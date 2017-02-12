High School Basketball

February 12, 2017 6:39 PM

Dave Cantrall’s ratings: Mercer girls take top spot from Butler

Herald-Leader Staff Report

Mercer County moved into the No. 1 spot in Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State for the first time this season.

Butler had held down the top spot for the first six weeks, but a 58-49 loss to Sacred Heart on Feb. 8, opened the door for the Titans.

Mercer County has won six of its last seven games. Only two of the Titans’ six losses this season have come to in-state schools — the first was to Butler, 80-55 on Jan. 7, and the second was to Male, 81-72 on Jan. 28.

Male, third in this week’s ratings, has won 13 of its last 14 games with the only loss coming to Butler, 85-57 on Jan. 28.

Franklin County, the 11th Region’s top team at seventh in the state, dropped one spot this week. The Flyers have won eight straight games.

Clark County moved up from 15th to 13th this week. Scott County is in a three-way tie for 14th.

GIRLS’ TOP 25

School

Rating

Last week

1. Mercer County (20-6)

87.7

2

2. Butler (25-2)

87.2

1

3. Male (24-2)

86.8

3

4. Sacred Heart (21-5)

86.2

5

5. Murray (21-5)

85.9

7

6. Elizabethtown (23-3)

85.8

4

7. Franklin County (23-5)

84.6

6

8. Simon Kenton (21-5)

84.4

9

9. Manual (19-6)

84.3

8

10. Bullitt East (23-6)

84.2

10

11. Henderson County (23-3)

83.1

13

12. Mercy (13-12)

82.1

14

13. Clark County (22-4)

81.0

t15

14. Monroe County (25-2)

80.8

t15

14. Eastern (17-8)

80.8

18

14. Scott County (16-9)

80.8

t15

17. Holmes (21-4)

80.6

11

17. East Carter (19-7)

80.6

21

19. Mason County (18-7)

80.5

12

20. Conner (22-6)

79.9

20

21. Highlands (19-7)

79.2

25

22. Nelson County (24-2)

78.6

23

23. Cooper (19-5)

78.2

22

24. Boyd County (19-8)

77.8

NR

25. Harlan County (24-2)

77.7

19

GIRLS’ RATINGS BY REGION

1ST REGION

1. Murray

85.9

2. Marshall County

73.6

3. Graves County

73.4

4. Calloway County

66.1

5. Carlisle County

55.2

6. McCracken County

50.1

7. Mayfield

43.5

8. Paducah Tilghman

36.6

9. Fulton County

33.9

10. Ballard Memorial

33.7

11. St. Mary

29.4

12. Fulton City

25.7

13. Hickman County

22.3

14. Community Christian

0.3

2ND REGION

1. Henderson County

83.1

2. Hopkinsville

73.8

3. Webster County

70.7

4. Christian County

66.9

5. Madisonville

64.2

6. Crittenden County

57.4

7. Hopkins Central

51.0

8. Lyon County

47.6

9. Union County

47.3

10. Caldwell County

47.1

11. Livingston Central

46.7

12. University Heights

44.3

13. Dawson Springs

30.6

14. Trigg County

26.6

15. Fort Campbell

20.7

3RD REGION

1. Apollo

71.0

2. Grayson County

70.6

3. Owensboro Catholic

68.5

4. Breckinridge County

66.2

5. Edmonson County

66.1

6. Muhlenberg County

64.4

7. Daviess County

62.6

8. Meade County

59.9

9. McLean County

57.0

10. Butler County

48.3

11. Owensboro

47.9

12. Hancock County

41.1

13. Whitesville Trinity

33.7

14. Ohio County

28.5

15. Cloverport

14.4

4TH REGION

1. Monroe County

80.8

2. South Warren

76.3

3. Bowling Green

74.6

4. Russell County

73.0

5. Glasgow

66.5

6. Barren County

65.4

7. Greenwood

63.6

8. Allen County

62.7

9. Metcalfe County

58.6

10. Franklin-Simpson

57.3

11. Warren Central

54.6

12. Logan County

48.3

13. Cumberland County

44.1

14. Clinton County

43.8

15. Warren East

41.6

16. Russellville

36.9

17. Todd Central

36.2

5TH REGION

1. Elizabethtown

85.8

2. Nelson County

78.6

3. John Hardin

75.3

4. Green County

71.5

5. Bardstown

64.5

6. Marion County

63.3

7. LaRue County

55.0

8. Central Hardin

53.5

9. Taylor County

53.2

10. North Hardin

51.5

11. Campbellsville

48.7

12. Hart County

45.3

13. Thomas Nelson

44.6

14. Bethlehem

42.6

15. Adair County

42.2

16. Caverna

38.2

17. Washington County

26.4

18. Fort Knox

7.0

6TH REGION

1. Butler

87.2

2. Bullitt East

84.2

3. Mercy

82.1

4. North Bullitt

71.0

5. Fern Creek

60.9

6. Lou. Holy Cross

54.4

7. Pleasure Ridge Park

52.7

8. Fairdale

49.2

9. Moore

47.7

10. Doss

38.2

11. Bullitt Central

36.0

12. Valley

33.8

13. Western

29.5

14. Jeffersontown

28.5

15. Southern

28.1

16. Whitefield Academy

22.1

17. Beth Haven

5.7

18. Iroquois

0.1

7TH REGION

1. Male

86.8

2. Sacred Heart

86.2

3. Manual

84.3

4. Eastern

80.8

5. Louisville Christian

73.3

6. Assumption

63.4

7. Central

59.1

8. Presentation

57.6

9. Ballard

47.2

10. Shawnee

44.2

11. Atherton

34.0

11. Brown

34.0

13. Country Day

26.2

14. Waggener

24.6

15. Seneca

22.3

16. Collegiate

17.9

17. St. Francis

16.7

18. Portland Christian

0.1

8TH REGION

1. Simon Kenton

84.4

2. Anderson County

77.4

3. Trimble County

68.7

4. Collins

63.5

5. Walton-Verona

60.7

6. Owen County

59.9

7. Spencer County

59.4

8. Grant County

59.0

9. South Oldham

58.7

10. Shelby County

58.1

11. Oldham County

55.5

12. Williamstown

48.4

13. Gallatin County

45.2

14. Carroll County

45.1

15. North Oldham

37.8

16. Henry County

30.3

17. Eminence

28.9

9TH REGION

1. Holmes

80.6

2. Conner

79.9

3. Highlands

79.2

4. Cooper

78.2

5. Ryle

75.8

6. Cov. Holy Cross

70.1

7. St. Henry

67.1

8. Dixie Heights

66.7

9. Boone County

62.7

9. Notre Dame

62.7

11. Newport Catholic

61.7

12. Lloyd

53.8

13. Beechwood

53.1

14. Dayton

49.4

15. Ludlow

44.2

16. Newport

41.6

17. Bellevue

38.4

18. Villa Madonna

22.5

19. Latin

13.4

10TH REGION

1. Clark County

81.0

2. Mason County

80.5

3. Campbell County

76.7

3. Scott

76.7

5. Nicholas County

64.2

6. Bourbon County

56.1

7. Bishop Brossart

55.5

8. Bracken County

48.9

9. Harrison County

44.1

10. Paris

39.7

11. Montgomery County

34.9

12. Pendleton County

28.9

13. Robertson County

28.6

14. Augusta

21.7

15. Calvary Christian

21.1

16. St. Patrick

16.0

17. Silver Grove

0.1

11TH REGION

1. Franklin County

84.6

2. Scott County

80.8

3. Lafayette

73.4

4. Madison Central

73.2

5. Paul Dunbar

71.7

6. Henry Clay

67.9

7. Bryan Station

63.5

8. Lexington Catholic

55.5

9. Sayre

54.3

10. Western Hills

51.7

11. Madison Southern

50.3

12. Woodford County

49.9

13. Lexington Christian

43.1

14. Frankfort

42.2

15. Berea

41.7

16. Tates Creek

41.2

17. Model

39.4

12TH REGION

1. Mercer County

87.7

2. Lincoln County

73.8

3. Southwestern

72.8

4. Pulaski County

70.4

5. Danville

70.2

6. Boyle County

67.5

7. Casey County

65.8

8. Wayne County

65.4

9. Rockcastle County

64.1

10. Garrard County

63.7

11. Somerset

60.3

12. West Jessamine

56.1

13. McCreary Central

36.8

14. East Jessamine

35.1

15. Burgin

1.2

16. Ky. School for Deaf

0.1

13TH REGION

1. Harlan County

77.7

2. Harlan

68.6

3. South Laurel

68.5

4. Clay County

63.5

5. North Laurel

62.4

6. Whitley County

58.0

7. Corbin

57.0

8. Pineville

48.3

9. Knox Central

47.7

10. Bell County

46.9

11. Lynn Camp

46.8

12. Williamsburg

46.5

13. Jackson County

41.0

14. Barbourville

37.9

15. Middlesboro

35.3

16. Oneida Baptist

22.0

17. Red Bird

10.1

14TH REGION

1. Leslie County

68.2

2. Knott Central

67.4

3. Perry Central

66.0

4. Hazard

57.0

5. Letcher Central

56.4

6. Lee County

55.8

7. Estill County

52.3

8. Breathitt County

49.2

9. Powell County

45.6

10. Owsley County

43.1

11. Wolfe County

39.8

12. Jenkins

29.6

13. Jackson City

28.4

14. Buckhorn

27.1

15. June Buchanan

19.4

16. Riverside Christian

14.6

17. Cordia

1.1

15TH REGION

1. Paintsville

70.9

2. Johnson Central

70.7

3. Shelby Valley

69.9

4. Pikeville

64.1

5. Pike Central

56.3

6. South Floyd

53.9

7. Belfry

53.6

8. East Ridge

50.3

9. Sheldon Clark

47.2

10. Magoffin County

46.9

11. Prestonsburg

45.4

12. Betsy Layne

39.9

13. Lawrence County

38.4

14. Phelps

29.8

15. Allen Central

21.5

16. Piarist

2.2

16TH REGION

1. East Carter

80.6

2. Boyd County

77.8

3. Russell

74.3

4. Fleming County

59.6

5. Ashland Blazer

59.1

6. Lewis County

59.0

7. Menifee County

55.7

8. Rowan County

54.2

9. West Carter

53.4

10. Greenup County

50.0

11. Morgan County

42.2

12. Bath County

39.4

13. Raceland

35.1

14. Fairview

31.8

15. Elliott County

28.1

16. Rose Hill Christian

7.5

