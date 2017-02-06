High School Basketball

February 6, 2017 2:42 PM

Bowling Green, Butler retain top spots in high school basketball media polls

By Josh Moore

LOUISVILLE

The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:

BOYS

School

FPV

Record

Points

Previous

1. Bowling Green

10

22-2

174

1

2. Fern Creek

6

24-2

170

2

3. Covington Catholic

2

22-4

130

3

4. Trinity

23-3

127

4

5. Scott County

1

20-5

117

5

6. Hopkinsville

21-4

90

6

7. Ballard

19-5

67

7

8. Cooper

19-4

47

8

9. Christian County

20-5

30

9

10. Campbell County

23-2

25

10

Others receiving votes: Harlan County 13, Corbin 11, North Laurel 11, North Hardin 9, Lexington Catholic 8, John Hardin 5, Dixie Heights 4, Adair County 2, Paul Laurence Dunbar 2, Knox Central 1, Oldham County 1, South Laurel 1.

Girls

School

FPV

Record

Points

Previous

1. Butler

17

25-1

179

1

2. Male

1

22-2

154

2

3. Mercer County

19-6

125

3

4. Elizabethtown

22-2

118

4

5. Sacred Heart

19-5

109

5

6. Monroe County

25-2

64

8

7. Murray

18-4

48

7

8. Simon Kenton

19-5

47

6

9. Henderson County

21-3

37

10

10. Manual

16-6

31

9

Others receiving votes: Harlan County 24, Franklin County 13, Leslie County 8, Perry County Central 7, John Hardin 6, Harlan 6, Holmes 4, Bullitt East 3, Glasgow 3, South Warren 2, Johnson Central 1, Nelson County 1.

Media organizations that participated this week: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; Times-Tribune, Corbin; East Kentucky Broadcasting, Pikeville; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; Glasgow Daily Times, Glasgow; Daily Enterprise, Harlan; The Gleaner, Henderson; Kentucky New Era, Hopkinsville; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; The Mayfield Messenger, Mayfield; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; The Paducah Sun, Paducah; Times Leader Princeton, Princeton; WDKY, Lexington; WKYX, Paducah.

Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps

