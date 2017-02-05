Dave Cantrall’s ratings: Covington Catholic takes over at No. 1

Covington Catholic edged past Fern Creek for No. 1 in this week’s edition of Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State for boys’ basketball in Kentucky. Scott County dropped one spot to third.
BOYS’ TOP 25
School
Rating
Last week
1. Covington Catholic (22-4)
86.0
3
2. Fern Creek (24-2)
85.7
1
3. Scott County (20-5)
85.1
2
4. Bowling Green (22-2)
84.7
5
5. Trinity (23-3)
84.6
4
6. Hopkinsville (21-4)
82.9
6
7. Cooper (19-4)
82.2
8
8. Paul Dunbar (18-6)
80.8
10
9. Ballard (19-5)
80.7
7
10. North Hardin (19-7)
80.6
19
11. Lexington Catholic (18-6)
80.4
9
12. Lexington Christian (19-6)
79.3
t14
13. Oldham County (21-4)
79.2
t12
13. Campbell County (23-2)
79.2
t12
15. South Oldham (20-3)
79.1
23
16. Perry Central (20-7)
78.7
24
17. Adair County (24-1)
78.2
17
18. Knox Central (18-5)
77.9
t14
19. Christian County (20-5)
77.8
16
20. Mercer County (19-5)
77.4
20
21. North Laurel (21-5)
77.2
NR
22. Pulaski County (20-5)
76.9
t21
23. Southwestern (20-5)
76.5
NR
23. Corbin (19-4)
76.5
NR
25. Dixie Heights (23-3)
76.2
NR
BOYS’ RATINGS BY REGION
1ST REGION
1. Graves County
74.9
2. Paducah Tilghman
72.4
3. Marshall County
69.3
4. McCracken County
68.3
5. Mayfield
66.1
6. Calloway County
59.9
7. Murray
55.2
8. St. Mary
41.4
9. Carlisle County
38.4
10. Hickman County
36.1
11. Ballard Memorial
34.5
12. Fulton County
33.2
13. Fulton City
28.2
14. Christian Fellowship
15.3
15. Community Christian
10.9
2ND REGION
1. Hopkinsville
82.9
2. Christian County
77.8
3. Henderson County
66.8
4. University Heights
66.6
5. Hopkins Central
58.3
6. Webster County
55.9
7. Madisonville
55.3
8. Caldwell County
54.3
9. Livingston Central
47.1
10. Lyon County
45.8
11. Dawson Springs
40.3
12. Trigg County
37.4
13. Union County
35.1
14. Crittenden County
28.2
15. Fort Campbell
25.0
3RD REGION
1. Owensboro Catholic
73.3
2. Daviess County
68.2
3. Apollo
67.4
4. Owensboro
66.2
5. Muhlenberg County
62.3
6. Ohio County
62.0
7. Hancock County
60.1
8. Edmonson County
57.7
9. Breckinridge County
57.3
10. Meade County
56.2
11. Grayson County
55.1
12. Butler County
53.2
13. McLean County
37.5
14. Whitesville Trinity
35.7
15. Cloverport
34.9
4TH REGION
1. Bowling Green
84.7
2. Franklin-Simpson
74.2
3. Warren Central
68.4
4. Russellville
67.4
5. Greenwood
65.1
6. Barren County
62.7
7. Clinton County
61.2
8. Warren East
58.8
9. Monroe County
58.3
10. Logan County
56.0
11. Todd Central
53.7
12. Allen County
51.5
13. South Warren
48.7
14. Russell County
45.5
15. Cumberland County
45.3
16. Glasgow
42.6
17. Metcalfe County
22.7
5TH REGION
1. North Hardin
80.6
2. Adair County
78.2
3. John Hardin
73.6
4. Bardstown
70.9
5. Taylor County
67.1
6. Central Hardin
65.8
7. LaRue County
65.0
8. Elizabethtown
64.3
9. Marion County
60.2
10. Bethlehem
57.7
11. Washington County
56.5
12. Nelson County
51.6
13. Caverna
50.7
14. Campbellsville
47.6
15. Green County
46.1
16. Hart County
43.4
17. Fort Knox
40.3
18. Thomas Nelson
35.5
6TH REGION
1. Fern Creek
85.7
2. Pleasure Ridge Park
75.7
3. Valley
74.2
4. Doss
74.1
5. Bullitt East
73.2
6. DeSales
70.0
7. Moore
69.7
8. Butler
69.3
9. Lou. Holy Cross
61.9
10. Jeffersontown
60.7
11. Fairdale
58.5
12. Iroquois
57.0
13. Southern
56.1
14. Western
54.9
15. North Bullitt
51.6
16. Bullitt Central
43.2
17. Beth Haven
32.7
18. Whitefield Academy
32.0
19. Evangel
14.6
7TH REGION
1. Trinity
84.6
2. Ballard
80.7
3. Waggener
75.6
4. St. Xavier
74.4
5. Eastern
73.3
6. Louisville Christian
72.0
7. Central
67.7
8. Male
67.6
9. Manual
62.7
10. Country Day
60.1
11. Seneca
57.6
12. Atherton
56.6
13. Collegiate
51.5
14. St. Francis
32.2
15. Portland Christian
29.1
16. Shawnee
28.9
17. Brown
25.5
8TH REGION
1. Oldham County
79.2
2. South Oldham
79.1
3. Simon Kenton
72.3
4. Walton-Verona
68.0
5. Spencer County
67.6
6. Collins
66.0
7. North Oldham
65.4
8. Anderson County
64.1
9. Williamstown
62.4
10. Gallatin County
58.7
11. Grant County
54.9
12. Shelby County
54.4
13. Eminence
51.7
14. Henry County
49.3
15. Owen County
47.9
16. Carroll County
45.4
17. Trimble County
36.0
9TH REGION
1. Covington Catholic
86.0
2. Cooper
82.2
3. Dixie Heights
76.2
4. Newport Catholic
71.2
5. Conner
68.3
6. Lloyd
65.7
7. Cov. Holy Cross
63.3
8. Highlands
62.0
9. Newport
61.1
10. Beechwood
60.6
11. Ryle
60.0
12. Holmes
57.5
13. Boone County
56.8
14. St. Henry
49.9
15. Ludlow
46.5
16. Dayton
43.3
17. Bellevue
39.2
18. Villa Madonna
38.1
19. Heritage Academy
0.7
20. Latin
0.3
10TH REGION
1. Campbell County
79.2
2. Paris
75.0
3. Clark County
68.7
4. Scott
67.6
5. Pendleton County
62.5
6. Bourbon County
58.1
7. Bracken County
57.9
8. Mason County
57.3
9. Bishop Brossart
51.6
10. Harrison County
51.3
11. Montgomery County
49.1
12. Nicholas County
47.7
13. Augusta
45.9
14. Robertson County
41.5
15. Calvary Christian
32.6
16. St. Patrick
27.6
17. Silver Grove
13.6
11TH REGION
1. Scott County
85.1
2. Paul Dunbar
80.8
3. Lexington Catholic
80.4
4. Lexington Christian
79.3
5. Madison Central
75.6
6. Lafayette
72.4
7. Madison Southern
71.5
8. Bryan Station
71.0
9. Henry Clay
70.2
10. Sayre
65.8
11. Woodford County
63.0
12. Franklin County
59.3
13. Tates Creek
57.4
14. Frankfort
51.8
15. Western Hills
46.5
16. Model
39.4
17. Berea
39.1
12TH REGION
1. Mercer County
77.4
2. Pulaski County
76.9
3. Southwestern
76.5
4. Lincoln County
72.1
5. Wayne County
70.2
6. West Jessamine
65.8
7. Rockcastle County
65.4
8. Boyle County
65.2
9. Casey County
63.7
10. Danville
56.8
11. Somerset
56.5
12. McCreary Central
55.3
13. East Jessamine
54.2
13. Garrard County
54.2
15. Burgin
31.8
16. Ky. School for Deaf
1.1
13TH REGION
1. Knox Central
77.9
2. North Laurel
77.2
3. Corbin
76.5
4. South Laurel
74.6
5. Harlan County
69.7
6. Clay County
64.9
7. Whitley County
56.4
8. Jackson County
55.7
9. Bell County
53.1
10. Lynn Camp
51.0
11. Barbourville
50.3
12. Harlan
46.9
13. Pineville
46.3
14. Williamsburg
40.6
15. Oneida Baptist
37.7
16. Middlesboro
30.3
17. Red Bird
26.6
14TH REGION
1. Perry Central
78.7
2. Knott Central
71.8
3. Cordia
63.9
4. Letcher Central
63.1
4. Powell County
63.1
6. Breathitt County
60.5
7. Estill County
58.0
8. Buckhorn
54.8
9. Hazard
54.5
10. Wolfe County
52.8
11. Leslie County
48.9
12. Jackson City
34.6
13. June Buchanan
31.7
14. Jenkins
24.4
15. Owsley County
21.4
16. Lee County
15.4
17. Riverside Christian
2.6
15TH REGION
1. Johnson Central
67.2
2. Sheldon Clark
65.3
3. Pikeville
64.6
4. Magoffin County
60.2
5. Lawrence County
57.5
6. Belfry
55.9
7. East Ridge
53.5
7. Shelby Valley
53.5
9. Pike Central
51.8
10. South Floyd
50.6
11. Paintsville
50.2
12. Allen Central
44.1
13. Phelps
38.3
14. Prestonsburg
37.8
15. Betsy Layne
27.5
16. Piarist
0.1
16TH REGION
1. Elliott County
69.9
2. Boyd County
69.4
3. Greenup County
66.0
4. Rowan County
64.9
5. West Carter
61.9
6. East Carter
58.0
7. Ashland Blazer
55.2
8. Russell
52.3
9. Lewis County
50.2
10. Fairview
48.8
11. Bath County
46.1
12. Morgan County
44.1
13. Fleming County
43.6
14. Raceland
40.1
15. Menifee County
38.7
16. Rose Hill Christian
20.2
