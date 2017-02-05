How Josh Moore voted in this week’s AP high school basketball polls

Below is my ballot for this week’s Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls. These do not reflect the actual results of polling.
Boys
School
Record
1. Fern Creek
24-2
2. Bowling Green
22-2
3. Trinity (Louisville)
23-3
4. Covington Catholic
22-4
5. Scott County
20-5
6. Christian County
20-5
7. Hopkinsville
21-4
8. Ballard
19-5
9. Cooper
19-4
10. Lexington Catholic
18-6
Girls
School
Record
1. Butler
25-1
2. Male
22-2
3. Mercer County
19-6
4. Elizabethtown
22-2
5. Simon Kenton
19-5
6. Sacred Heart
19-5
7. Manual
16-6
8. Monroe County
25-2
9. Murray
18-4
10. Franklin County
21-5
Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps
