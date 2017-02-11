Dunbar clips top-ranked CovCath, Taveion Hollingsworth inches closer to city scoring mark

Paul Laurence Dunbar, ranked eighth in the latest Cantrall Ratings, defeated No. 1 Covington Catholic, 81-62, Saturday evening in the Dan Tieman Classic at Thomas More College.
Taveion Hollingsworth was named MVP of the event after recording 24 points on 10-for-15 shooting from the field. The Western Kentucky University signee also had eight rebounds and six assists for the Bulldogs, who won their eighth straight game. Dunbar got double-digit scoring efforts from Javea Richardson (16 points) and Star Ifeacho (13 points). JaQuice Gray had eight points and four steals for the Bulldogs.
Taveion Hollingsworth (@Lil_Tay3) named MVP of the Dan Tieman Classic today. 24 points, 11 rebounds, 7 assists pic.twitter.com/ZiYqLGqkDZ— Dunbar Basketball (@PLDBoysBBall) February 11, 2017
Hollingsworth, who’s averaging 27.2 points a night, now needs only 29 points to pass former Bryan Station star Mike Allen as Lexington’s all-time leading scorer. Allen, now the boys’ head coach at Tates Creek, finished his career with 2,408 points in 1989. Hollingsworth had 2,380 after Saturday.
Dunbar has two games left in the regular season: at West Jessamine on Tuesday and a home game against Scott County on Thursday. It will open the 43rd District, scheduled to be held at Lexington Catholic, against Lexington Christian.
CJ Frederick, a junior who’s got an offer from Xavier University, led Covington Catholic with 21 points, eight rebounds and two steals.
LEXINGTON’S 2,000-POINT SCORERS
Career points leaders in Lexington boys' high school basketball:
1. Mike Allen 2,408 (Bryan Station, 1989)
2. Taveion Hollingsworth x-2,380 (Paul Laurence Dunbar, 2017)
3. Jackson Davis 2,343 (Lafayette, 2014)
4. Mike Smith 2,324 (Sayre/Paul Laurence Dunbar, 2013)
5. Darnell Burton 2,192 (Paul Laurence Dunbar, 1993)
6. Demetrius Green 2,144 (Lexington Catholic, 2004)
7. Jaron Brown 2,066 (Bryan Station, 1998)
8. Shawn Fields, 2,022 (Lexington Catholic, 1998)
x-As of Feb. 11, 2017
Comments