High School Basketball

February 5, 2017 6:05 PM

Dave Cantrall’s ratings: Franklin County girls back in top 10

Butler and Mercer County maintained their hold on the top two spots in Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State for girls’ basketball in Kentucky. Franklin County is back in the top 10, moving up six spots to No. 6.

GIRLS’ TOP 25

School

Rating

Last week

1. Butler (25-1)

90.2

1

2. Mercer County (19-6)

87.5

2

3. Male (22-2)

87.2

4

4. Elizabethtown (22-2)

86.9

3

5. Sacred Heart (19-5)

84.8

6

6. Franklin County (21-5)

84.5

12

7. Murray (18-5)

84.3

t10

8. Manual (16-6)

84.1

t10

9. Simon Kenton (19-5)

83.9

5

10. Bullitt East (21-6)

83.2

8

11. Holmes (20-3)

82.7

9

12. Mason County (18-5)

82.2

7

13. Henderson County (20-3)

82.0

15

14. Mercy (12-12)

81.4

t13

15. Monroe County (25-2)

80.8

t13

15. Clark County (20-4)

80.8

16

15. Scott County (15-8)

80.8

20

18. Eastern (16-7)

80.5

17

19. Harlan County (22-2)

79.9

18

20. Conner (20-6)

79.6

21

21. East Carter (17-7)

79.3

NR

22. Cooper (17-5)

79.1

25

23. Nelson County (21-2)

79.0

24

24. Anderson (17-6)

78.3

NR

25. Highlands (17-7)

78.1

NR

GIRLS’ RATINGS BY REGION

1ST REGION

1. Murray

84.3

2. Marshall County

77.2

3. Graves County

74.2

4. Calloway County

66.0

5. Carlisle County

51.0

6. McCracken County

50.5

7. Mayfield

45.3

8. Paducah Tilghman

35.9

9. Ballard Memorial

34.2

10. Fulton County

33.9

11. St. Mary

32.3

12. Fulton City

25.2

13. Hickman County

21.3

14. Community Christian

2.1

2ND REGION

1. Henderson County

82.0

2. Hopkinsville

73.1

3. Webster County

70.1

4. Christian County

68.4

5. Madisonville

63.1

6. Crittenden County

58.0

7. Hopkins Central

49.6

8. Caldwell County

47.8

9. Lyon County

46.9

10. Union County

46.5

11. University Heights

45.3

12. Livingston Central

43.4

13. Dawson Springs

32.3

14. Trigg County

25.8

15. Fort Campbell

17.9

3RD REGION

1. Grayson County

73.5

2. Apollo

71.8

3. Owensboro Catholic

68.5

4. Edmonson County

67.1

5. Breckinridge County

66.4

6. Muhlenberg County

63.7

7. Daviess County

62.4

8. Meade County

58.1

9. McLean County

57.5

10. Owensboro

51.7

11. Butler County

47.4

12. Hancock County

41.3

13. Whitesville Trinity

32.6

14. Ohio County

28.5

15. Cloverport

12.3

4TH REGION

1. Monroe County

80.8

2. South Warren

77.7

3. Bowling Green

75.0

4. Russell County

72.9

5. Glasgow

69.4

6. Barren County

68.0

7. Allen County

65.1

8. Greenwood

63.9

9. Metcalfe County

55.6

10. Franklin-Simpson

54.3

10. Warren Central

54.3

12. Logan County

48.3

13. Clinton County

43.4

14. Cumberland County

42.1

15. Warren East

40.0

16. Russellville

38.5

17. Todd Central

38.4

5TH REGION

1. Elizabethtown

86.9

2. Nelson County

79.0

3. John Hardin

77.2

4. Green County

70.8

5. Marion County

65.5

6. Bardstown

63.4

7. LaRue County

56.2

8. Central Hardin

52.5

9. North Hardin

52.3

10. Campbellsville

50.8

11. Taylor County

49.1

12. Thomas Nelson

44.6

13. Hart County

43.4

14. Adair County

42.9

15. Bethlehem

41.0

16. Caverna

37.8

17. Washington County

25.7

18. Fort Knox

9.1

6TH REGION

1. Butler

90.2

2. Bullitt East

83.2

3. Mercy

81.4

4. North Bullitt

71.3

5. Fern Creek

61.2

6. Pleasure Ridge Park

53.8

7. Lou. Holy Cross

52.0

8. Fairdale

51.2

9. Moore

49.2

10. Bullitt Central

37.5

11. Doss

37.4

12. Valley

33.0

13. Western

29.5

14. Southern

27.0

15. Jeffersontown

25.6

16. Whitefield Academy

21.4

17. Beth Haven

7.2

18. Iroquois

0.1

7TH REGION

1. Male

87.2

2. Sacred Heart

84.8

3. Manual

84.1

4. Eastern

80.5

5. Louisville Christian

73.2

6. Assumption

67.1

7. Central

59.6

8. Presentation

59.0

9. Ballard

49.4

10. Shawnee

44.6

11. Atherton

33.4

12. Brown

31.0

13. Waggener

26.2

14. Country Day

23.7

15. Seneca

21.9

16. Collegiate

16.6

17. St. Francis

15.3

18. Portland Christian

0.1

8TH REGION

1. Simon Kenton

83.9

2. Anderson County

78.3

3. Trimble County

68.1

4. Owen County

62.2

5. Collins

62.0

6. Spencer County

59.4

7. Grant County

58.7

8. Walton-Verona

58.3

9. South Oldham

58.2

10. Shelby County

57.1

11. Oldham County

56.4

12. Williamstown

50.5

13. Gallatin County

47.3

14. Carroll County

42.7

15. North Oldham

39.3

16. Henry County

29.2

17. Eminence

28.9

9TH REGION

1. Holmes

82.7

2. Conner

79.6

3. Cooper

79.1

4. Highlands

78.1

5. Ryle

76.3

6. Cov. Holy Cross

71.4

7. St. Henry

66.7

8. Dixie Heights

64.5

9. Notre Dame

62.9

10. Boone County

61.9

11. Newport Catholic

57.9

12. Lloyd

51.9

13. Beechwood

50.4

14. Dayton

49.1

15. Ludlow

46.6

16. Bellevue

43.3

17. Newport

42.4

18. Villa Madonna

24.2

19. Latin

10.9

10TH REGION

1. Mason County

82.2

2. Clark County

80.8

3. Scott

77.7

4. Campbell County

76.9

5. Nicholas County

65.4

6. Bishop Brossart

55.3

7. Bourbon County

54.5

8. Bracken County

47.5

9. Harrison County

42.3

9. Paris

42.3

11. Montgomery County

37.8

12. Pendleton County

32.0

13. Augusta

23.2

14. Robertson County

23.1

15. Calvary Christian

19.7

16. St. Patrick

15.9

17. Silver Grove

1.1

11TH REGION

1. Franklin County

84.5

2. Scott County

80.8

3. Lafayette

73.5

4. Madison Central

73.1

5. Henry Clay

70.6

6. Paul Dunbar

70.5

7. Bryan Station

65.1

8. Lexington Catholic

53.6

9. Sayre

53.0

10. Woodford County

52.5

11. Madison Southern

51.7

12. Western Hills

50.1

13. Berea

44.9

14. Lexington Christian

44.3

15. Model

38.6

16. Frankfort

37.8

16. Tates Creek

37.8

12TH REGION

1. Mercer County

87.5

2. Lincoln County

75.8

3. Southwestern

72.0

4. Pulaski County

71.0

5. Danville

68.5

6. Boyle County

67.3

7. Casey County

66.0

7. Wayne County

66.0

9. Garrard County

63.5

10. Rockcastle County

61.7

11. Somerset

58.7

12. West Jessamine

58.4

13. McCreary Central

35.0

14. East Jessamine

31.6

15. Burgin

1.0

16. Ky. School for Deaf

0.1

13TH REGION

1. Harlan County

79.9

2. Harlan

70.7

3. Clay County

69.6

4. South Laurel

69.0

5. North Laurel

63.3

6. Whitley County

61.5

7. Corbin

52.7

8. Williamsburg

47.1

9. Pineville

47.0

10. Bell County

45.7

11. Knox Central

44.3

12. Lynn Camp

42.5

13. Jackson County

42.3

14. Barbourville

40.0

15. Middlesboro

38.5

16. Oneida Baptist

19.1

17. Red Bird

7.1

14TH REGION

1. Perry Central

68.4

2. Leslie County

68.3

3. Knott Central

68.0

4. Hazard

57.2

5. Lee County

56.6

6. Letcher Central

56.2

7. Estill County

51.2

8. Breathitt County

49.3

9. Powell County

45.9

10. Owsley County

45.1

11. Wolfe County

39.2

12. Buckhorn

29.3

13. Jackson City

26.8

14. Jenkins

25.3

15. June Buchanan

20.4

16. Riverside Christian

16.1

17. Cordia

0.1

15TH REGION

1. Johnson Central

72.4

2. Shelby Valley

72.3

3. Paintsville

70.9

4. Pikeville

65.6

5. Pike Central

58.2

6. Belfry

55.0

7. South Floyd

53.8

8. East Ridge

48.2

9. Sheldon Clark

45.5

10. Magoffin County

44.9

11. Prestonsburg

42.9

12. Betsy Layne

41.1

13. Lawrence County

38.4

14. Phelps

30.8

15. Allen Central

18.7

16. Piarist

3.8

16TH REGION

1. East Carter

79.3

2. Boyd County

77.0

3. Russell

73.3

4. Lewis County

60.0

5. Fleming County

59.2

6. Ashland Blazer

58.9

7. Menifee County

56.1

8. West Carter

55.6

9. Rowan County

54.9

10. Greenup County

52.2

11. Morgan County

44.0

12. Bath County

39.4

13. Raceland

35.9

14. Fairview

30.6

15. Elliott County

26.0

16. Rose Hill Christian

5.6

