42nd District tournaments: Scott County flying high in both fields

The Chinese recently rang in the Year of the Rooster, but this season the 42nd District’s been all about another bird: the Scott County Cardinals.
Both the boys and girls from Scott County swept their district opponents, and neither faced much difficulty doing so; the girls won by an average of 24.6 points while the boys fared even better with a 29.4-point margin. The girls will open against Sayre on Tuesday while the boys will follow that contest with a matchup against tournament host Bryan Station.
Michael Moreno, a sophomore, averages 22.9 points and 10.2 rebounds for the Scott County boys, who have won 13 straight games and lost to only one Kentucky team all season (potential 11th Region foe Lexington Catholic). Junior Cooper Robb (15.1 points) and sophomore Bryce Long (11.5 points) also average double figures for the Cardinals, who will lose only three seniors off this season’s squad.
Senior Peyton Riddle leads the Scott County girls at 19.2 points per game, and sophomore Maaliya Owens is chipping in 17 points a night. Lauren Boehm, a senior who recently returned from a knee sprain, is nearly averaging a double-double at 8.2 points and 11.1 rebounds.
Henry Clay, the two seed on the boys’ side, will play Sayre on Wednesday. The Spartans, who have won 11 straight, would match their school record for wins (22) if they defeat the Blue Devils, who have lost seven of their last nine games. Five of those Henry Clay losses were to teams ranked in Cantrall’s Top 25; four are in the top 10.
Sayre senior Jake Duby, the school’s all-time leading scorer, is the second-highest scorer in Lexington this season at 21.7 points per game. Junior Justin Mitchell leads Henry Clay at 14.9 points.
Henry Clay earned the two seed over Bryan Station in the girls’ bracket following a coin-flip tiebreaker. The teams, who split their regular-season meetings, will play each other for an 11th Region berth Wednesday.
Henry Clay, which earned a share of the city title, has won eight of its last 10 games. Bryan Station has lost eight of its previous 10.
The Blue Devils’ result against Tates Creek from Friday night has not been made official by the KHSAA. Henry Clay led the Commodores 52-25 before the game was called with 1:03 remaining in the third quarter after a fight broke out on the court. Officials cited player-safety concerns and ended the game. The KHSAA is expected to make a ruling regarding the incident by Monday.
Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps
42nd District Tournament
At Bryan Station
Tuesday: Scott County vs. Sayre (girls), 6 p.m.; Scott County vs. Bryan Station (boys), 8 p.m.
Wednesday: Henry Clay vs. Bryan Station (girls), 6 p.m.; Henry Clay vs. Sayre (boys), 8 p.m.
Friday: Girls’ finals, 6 p.m.; boys’ finals, 8 p.m.
Comments