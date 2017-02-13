High School Basketball

February 13, 2017 2:27 PM

Basketball: Dunbar returns to media top 10, new number one in girls’ rankings

By Josh Moore

LOUISVILLE

The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:

BOYS

School

FPV

Record

Points

Previous

1. Bowling Green

13

26-2

182

1

2. Fern Creek

5

26-2

161

2

3. Scott County

23-5

136

5

4. Trinity

24-3

124

4

5. Ballard

22-5

94

7

6. Covington Catholic

23-5

90

3

7. Cooper

21-4

64

8

8. Christian County

22-6

46

9

9. Hopkinsville

22-5

43

6

10. Paul Laurence Dunbar

21-6

32

NR

Others receiving votes: Corbin 20, Southwestern 11, North Laurel 6, Lexington Catholic 5, Perry County Central 5, Johnson Central 5, Harlan County 5, South Laurel 4, Adair County 4, Conner 4, Campbell County 3, West Carter 1.

Girls

School

FPV

Record

Points

Previous

1. Male

7

24-2

172

2

2. Butler

7

25-2

165

1

3. Sacred Heart

3

22-5

144

5

4. Mercer County

1

20-6

133

3

5. Elizabethtown

23-3

81

4

6. Monroe County

25-2

75

6

7. Murray

21-5

66

7

8. Simon Kenton

21-5

56

8

9. Manual

19-6

35

10

10. Henderson County

23-3

34

9

Others receiving votes: Franklin County 32, Harlan County 23 (1), Leslie County 8, Harlan 7, Bullitt East 3, Nelson County 3, Perry County Central 3, South Laurel 2, Shelby Valley 2, Paintsville 1.

Media organizations that participated this week: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Times-Tribune, Corbin; East Kentucky Broadcasting, Pikeville; Glasgow Daily Times, Glasgow; Daily Enterprise, Harlan; The Gleaner, Henderson; Kentucky New Era, Hopkinsville; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; The Mayfield Messenger, Mayfield; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; The Paducah Sun, Paducah; Times Leader Princeton, Princeton; The Commonwealth-Journal, Somerset; WDKY, Lexington; WKYX, Paducah; WSON, Henderson.

