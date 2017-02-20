Josh Moore’s ballot for the final 2017 AP basketball poll

Below is my ballot for this week’s Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls. These do not reflect the actual results of polling.
Boys
School
Record
1. Fern Creek
28-2
2. Bowling Green
27-2
3. Scott County
25-5
4. Trinity
26-3
5. Covington Catholic
25-5
6. Ballard
23-6
7. Christian County
24-6
8. Hopkinsville
23-6
9. Cooper
23-4
10. Lexington Catholic
21-7
Girls
School
Record
1. Butler
25-2
2. Male
26-2
3. Mercer County
27-2
4. Sacred Heart
24-5
5. Elizabethtown
24-3
6. Manual
19-7
7. Franklin County
25-5
8. Simon Kenton
22-6
9. Monroe County
27-2
10. Murray
22-5
