. Allen, the city’s all-time scoring leader with 2,408 career points, coached Brown, seventh on the all-time scoring list with 2,066.
The scoring record may not be Allen’s for long; Paul Laurence Dunbar star Taveion Hollingsworth had 2,239 career points entering Wednesday’s home game against Taylor County. He’s averaging 27 points with at least eight games left to play.
“Records are meant to be broken,” said Allen, now the boys’ head coach at Tates Creek. “I done held it for 28 years. It’ll be good to pass the torch to someone.
“I think he symbolizes what the student-athlete is. I don’t really know him personally, but just watching his mannerisms and how he plays, he seems like an outstanding kid.”
Scott County 91, Bryan Station 53
Scott County (18-5) —Fluker 3, Long 21, Allen 6, Robb 17, Shotwell 3, Davis 4, Moreno 21, Williams 4, Watts 12.
Bryan Station (8-10) — Murphy 5, D. Boone 2, Demarcus 77, E. Boone 15, Braeden 6, Groves 7, Brown 4, Mack 3, Simpson 4.
Scott County
16
25
31
19
—
91
Bryan Station
7
16
19
11
—
53
