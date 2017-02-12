Dave Cantrall’s ratings: Mercer girls take top spot from Butler

Mercer County moved into the No. 1 spot in Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State for the first time this season.
Butler had held down the top spot for the first six weeks, but a 58-49 loss to Sacred Heart on Feb. 8, opened the door for the Titans.
Mercer County has won six of its last seven games. Only two of the Titans’ six losses this season have come to in-state schools — the first was to Butler, 80-55 on Jan. 7, and the second was to Male, 81-72 on Jan. 28.
Male, third in this week’s ratings, has won 13 of its last 14 games with the only loss coming to Butler, 85-57 on Jan. 28.
Franklin County, the 11th Region’s top team at seventh in the state, dropped one spot this week. The Flyers have won eight straight games.
Clark County moved up from 15th to 13th this week. Scott County is in a three-way tie for 14th.
GIRLS’ TOP 25
School
Rating
Last week
1. Mercer County (20-6)
87.7
2
2. Butler (25-2)
87.2
1
3. Male (24-2)
86.8
3
4. Sacred Heart (21-5)
86.2
5
5. Murray (21-5)
85.9
7
6. Elizabethtown (23-3)
85.8
4
7. Franklin County (23-5)
84.6
6
8. Simon Kenton (21-5)
84.4
9
9. Manual (19-6)
84.3
8
10. Bullitt East (23-6)
84.2
10
11. Henderson County (23-3)
83.1
13
12. Mercy (13-12)
82.1
14
13. Clark County (22-4)
81.0
t15
14. Monroe County (25-2)
80.8
t15
14. Eastern (17-8)
80.8
18
14. Scott County (16-9)
80.8
t15
17. Holmes (21-4)
80.6
11
17. East Carter (19-7)
80.6
21
19. Mason County (18-7)
80.5
12
20. Conner (22-6)
79.9
20
21. Highlands (19-7)
79.2
25
22. Nelson County (24-2)
78.6
23
23. Cooper (19-5)
78.2
22
24. Boyd County (19-8)
77.8
NR
25. Harlan County (24-2)
77.7
19
GIRLS’ RATINGS BY REGION
1ST REGION
1. Murray
85.9
2. Marshall County
73.6
3. Graves County
73.4
4. Calloway County
66.1
5. Carlisle County
55.2
6. McCracken County
50.1
7. Mayfield
43.5
8. Paducah Tilghman
36.6
9. Fulton County
33.9
10. Ballard Memorial
33.7
11. St. Mary
29.4
12. Fulton City
25.7
13. Hickman County
22.3
14. Community Christian
0.3
2ND REGION
1. Henderson County
83.1
2. Hopkinsville
73.8
3. Webster County
70.7
4. Christian County
66.9
5. Madisonville
64.2
6. Crittenden County
57.4
7. Hopkins Central
51.0
8. Lyon County
47.6
9. Union County
47.3
10. Caldwell County
47.1
11. Livingston Central
46.7
12. University Heights
44.3
13. Dawson Springs
30.6
14. Trigg County
26.6
15. Fort Campbell
20.7
3RD REGION
1. Apollo
71.0
2. Grayson County
70.6
3. Owensboro Catholic
68.5
4. Breckinridge County
66.2
5. Edmonson County
66.1
6. Muhlenberg County
64.4
7. Daviess County
62.6
8. Meade County
59.9
9. McLean County
57.0
10. Butler County
48.3
11. Owensboro
47.9
12. Hancock County
41.1
13. Whitesville Trinity
33.7
14. Ohio County
28.5
15. Cloverport
14.4
4TH REGION
1. Monroe County
80.8
2. South Warren
76.3
3. Bowling Green
74.6
4. Russell County
73.0
5. Glasgow
66.5
6. Barren County
65.4
7. Greenwood
63.6
8. Allen County
62.7
9. Metcalfe County
58.6
10. Franklin-Simpson
57.3
11. Warren Central
54.6
12. Logan County
48.3
13. Cumberland County
44.1
14. Clinton County
43.8
15. Warren East
41.6
16. Russellville
36.9
17. Todd Central
36.2
5TH REGION
1. Elizabethtown
85.8
2. Nelson County
78.6
3. John Hardin
75.3
4. Green County
71.5
5. Bardstown
64.5
6. Marion County
63.3
7. LaRue County
55.0
8. Central Hardin
53.5
9. Taylor County
53.2
10. North Hardin
51.5
11. Campbellsville
48.7
12. Hart County
45.3
13. Thomas Nelson
44.6
14. Bethlehem
42.6
15. Adair County
42.2
16. Caverna
38.2
17. Washington County
26.4
18. Fort Knox
7.0
6TH REGION
1. Butler
87.2
2. Bullitt East
84.2
3. Mercy
82.1
4. North Bullitt
71.0
5. Fern Creek
60.9
6. Lou. Holy Cross
54.4
7. Pleasure Ridge Park
52.7
8. Fairdale
49.2
9. Moore
47.7
10. Doss
38.2
11. Bullitt Central
36.0
12. Valley
33.8
13. Western
29.5
14. Jeffersontown
28.5
15. Southern
28.1
16. Whitefield Academy
22.1
17. Beth Haven
5.7
18. Iroquois
0.1
7TH REGION
1. Male
86.8
2. Sacred Heart
86.2
3. Manual
84.3
4. Eastern
80.8
5. Louisville Christian
73.3
6. Assumption
63.4
7. Central
59.1
8. Presentation
57.6
9. Ballard
47.2
10. Shawnee
44.2
11. Atherton
34.0
11. Brown
34.0
13. Country Day
26.2
14. Waggener
24.6
15. Seneca
22.3
16. Collegiate
17.9
17. St. Francis
16.7
18. Portland Christian
0.1
8TH REGION
1. Simon Kenton
84.4
2. Anderson County
77.4
3. Trimble County
68.7
4. Collins
63.5
5. Walton-Verona
60.7
6. Owen County
59.9
7. Spencer County
59.4
8. Grant County
59.0
9. South Oldham
58.7
10. Shelby County
58.1
11. Oldham County
55.5
12. Williamstown
48.4
13. Gallatin County
45.2
14. Carroll County
45.1
15. North Oldham
37.8
16. Henry County
30.3
17. Eminence
28.9
9TH REGION
1. Holmes
80.6
2. Conner
79.9
3. Highlands
79.2
4. Cooper
78.2
5. Ryle
75.8
6. Cov. Holy Cross
70.1
7. St. Henry
67.1
8. Dixie Heights
66.7
9. Boone County
62.7
9. Notre Dame
62.7
11. Newport Catholic
61.7
12. Lloyd
53.8
13. Beechwood
53.1
14. Dayton
49.4
15. Ludlow
44.2
16. Newport
41.6
17. Bellevue
38.4
18. Villa Madonna
22.5
19. Latin
13.4
10TH REGION
1. Clark County
81.0
2. Mason County
80.5
3. Campbell County
76.7
3. Scott
76.7
5. Nicholas County
64.2
6. Bourbon County
56.1
7. Bishop Brossart
55.5
8. Bracken County
48.9
9. Harrison County
44.1
10. Paris
39.7
11. Montgomery County
34.9
12. Pendleton County
28.9
13. Robertson County
28.6
14. Augusta
21.7
15. Calvary Christian
21.1
16. St. Patrick
16.0
17. Silver Grove
0.1
11TH REGION
1. Franklin County
84.6
2. Scott County
80.8
3. Lafayette
73.4
4. Madison Central
73.2
5. Paul Dunbar
71.7
6. Henry Clay
67.9
7. Bryan Station
63.5
8. Lexington Catholic
55.5
9. Sayre
54.3
10. Western Hills
51.7
11. Madison Southern
50.3
12. Woodford County
49.9
13. Lexington Christian
43.1
14. Frankfort
42.2
15. Berea
41.7
16. Tates Creek
41.2
17. Model
39.4
12TH REGION
1. Mercer County
87.7
2. Lincoln County
73.8
3. Southwestern
72.8
4. Pulaski County
70.4
5. Danville
70.2
6. Boyle County
67.5
7. Casey County
65.8
8. Wayne County
65.4
9. Rockcastle County
64.1
10. Garrard County
63.7
11. Somerset
60.3
12. West Jessamine
56.1
13. McCreary Central
36.8
14. East Jessamine
35.1
15. Burgin
1.2
16. Ky. School for Deaf
0.1
13TH REGION
1. Harlan County
77.7
2. Harlan
68.6
3. South Laurel
68.5
4. Clay County
63.5
5. North Laurel
62.4
6. Whitley County
58.0
7. Corbin
57.0
8. Pineville
48.3
9. Knox Central
47.7
10. Bell County
46.9
11. Lynn Camp
46.8
12. Williamsburg
46.5
13. Jackson County
41.0
14. Barbourville
37.9
15. Middlesboro
35.3
16. Oneida Baptist
22.0
17. Red Bird
10.1
14TH REGION
1. Leslie County
68.2
2. Knott Central
67.4
3. Perry Central
66.0
4. Hazard
57.0
5. Letcher Central
56.4
6. Lee County
55.8
7. Estill County
52.3
8. Breathitt County
49.2
9. Powell County
45.6
10. Owsley County
43.1
11. Wolfe County
39.8
12. Jenkins
29.6
13. Jackson City
28.4
14. Buckhorn
27.1
15. June Buchanan
19.4
16. Riverside Christian
14.6
17. Cordia
1.1
15TH REGION
1. Paintsville
70.9
2. Johnson Central
70.7
3. Shelby Valley
69.9
4. Pikeville
64.1
5. Pike Central
56.3
6. South Floyd
53.9
7. Belfry
53.6
8. East Ridge
50.3
9. Sheldon Clark
47.2
10. Magoffin County
46.9
11. Prestonsburg
45.4
12. Betsy Layne
39.9
13. Lawrence County
38.4
14. Phelps
29.8
15. Allen Central
21.5
16. Piarist
2.2
16TH REGION
1. East Carter
80.6
2. Boyd County
77.8
3. Russell
74.3
4. Fleming County
59.6
5. Ashland Blazer
59.1
6. Lewis County
59.0
7. Menifee County
55.7
8. Rowan County
54.2
9. West Carter
53.4
10. Greenup County
50.0
11. Morgan County
42.2
12. Bath County
39.4
13. Raceland
35.1
14. Fairview
31.8
15. Elliott County
28.1
16. Rose Hill Christian
7.5
