Former East Jessamine girls’ coach lending a hand to 5th Region contender Nelson County

1:13 Sayre proves it belongs Pause

1:44 Clark County girls making a run

1:51 Madison Southern on a mission

2:36 Andy Barr talks health care with hostile audience

2:53 Go inside the new — and busy — Corto y Lima

0:47 John Calipari: If road fans don't cuss me, I should retire

1:03 Why is part of the Arboretum burning?

2:15 Soccer Center closing doors

4:04 How will Lexington restaurants celebrate Mardi Gras?