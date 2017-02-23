Basketball notes: Dunbar the second straight defending state champ to miss region tournament

2:36 Andy Barr talks health care with hostile audience Pause

2:53 Go inside the new — and busy — Corto y Lima

0:47 John Calipari: If road fans don't cuss me, I should retire

1:03 Why is part of the Arboretum burning?

2:15 Soccer Center closing doors

4:04 How will Lexington restaurants celebrate Mardi Gras?

1:15 Matthew Mitchell breaks down the challenge of Mississippi State

0:47 Louisville coach Rick Pitino comments on altercation with North Carolina fan

1:13 Sayre proves it belongs