Final high school basketball media rankings for the 2016-17 season

The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:
BOYS
School
FPV
Record
Points
Previous
1. Bowling Green
10
27-2
152
1
2. Fern Creek
6
28-2
149
2
3. Scott County
—
25-5
120
3
4. Trinity
—
26-3
113
4
5. Covington Catholic
—
25-5
88
6
6. Ballard
—
23-6
74
5
7. Cooper
—
23-4
64
7
8. Christian County
—
24-6
47
8
9. Hopkinsville
—
23-6
26
9
t10. Adair County
—
28-1
9
NR
t10. Harlan County
—
26-3
9
NR
Others receiving votes: Paul Laurence Dunbar 7, Lexington Catholic 5, Corbin 5, Knox Central 5, Franklin-Simpson 2, Johnson Central 1, Perry County Central 1, Southwestern 1, Elliott County 1, Campbell County 1.
Girls
School
FPV
Record
Points
Previous
1. Butler
7
27-2
150
2
2. Male
7
26-2
147
1
3. Sacred Heart
1
24-5
119
3
4. Mercer County
—
27-2
110
4
5. Elizabethtown
—
24-3
85
5
6. Monroe County
—
27-2
67
6
7. Murray
—
22-5
39
7
8. Manual
—
19-7
36
9
9. Franklin County
—
25-5
33
NR
10. Simon Kenton
—
22-6
32
8
Others receiving votes: Henderson County 20, Harlan County 18 (1), Leslie County 9, Glasgow 4, Paintsville 3, Holmes 3, Harlan 2, Bullitt East 2, Shelby Valley 1.
Media organizations that participated this week: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; East Kentucky Broadcasting, Pikeville; Glasgow Daily Times, Glasgow; Daily Enterprise, Harlan; The Gleaner, Henderson; Kentucky New Era, Hopkinsville; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; The Mayfield Messenger, Mayfield; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; The Paducah Sun, Paducah; Times Leader Princeton, Princeton; WDKY, Lexington; WKYX, Paducah.
