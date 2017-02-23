Sweet Sixteen memory: Saturday in 1986 still vivid for Burgin fixture

In the preseason I asked boys’ basketball coaches to share their Sweet Sixteen memories. This is the seventh of 10 submissions that will be shared leading up to the weekend of the boys’ Sweet Sixteen. From Burgin Athletic Director Don Irvine:
“My most vivid state tournament memory came in 1986. Pulaski County had just beaten Owensboro in a tight semifinal game by two points in the 10 a.m. game in a city versus county matchup. Then Hazard played Pleasure Ridge Park in the second semifinal, which was a mountain school versus a Louisville school. Several very controversial calls down the stretch, all in PRP’s favor, led to debris being thrown onto the court, including an umbrella I noticed. PRP won the controversial game by two points, setting up the championship game of Pulaski County versus PRP later that night. Coach Dave Fraley’s son, Shannon Fraley, hit a driving layup with 10 seconds left for a 47-45 Pulaski County victory. Three of the best Saturday games combined I have ever seen, as well as the massive uproar of the Hazard game, still amaze me in my 50 years of watching the tournament.”
