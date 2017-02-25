Pairings for 11th Region basketball tournaments revealed

Pairings for the 11th Region boys’ and girls’ basketball tournaments were drawn Saturday morning at Eastern Kentucky University.
The girls kick off play Monday while the boys start on Wednesday. The entirety of both tournaments will be held at EKU’s McBrayer Arena in Alumni Coliseum. PrepSpin will broadcast every game of the tournament via YouTube.
Boys’ tournament
Lexington Catholic fell in 43rd District finals but will continue its postseason journey with an 11th Region opener against 41st District champion Franklin County. Those teams did not meet in the regular season.
Madison Southern, whiched ended Madison Central’s 22-year win streak in the 44th District finals on Friday, opens up against 42nd District runner-up Sayre. That too is a first-time matchup this season.
In another first-time meeting on the year, Scott County, champs out of the 42nd District and the favorite to win the 11th Region based on the Cantrall Ratings, will open up against Frankfort in Thursday’s first game.
Lexington Christian, which won its first district title on Friday, plays Madison Central in the final first-round game. LCA defeated the Indians, 66-54, on Dec. 27 in the Gateway Holiday Classic at Montgomery County.
Girls’ tournament
Lafayette, the 43rd District champion, will kick things off against 41st District runner-up Woodford County in Monday’s first game. The Generals won 50-33 at Woodford County on Feb. 1; senior Kiara Pankins suffered a concussion in that contest and missed Lafayette’s next seven games before returning for Friday night’s district finals.
Scott County, the winner in the 42nd District finals, was paired with 44th District runner-up Madison Southern. The Cardinals defeated the Eagles, 87-57, in the first week of the regular season.
Franklin County, the two-time defending region champ and last year’s state runner-up, drew 42nd District runner-up Henry Clay. This will be the third straight postseason meeting between the teams, did not meet this season.
Paul Laurence Dunbar, the 43rd District runner-up, was paired with 44th District winner Madison Central, whom it defeated 56-55 on the road in the final game of the regular season.
11th Region tournament
Girls’ pairings and schedule
Monday: Lafayette vs. Woodford County, 6:30 p.m.; Scott County vs. Madison Southern, 8:15 p.m.
Tuesday: Franklin County vs. Henry Clay, 6:30 p.m.; Madison Central vs. Paul Laurence Dunbar
Friday: Semifinals, 6:30 and 8:15 p.m.
Saturday, March 4: Finals, 7:30 p.m.
Boys’ pairings and schedule
Wednesday: Franklin County vs. Lexington Catholic, 6:30 p.m.; Madison Southern vs. Sayre, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday: Scott County vs. Frankfort, 6:30 p.m.; Lexington Christian vs. Madison Central, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday, March 4: Semifinals, 1:30 and 3:15 p.m.
Monday, March 6: Finals, 7:30 p.m.
