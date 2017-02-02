High School Basketball

February 2, 2017 7:04 PM

Sweet Sixteen Memory: Holding Trinity without a hoop for an hour was special

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

In the preseason I asked boys’ basketball coaches to share their Sweet Sixteen memories. This is the fourth of 10 submissions that will be shared leading up to the weekend of the boys’ Sweet Sixteen. From Newport Central Catholic Coach Ken Collopy:

“My personal favorite moment was last year as an assistant coach for Newport Central Catholic during the opening round of the Sweet Sixteen while playing Trinity. They jumped out to a decent lead, but after a timeout Trinity did not score a field goal in literally one hour of real time. The initial anxiety of actually playing in Rupp Arena seemed to disappear as our players began to play in the present moment.”

