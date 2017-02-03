Lexington Christian ends seven-year girls’ basketball losing streak to Lexington Catholic

Lexington Christian’s girls broke a 14-game losing streak to Lexington Catholic, upending the Knights 35-33 at home on Friday night for their second 43rd District win of the season.
Bethany Selby led the Eagles with a game-high 15 points on 5-for-8 shooting. She also grabbed seven rebounds and blocked three shots.
Selby has picked up more of an offensive load for LCA since leading scorer and senior Sydney Weeks (12.7 ppg) suffered an ACL tear at Paris on Jan. 20. The Eagles lost freshman Jaylin McClanahan to an injury the week before.
Friday night’s performance was a marked improvement for Selby over her showing at Lexington Catholic the first week of January.
“Last time we played Catholic we struggled and lost by two in overtime,” Selby said. “And that’s when I scored zero points. So I just knew I wanted to step up my game and we played a good team game and pulled it out.”
LCA’s last win over LexCath came more than seven years ago on Jan. 14, 2010. Most of the players on the Eagles’ roster — which sports just three seniors — were in elementary school.
Charis Hill, one of those seniors, grabbed a team-high eight rebounds and had seven points. She was happy to help get the Catholic monkey off LCA’s back but wished that Weeks could have been out on the floor with her.
“I know for Sydney, she’s got mixed emotions right now,” Hill said. “She’s happy but she’s also sad. I know that she wants to be out there.”
LCA hosts Tates Creek and Lafayette next week. If the Eagles win both of those games, they would finish as the No. 3 seed in the 43rd District. LexCath finished district play 3-5 after Friday’s loss.
“It’s gonna help us confidence-wise,” LCA Coach Kent Miller said of Friday night’s outcome. “ … All those kids are just really excited right now.”
Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps
Lexington Christian 35, Lexington Catholic 33
LexCath (10-13) — Haines 8, Jazdzewski 5, Weldon 4, Nash 5, Ballard 2, Given 7, Brierly 2.
LCA (7-15) — Selby 15, Buckler 2, Combs 7, Teall 4, Hill 7.
LexCath
9
8
5
11
—
33
LCA
13
7
5
10
—
35
