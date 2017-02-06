Bowling Green, Butler retain top spots in high school basketball media polls

The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:
BOYS
School
FPV
Record
Points
Previous
1. Bowling Green
10
22-2
174
1
2. Fern Creek
6
24-2
170
2
3. Covington Catholic
2
22-4
130
3
4. Trinity
—
23-3
127
4
5. Scott County
1
20-5
117
5
6. Hopkinsville
—
21-4
90
6
7. Ballard
—
19-5
67
7
8. Cooper
—
19-4
47
8
9. Christian County
—
20-5
30
9
10. Campbell County
—
23-2
25
10
Others receiving votes: Harlan County 13, Corbin 11, North Laurel 11, North Hardin 9, Lexington Catholic 8, John Hardin 5, Dixie Heights 4, Adair County 2, Paul Laurence Dunbar 2, Knox Central 1, Oldham County 1, South Laurel 1.
Girls
School
FPV
Record
Points
Previous
1. Butler
17
25-1
179
1
2. Male
1
22-2
154
2
3. Mercer County
—
19-6
125
3
4. Elizabethtown
—
22-2
118
4
5. Sacred Heart
—
19-5
109
5
6. Monroe County
—
25-2
64
8
7. Murray
—
18-4
48
7
8. Simon Kenton
—
19-5
47
6
9. Henderson County
—
21-3
37
10
10. Manual
—
16-6
31
9
Others receiving votes: Harlan County 24, Franklin County 13, Leslie County 8, Perry County Central 7, John Hardin 6, Harlan 6, Holmes 4, Bullitt East 3, Glasgow 3, South Warren 2, Johnson Central 1, Nelson County 1.
Media organizations that participated this week: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; Times-Tribune, Corbin; East Kentucky Broadcasting, Pikeville; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; Glasgow Daily Times, Glasgow; Daily Enterprise, Harlan; The Gleaner, Henderson; Kentucky New Era, Hopkinsville; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; The Mayfield Messenger, Mayfield; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; The Paducah Sun, Paducah; Times Leader Princeton, Princeton; WDKY, Lexington; WKYX, Paducah.
Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps
