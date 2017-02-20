High School Basketball

February 20, 2017 2:59 PM

Final high school basketball media rankings for the 2016-17 season

By Josh Moore



LOUISVILLE

The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:

BOYS

School

FPV

Record

Points

Previous

1. Bowling Green

10

27-2

152

1

2. Fern Creek

6

28-2

149

2

3. Scott County

25-5

120

3

4. Trinity

26-3

113

4

5. Covington Catholic

25-5

88

6

6. Ballard

23-6

74

5

7. Cooper

23-4

64

7

8. Christian County

24-6

47

8

9. Hopkinsville

23-6

26

9

t10. Adair County

28-1

9

NR

t10. Harlan County

26-3

9

NR

Others receiving votes: Paul Laurence Dunbar 7, Lexington Catholic 5, Corbin 5, Knox Central 5, Franklin-Simpson 2, Johnson Central 1, Perry County Central 1, Southwestern 1, Elliott County 1, Campbell County 1.

Girls

School

FPV

Record

Points

Previous

1. Butler

7

27-2

150

2

2. Male

7

26-2

147

1

3. Sacred Heart

1

24-5

119

3

4. Mercer County

27-2

110

4

5. Elizabethtown

24-3

85

5

6. Monroe County

27-2

67

6

7. Murray

22-5

39

7

8. Manual

19-7

36

9

9. Franklin County

25-5

33

NR

10. Simon Kenton

22-6

32

8

Others receiving votes: Henderson County 20, Harlan County 18 (1), Leslie County 9, Glasgow 4, Paintsville 3, Holmes 3, Harlan 2, Bullitt East 2, Shelby Valley 1.

Media organizations that participated this week: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; East Kentucky Broadcasting, Pikeville; Glasgow Daily Times, Glasgow; Daily Enterprise, Harlan; The Gleaner, Henderson; Kentucky New Era, Hopkinsville; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; The Mayfield Messenger, Mayfield; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; The Paducah Sun, Paducah; Times Leader Princeton, Princeton; WDKY, Lexington; WKYX, Paducah.

Josh Moore: 859-231-1307

