High School Basketball

February 8, 2017 10:52 PM

Lawrence County star Timmy Dalton could become third player to reach 3,000 points this week

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

Lawrence County star Timmy Dalton scored a school-record 60 points to go along with 15 rebounds and 10 assists in the Bulldogs’ 106-103 win at Greenup County on Monday. Dalton, who’s averaging 38.5 points a game, is the nation’s leading scorer according to MaxPreps.

Entering Thursday’s game at Boyd County, Dalton was 24 points shy of becoming the third player to this week to join the state’s 3,000-point club and three rebounds short of 1,000 for his career.

Peyton Broughton (North Laurel) and Austin Crawford (Bracken County) each reached 3,000 points during wins on Tuesday, bringing the total number of boys in that club to 33. “King” Kelly Coleman of Wayland is the only boy to ever reach the 4,000-point mark.

Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps

Related content

High School Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Dunbar has something new for Lexington Catholic

View more video

Sports Videos