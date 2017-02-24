PrepSpin: Live streams of the 43rd District basketball championships

Unable to make it out to Lexington Catholic for the 43rd District basketball championships? PrepSpin will stream both finals tonight via YouTube. Embeds for each game can be found below.
The girls’ championship between top-seeded Paul Laurence Dunbar and No. 2 seed Lafayette tips at 6:15 p.m. The boys’ game between Lexington Catholic, the No. 1 seed, and Lexington Christian, the third-seeded team and making its first district finals appearance in program history, should start at about 8 p.m. All four finalists will play in the 11th Region tournament, which begins Monday.
PrepSpin is a local broadcast company which specializes in the streaming of high school sporting events. It is the official streaming media partner of the KHSAA.
