Basketball: Dunbar returns to media top 10, new number one in girls’ rankings

The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:
BOYS
School
FPV
Record
Points
Previous
1. Bowling Green
13
26-2
182
1
2. Fern Creek
5
26-2
161
2
3. Scott County
—
23-5
136
5
4. Trinity
—
24-3
124
4
5. Ballard
—
22-5
94
7
6. Covington Catholic
—
23-5
90
3
7. Cooper
—
21-4
64
8
8. Christian County
—
22-6
46
9
9. Hopkinsville
—
22-5
43
6
10. Paul Laurence Dunbar
—
21-6
32
NR
Others receiving votes: Corbin 20, Southwestern 11, North Laurel 6, Lexington Catholic 5, Perry County Central 5, Johnson Central 5, Harlan County 5, South Laurel 4, Adair County 4, Conner 4, Campbell County 3, West Carter 1.
Girls
School
FPV
Record
Points
Previous
1. Male
7
24-2
172
2
2. Butler
7
25-2
165
1
3. Sacred Heart
3
22-5
144
5
4. Mercer County
1
20-6
133
3
5. Elizabethtown
—
23-3
81
4
6. Monroe County
—
25-2
75
6
7. Murray
—
21-5
66
7
8. Simon Kenton
—
21-5
56
8
9. Manual
—
19-6
35
10
10. Henderson County
—
23-3
34
9
Others receiving votes: Franklin County 32, Harlan County 23 (1), Leslie County 8, Harlan 7, Bullitt East 3, Nelson County 3, Perry County Central 3, South Laurel 2, Shelby Valley 2, Paintsville 1.
Media organizations that participated this week: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Times-Tribune, Corbin; East Kentucky Broadcasting, Pikeville; Glasgow Daily Times, Glasgow; Daily Enterprise, Harlan; The Gleaner, Henderson; Kentucky New Era, Hopkinsville; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; The Mayfield Messenger, Mayfield; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; The Paducah Sun, Paducah; Times Leader Princeton, Princeton; The Commonwealth-Journal, Somerset; WDKY, Lexington; WKYX, Paducah; WSON, Henderson.
