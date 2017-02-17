Friday’s Kentucky high school basketball scores

1:40 Catching up with Chris Lofton Pause

1:03 UK students march against immigration ban

1:56 John Calipari on Joe Craft improvements

0:44 John Calipari: Derek Willis is on or off

1:21 De'Aaron Fox feeling more like himself

2:47 Faculty criticize Kentucky State University president search

1:34 Is this junior the best prep dunker ever?

0:59 Fox Harbour Drive burglar

0:57 Wenyen Gabriel and Derek Willis practicing more against each other