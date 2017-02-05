High School Basketball

February 5, 2017 5:59 PM

Dave Cantrall’s ratings: Covington Catholic takes over at No. 1

Covington Catholic edged past Fern Creek for No. 1 in this week’s edition of Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State for boys’ basketball in Kentucky. Scott County dropped one spot to third.

BOYS’ TOP 25

School

Rating

Last week

1. Covington Catholic (22-4)

86.0

3

2. Fern Creek (24-2)

85.7

1

3. Scott County (20-5)

85.1

2

4. Bowling Green (22-2)

84.7

5

5. Trinity (23-3)

84.6

4

6. Hopkinsville (21-4)

82.9

6

7. Cooper (19-4)

82.2

8

8. Paul Dunbar (18-6)

80.8

10

9. Ballard (19-5)

80.7

7

10. North Hardin (19-7)

80.6

19

11. Lexington Catholic (18-6)

80.4

9

12. Lexington Christian (19-6)

79.3

t14

13. Oldham County (21-4)

79.2

t12

13. Campbell County (23-2)

79.2

t12

15. South Oldham (20-3)

79.1

23

16. Perry Central (20-7)

78.7

24

17. Adair County (24-1)

78.2

17

18. Knox Central (18-5)

77.9

t14

19. Christian County (20-5)

77.8

16

20. Mercer County (19-5)

77.4

20

21. North Laurel (21-5)

77.2

NR

22. Pulaski County (20-5)

76.9

t21

23. Southwestern (20-5)

76.5

NR

23. Corbin (19-4)

76.5

NR

25. Dixie Heights (23-3)

76.2

NR

BOYS’ RATINGS BY REGION

1ST REGION

1. Graves County

74.9

2. Paducah Tilghman

72.4

3. Marshall County

69.3

4. McCracken County

68.3

5. Mayfield

66.1

6. Calloway County

59.9

7. Murray

55.2

8. St. Mary

41.4

9. Carlisle County

38.4

10. Hickman County

36.1

11. Ballard Memorial

34.5

12. Fulton County

33.2

13. Fulton City

28.2

14. Christian Fellowship

15.3

15. Community Christian

10.9

2ND REGION

1. Hopkinsville

82.9

2. Christian County

77.8

3. Henderson County

66.8

4. University Heights

66.6

5. Hopkins Central

58.3

6. Webster County

55.9

7. Madisonville

55.3

8. Caldwell County

54.3

9. Livingston Central

47.1

10. Lyon County

45.8

11. Dawson Springs

40.3

12. Trigg County

37.4

13. Union County

35.1

14. Crittenden County

28.2

15. Fort Campbell

25.0

3RD REGION

1. Owensboro Catholic

73.3

2. Daviess County

68.2

3. Apollo

67.4

4. Owensboro

66.2

5. Muhlenberg County

62.3

6. Ohio County

62.0

7. Hancock County

60.1

8. Edmonson County

57.7

9. Breckinridge County

57.3

10. Meade County

56.2

11. Grayson County

55.1

12. Butler County

53.2

13. McLean County

37.5

14. Whitesville Trinity

35.7

15. Cloverport

34.9

4TH REGION

1. Bowling Green

84.7

2. Franklin-Simpson

74.2

3. Warren Central

68.4

4. Russellville

67.4

5. Greenwood

65.1

6. Barren County

62.7

7. Clinton County

61.2

8. Warren East

58.8

9. Monroe County

58.3

10. Logan County

56.0

11. Todd Central

53.7

12. Allen County

51.5

13. South Warren

48.7

14. Russell County

45.5

15. Cumberland County

45.3

16. Glasgow

42.6

17. Metcalfe County

22.7

5TH REGION

1. North Hardin

80.6

2. Adair County

78.2

3. John Hardin

73.6

4. Bardstown

70.9

5. Taylor County

67.1

6. Central Hardin

65.8

7. LaRue County

65.0

8. Elizabethtown

64.3

9. Marion County

60.2

10. Bethlehem

57.7

11. Washington County

56.5

12. Nelson County

51.6

13. Caverna

50.7

14. Campbellsville

47.6

15. Green County

46.1

16. Hart County

43.4

17. Fort Knox

40.3

18. Thomas Nelson

35.5

6TH REGION

1. Fern Creek

85.7

2. Pleasure Ridge Park

75.7

3. Valley

74.2

4. Doss

74.1

5. Bullitt East

73.2

6. DeSales

70.0

7. Moore

69.7

8. Butler

69.3

9. Lou. Holy Cross

61.9

10. Jeffersontown

60.7

11. Fairdale

58.5

12. Iroquois

57.0

13. Southern

56.1

14. Western

54.9

15. North Bullitt

51.6

16. Bullitt Central

43.2

17. Beth Haven

32.7

18. Whitefield Academy

32.0

19. Evangel

14.6

7TH REGION

1. Trinity

84.6

2. Ballard

80.7

3. Waggener

75.6

4. St. Xavier

74.4

5. Eastern

73.3

6. Louisville Christian

72.0

7. Central

67.7

8. Male

67.6

9. Manual

62.7

10. Country Day

60.1

11. Seneca

57.6

12. Atherton

56.6

13. Collegiate

51.5

14. St. Francis

32.2

15. Portland Christian

29.1

16. Shawnee

28.9

17. Brown

25.5

8TH REGION

1. Oldham County

79.2

2. South Oldham

79.1

3. Simon Kenton

72.3

4. Walton-Verona

68.0

5. Spencer County

67.6

6. Collins

66.0

7. North Oldham

65.4

8. Anderson County

64.1

9. Williamstown

62.4

10. Gallatin County

58.7

11. Grant County

54.9

12. Shelby County

54.4

13. Eminence

51.7

14. Henry County

49.3

15. Owen County

47.9

16. Carroll County

45.4

17. Trimble County

36.0

9TH REGION

1. Covington Catholic

86.0

2. Cooper

82.2

3. Dixie Heights

76.2

4. Newport Catholic

71.2

5. Conner

68.3

6. Lloyd

65.7

7. Cov. Holy Cross

63.3

8. Highlands

62.0

9. Newport

61.1

10. Beechwood

60.6

11. Ryle

60.0

12. Holmes

57.5

13. Boone County

56.8

14. St. Henry

49.9

15. Ludlow

46.5

16. Dayton

43.3

17. Bellevue

39.2

18. Villa Madonna

38.1

19. Heritage Academy

0.7

20. Latin

0.3

10TH REGION

1. Campbell County

79.2

2. Paris

75.0

3. Clark County

68.7

4. Scott

67.6

5. Pendleton County

62.5

6. Bourbon County

58.1

7. Bracken County

57.9

8. Mason County

57.3

9. Bishop Brossart

51.6

10. Harrison County

51.3

11. Montgomery County

49.1

12. Nicholas County

47.7

13. Augusta

45.9

14. Robertson County

41.5

15. Calvary Christian

32.6

16. St. Patrick

27.6

17. Silver Grove

13.6

11TH REGION

1. Scott County

85.1

2. Paul Dunbar

80.8

3. Lexington Catholic

80.4

4. Lexington Christian

79.3

5. Madison Central

75.6

6. Lafayette

72.4

7. Madison Southern

71.5

8. Bryan Station

71.0

9. Henry Clay

70.2

10. Sayre

65.8

11. Woodford County

63.0

12. Franklin County

59.3

13. Tates Creek

57.4

14. Frankfort

51.8

15. Western Hills

46.5

16. Model

39.4

17. Berea

39.1

12TH REGION

1. Mercer County

77.4

2. Pulaski County

76.9

3. Southwestern

76.5

4. Lincoln County

72.1

5. Wayne County

70.2

6. West Jessamine

65.8

7. Rockcastle County

65.4

8. Boyle County

65.2

9. Casey County

63.7

10. Danville

56.8

11. Somerset

56.5

12. McCreary Central

55.3

13. East Jessamine

54.2

13. Garrard County

54.2

15. Burgin

31.8

16. Ky. School for Deaf

1.1

13TH REGION

1. Knox Central

77.9

2. North Laurel

77.2

3. Corbin

76.5

4. South Laurel

74.6

5. Harlan County

69.7

6. Clay County

64.9

7. Whitley County

56.4

8. Jackson County

55.7

9. Bell County

53.1

10. Lynn Camp

51.0

11. Barbourville

50.3

12. Harlan

46.9

13. Pineville

46.3

14. Williamsburg

40.6

15. Oneida Baptist

37.7

16. Middlesboro

30.3

17. Red Bird

26.6

14TH REGION

1. Perry Central

78.7

2. Knott Central

71.8

3. Cordia

63.9

4. Letcher Central

63.1

4. Powell County

63.1

6. Breathitt County

60.5

7. Estill County

58.0

8. Buckhorn

54.8

9. Hazard

54.5

10. Wolfe County

52.8

11. Leslie County

48.9

12. Jackson City

34.6

13. June Buchanan

31.7

14. Jenkins

24.4

15. Owsley County

21.4

16. Lee County

15.4

17. Riverside Christian

2.6

15TH REGION

1. Johnson Central

67.2

2. Sheldon Clark

65.3

3. Pikeville

64.6

4. Magoffin County

60.2

5. Lawrence County

57.5

6. Belfry

55.9

7. East Ridge

53.5

7. Shelby Valley

53.5

9. Pike Central

51.8

10. South Floyd

50.6

11. Paintsville

50.2

12. Allen Central

44.1

13. Phelps

38.3

14. Prestonsburg

37.8

15. Betsy Layne

27.5

16. Piarist

0.1

16TH REGION

1. Elliott County

69.9

2. Boyd County

69.4

3. Greenup County

66.0

4. Rowan County

64.9

5. West Carter

61.9

6. East Carter

58.0

7. Ashland Blazer

55.2

8. Russell

52.3

9. Lewis County

50.2

10. Fairview

48.8

11. Bath County

46.1

12. Morgan County

44.1

13. Fleming County

43.6

14. Raceland

40.1

15. Menifee County

38.7

16. Rose Hill Christian

20.2

High School Basketball

