Sweet Sixteen memory: Coach went from detention to upsetting tournament favorite

In the preseason I asked boys’ basketball coaches to share their Sweet Sixteen memories. This is the fifth of 10 submissions that will be shared leading up to the weekend of the boys’ Sweet Sixteen. From St. Xavier Coach Kevin Klein:
I have been attending the Sweet 16 every year since 1988 (when I was 11-years old). My favorite memory is when my dad got me out of school at noon for an afternoon game in 1994 at Freedom Hall. I was a junior. My high school coach came to the game after school and saw me sitting in the front row behind Moore’s bench. I had a JUG/detention waiting for me the next day at school!
My high school dream came true the next year as we made the state tournament for the first time since 1969. We beat the favorite, Greenwood, in the first round. They had 1996 Mr. Basketball Daymeon Fishback, who played at Auburn and is now on the SEC Network.
