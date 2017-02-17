Johnson Central’s Mason Blair breaks single-season record for made three-pointers

1:51 Madison Southern on a mission Pause

1:21 De'Aaron Fox feeling more like himself

1:03 UK students march against immigration ban

1:34 Is this junior the best prep dunker ever?

2:47 Faculty criticize Kentucky State University president search

0:59 Fox Harbour Drive burglar

1:56 John Calipari on Joe Craft improvements

1:04 Bevin: Kentucky's pension problem 'not even close to being fixed'

0:44 John Calipari: Derek Willis is on or off