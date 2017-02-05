Dave Cantrall’s ratings: Franklin County girls back in top 10

Butler and Mercer County maintained their hold on the top two spots in Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State for girls’ basketball in Kentucky. Franklin County is back in the top 10, moving up six spots to No. 6.
GIRLS’ TOP 25
School
Rating
Last week
1. Butler (25-1)
90.2
1
2. Mercer County (19-6)
87.5
2
3. Male (22-2)
87.2
4
4. Elizabethtown (22-2)
86.9
3
5. Sacred Heart (19-5)
84.8
6
6. Franklin County (21-5)
84.5
12
7. Murray (18-5)
84.3
t10
8. Manual (16-6)
84.1
t10
9. Simon Kenton (19-5)
83.9
5
10. Bullitt East (21-6)
83.2
8
11. Holmes (20-3)
82.7
9
12. Mason County (18-5)
82.2
7
13. Henderson County (20-3)
82.0
15
14. Mercy (12-12)
81.4
t13
15. Monroe County (25-2)
80.8
t13
15. Clark County (20-4)
80.8
16
15. Scott County (15-8)
80.8
20
18. Eastern (16-7)
80.5
17
19. Harlan County (22-2)
79.9
18
20. Conner (20-6)
79.6
21
21. East Carter (17-7)
79.3
NR
22. Cooper (17-5)
79.1
25
23. Nelson County (21-2)
79.0
24
24. Anderson (17-6)
78.3
NR
25. Highlands (17-7)
78.1
NR
GIRLS’ RATINGS BY REGION
1ST REGION
1. Murray
84.3
2. Marshall County
77.2
3. Graves County
74.2
4. Calloway County
66.0
5. Carlisle County
51.0
6. McCracken County
50.5
7. Mayfield
45.3
8. Paducah Tilghman
35.9
9. Ballard Memorial
34.2
10. Fulton County
33.9
11. St. Mary
32.3
12. Fulton City
25.2
13. Hickman County
21.3
14. Community Christian
2.1
2ND REGION
1. Henderson County
82.0
2. Hopkinsville
73.1
3. Webster County
70.1
4. Christian County
68.4
5. Madisonville
63.1
6. Crittenden County
58.0
7. Hopkins Central
49.6
8. Caldwell County
47.8
9. Lyon County
46.9
10. Union County
46.5
11. University Heights
45.3
12. Livingston Central
43.4
13. Dawson Springs
32.3
14. Trigg County
25.8
15. Fort Campbell
17.9
3RD REGION
1. Grayson County
73.5
2. Apollo
71.8
3. Owensboro Catholic
68.5
4. Edmonson County
67.1
5. Breckinridge County
66.4
6. Muhlenberg County
63.7
7. Daviess County
62.4
8. Meade County
58.1
9. McLean County
57.5
10. Owensboro
51.7
11. Butler County
47.4
12. Hancock County
41.3
13. Whitesville Trinity
32.6
14. Ohio County
28.5
15. Cloverport
12.3
4TH REGION
1. Monroe County
80.8
2. South Warren
77.7
3. Bowling Green
75.0
4. Russell County
72.9
5. Glasgow
69.4
6. Barren County
68.0
7. Allen County
65.1
8. Greenwood
63.9
9. Metcalfe County
55.6
10. Franklin-Simpson
54.3
10. Warren Central
54.3
12. Logan County
48.3
13. Clinton County
43.4
14. Cumberland County
42.1
15. Warren East
40.0
16. Russellville
38.5
17. Todd Central
38.4
5TH REGION
1. Elizabethtown
86.9
2. Nelson County
79.0
3. John Hardin
77.2
4. Green County
70.8
5. Marion County
65.5
6. Bardstown
63.4
7. LaRue County
56.2
8. Central Hardin
52.5
9. North Hardin
52.3
10. Campbellsville
50.8
11. Taylor County
49.1
12. Thomas Nelson
44.6
13. Hart County
43.4
14. Adair County
42.9
15. Bethlehem
41.0
16. Caverna
37.8
17. Washington County
25.7
18. Fort Knox
9.1
6TH REGION
1. Butler
90.2
2. Bullitt East
83.2
3. Mercy
81.4
4. North Bullitt
71.3
5. Fern Creek
61.2
6. Pleasure Ridge Park
53.8
7. Lou. Holy Cross
52.0
8. Fairdale
51.2
9. Moore
49.2
10. Bullitt Central
37.5
11. Doss
37.4
12. Valley
33.0
13. Western
29.5
14. Southern
27.0
15. Jeffersontown
25.6
16. Whitefield Academy
21.4
17. Beth Haven
7.2
18. Iroquois
0.1
7TH REGION
1. Male
87.2
2. Sacred Heart
84.8
3. Manual
84.1
4. Eastern
80.5
5. Louisville Christian
73.2
6. Assumption
67.1
7. Central
59.6
8. Presentation
59.0
9. Ballard
49.4
10. Shawnee
44.6
11. Atherton
33.4
12. Brown
31.0
13. Waggener
26.2
14. Country Day
23.7
15. Seneca
21.9
16. Collegiate
16.6
17. St. Francis
15.3
18. Portland Christian
0.1
8TH REGION
1. Simon Kenton
83.9
2. Anderson County
78.3
3. Trimble County
68.1
4. Owen County
62.2
5. Collins
62.0
6. Spencer County
59.4
7. Grant County
58.7
8. Walton-Verona
58.3
9. South Oldham
58.2
10. Shelby County
57.1
11. Oldham County
56.4
12. Williamstown
50.5
13. Gallatin County
47.3
14. Carroll County
42.7
15. North Oldham
39.3
16. Henry County
29.2
17. Eminence
28.9
9TH REGION
1. Holmes
82.7
2. Conner
79.6
3. Cooper
79.1
4. Highlands
78.1
5. Ryle
76.3
6. Cov. Holy Cross
71.4
7. St. Henry
66.7
8. Dixie Heights
64.5
9. Notre Dame
62.9
10. Boone County
61.9
11. Newport Catholic
57.9
12. Lloyd
51.9
13. Beechwood
50.4
14. Dayton
49.1
15. Ludlow
46.6
16. Bellevue
43.3
17. Newport
42.4
18. Villa Madonna
24.2
19. Latin
10.9
10TH REGION
1. Mason County
82.2
2. Clark County
80.8
3. Scott
77.7
4. Campbell County
76.9
5. Nicholas County
65.4
6. Bishop Brossart
55.3
7. Bourbon County
54.5
8. Bracken County
47.5
9. Harrison County
42.3
9. Paris
42.3
11. Montgomery County
37.8
12. Pendleton County
32.0
13. Augusta
23.2
14. Robertson County
23.1
15. Calvary Christian
19.7
16. St. Patrick
15.9
17. Silver Grove
1.1
11TH REGION
1. Franklin County
84.5
2. Scott County
80.8
3. Lafayette
73.5
4. Madison Central
73.1
5. Henry Clay
70.6
6. Paul Dunbar
70.5
7. Bryan Station
65.1
8. Lexington Catholic
53.6
9. Sayre
53.0
10. Woodford County
52.5
11. Madison Southern
51.7
12. Western Hills
50.1
13. Berea
44.9
14. Lexington Christian
44.3
15. Model
38.6
16. Frankfort
37.8
16. Tates Creek
37.8
12TH REGION
1. Mercer County
87.5
2. Lincoln County
75.8
3. Southwestern
72.0
4. Pulaski County
71.0
5. Danville
68.5
6. Boyle County
67.3
7. Casey County
66.0
7. Wayne County
66.0
9. Garrard County
63.5
10. Rockcastle County
61.7
11. Somerset
58.7
12. West Jessamine
58.4
13. McCreary Central
35.0
14. East Jessamine
31.6
15. Burgin
1.0
16. Ky. School for Deaf
0.1
13TH REGION
1. Harlan County
79.9
2. Harlan
70.7
3. Clay County
69.6
4. South Laurel
69.0
5. North Laurel
63.3
6. Whitley County
61.5
7. Corbin
52.7
8. Williamsburg
47.1
9. Pineville
47.0
10. Bell County
45.7
11. Knox Central
44.3
12. Lynn Camp
42.5
13. Jackson County
42.3
14. Barbourville
40.0
15. Middlesboro
38.5
16. Oneida Baptist
19.1
17. Red Bird
7.1
14TH REGION
1. Perry Central
68.4
2. Leslie County
68.3
3. Knott Central
68.0
4. Hazard
57.2
5. Lee County
56.6
6. Letcher Central
56.2
7. Estill County
51.2
8. Breathitt County
49.3
9. Powell County
45.9
10. Owsley County
45.1
11. Wolfe County
39.2
12. Buckhorn
29.3
13. Jackson City
26.8
14. Jenkins
25.3
15. June Buchanan
20.4
16. Riverside Christian
16.1
17. Cordia
0.1
15TH REGION
1. Johnson Central
72.4
2. Shelby Valley
72.3
3. Paintsville
70.9
4. Pikeville
65.6
5. Pike Central
58.2
6. Belfry
55.0
7. South Floyd
53.8
8. East Ridge
48.2
9. Sheldon Clark
45.5
10. Magoffin County
44.9
11. Prestonsburg
42.9
12. Betsy Layne
41.1
13. Lawrence County
38.4
14. Phelps
30.8
15. Allen Central
18.7
16. Piarist
3.8
16TH REGION
1. East Carter
79.3
2. Boyd County
77.0
3. Russell
73.3
4. Lewis County
60.0
5. Fleming County
59.2
6. Ashland Blazer
58.9
7. Menifee County
56.1
8. West Carter
55.6
9. Rowan County
54.9
10. Greenup County
52.2
11. Morgan County
44.0
12. Bath County
39.4
13. Raceland
35.9
14. Fairview
30.6
15. Elliott County
26.0
16. Rose Hill Christian
5.6
