Sweet Sixteen memory: State tournament trip was ‘perfect ending’ following family tragedy

In the preseason I asked boys’ basketball coaches to share their Sweet Sixteen memories. This is the sixth of 10 submissions that will be shared leading up to the weekend of the boys’ Sweet Sixteen. From Jackson City Coach Corey Hoskins, who’s missed only one Sweet Sixteen since his grandparents started taking him when he was 3 weeks old:
“My favorite Sweet Sixteen memory was making it for the first time this past season as an assistant coach at Buckhorn. ... As a high school senior, we fell one game short in the finals of the 14th Region Tournament but last season as an assistant coach at my alma mater, we got over the hump and beat Perry Central in the finals. The experience of going to the state tournament was unbelievable in itself, but going with a school of 156 kids and having probably the best fan base there is was really special.
“The thing that made it extra special for me was the chance to get to go with my brother, Connor Hoskins who was a first-team All-State selection last season and a Mr. Basketball finalist. Basketball is something that has held our family together through the tragedy of losing our brother, Cameron, Connor's twin, and getting to go to the state tournament in the fashion that we did was kind of the perfect ending.”
