High School Basketball

February 5, 2017 3:18 PM

How Josh Moore voted in this week’s AP high school basketball polls

By Josh Moore

Below is my ballot for this week’s Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls. These do not reflect the actual results of polling.

Boys

School

Record

1. Fern Creek

24-2

2. Bowling Green

22-2

3. Trinity (Louisville)

23-3

4. Covington Catholic

22-4

5. Scott County

20-5

6. Christian County

20-5

7. Hopkinsville

21-4

8. Ballard

19-5

9. Cooper

19-4

10. Lexington Catholic

18-6

Girls

School

Record

1. Butler

25-1

2. Male

22-2

3. Mercer County

19-6

4. Elizabethtown

22-2

5. Simon Kenton

19-5

6. Sacred Heart

19-5

7. Manual

16-6

8. Monroe County

25-2

9. Murray

18-4

10. Franklin County

21-5

