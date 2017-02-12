High School Basketball

February 12, 2017 1:32 PM

Josh Moore’s ballot for this week’s AP high school basketball poll

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

Below is my ballot for this week’s Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls. These do not reflect the actual results of polling.

Boys

School

Record

1. Fern Creek

26-2

2. Bowling Green

26-2

3. Trinity (Louisville)

24-3

4. Scott County

23-5

5. Covington Catholic

23-5

6. Ballard

22-5

7. Christian County

22-6

8. Hopkinsville

22-5

9. Cooper

21-4

10. Paul Laurence Dunbar

21-6

Girls

School

Record

1. Butler

25-2

2. Male

24-2

3. Mercer County

20-6

4. Sacred Heart

21-5

5. Elizabethtown

23-3

6. Simon Kenton

21-5

7. Manual

19-6

8. Monroe County

25-2

9. Franklin County

23-5

10. Murray

21-5

Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps

