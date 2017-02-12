Josh Moore’s ballot for this week’s AP high school basketball poll

Below is my ballot for this week’s Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls. These do not reflect the actual results of polling.
Boys
School
Record
1. Fern Creek
26-2
2. Bowling Green
26-2
3. Trinity (Louisville)
24-3
4. Scott County
23-5
5. Covington Catholic
23-5
6. Ballard
22-5
7. Christian County
22-6
8. Hopkinsville
22-5
9. Cooper
21-4
10. Paul Laurence Dunbar
21-6
Girls
School
Record
1. Butler
25-2
2. Male
24-2
3. Mercer County
20-6
4. Sacred Heart
21-5
5. Elizabethtown
23-3
6. Simon Kenton
21-5
7. Manual
19-6
8. Monroe County
25-2
9. Franklin County
23-5
10. Murray
21-5
Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps
