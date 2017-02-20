High School Basketball

February 20, 2017 10:18 AM

Josh Moore’s ballot for the final 2017 AP basketball poll

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

Below is my ballot for this week’s Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls. These do not reflect the actual results of polling.

Boys

School

Record

1. Fern Creek

28-2

2. Bowling Green

27-2

3. Scott County

25-5

4. Trinity

26-3

5. Covington Catholic

25-5

6. Ballard

23-6

7. Christian County

24-6

8. Hopkinsville

23-6

9. Cooper

23-4

10. Lexington Catholic

21-7

Girls

School

Record

1. Butler

25-2

2. Male

26-2

3. Mercer County

27-2

4. Sacred Heart

24-5

5. Elizabethtown

24-3

6. Manual

19-7

7. Franklin County

25-5

8. Simon Kenton

22-6

9. Monroe County

27-2

10. Murray

22-5

Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps

