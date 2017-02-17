Fight breaks out during Lexington girls’ basketball game

A fight broke out during the Tates Creek-Henry Clay girls’ basketball game on Friday night, WLEX reported.
Officials ended the game with 1:03 remaining in the third quarter and Henry Clay leading 52-25.
Fayette County Public Schools spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall released the following statement to WLEX: “During the third quarter of the Henry Clay High School vs. Tates Creek High School varsity girls basketball game, officials made the decision to end the game early after an altercation between players. The incident is under investigation and we will take appropriate disciplinary action to ensure that we continue to uphold our high standard of good sportsmanship in all interscholastic athletic events within Fayette County. We will follow all KHSAA guidelines and work with that organization as we move forward.”
Comments