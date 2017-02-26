High School Basketball

February 26, 2017 9:59 PM

Girls’ basketball: Region tournament brackets and Cantrall’s ratings

Herald-Leader Staff Report

Butler, the No. 1 girls’ team in Kentucky for most of the season according to Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State, will take that top ranking into the 6th Region tournament at Valley High School when it faces Moore in the first round Monday. A second-round matchup with No. 13 Mercy is a possibility in the semifinals.

Male, Murray, Mercer County and Elizabethtown round out the top five.

Franklin County, the 11th Region’s top team at No. 7, opens with Henry Clay on Tuesday at Eastern Kentucky University.

 
HERALD-LEADER

Dave Cantrall’s top 25 girls’ teams

School

Rating

Last week

1. Butler (29-2)

88.1

1

2. Male (28-2)

87.0

3

3. Murray (23-5)

86.9

5

4. Mercer County (24-6)

86.8

2

5. Elizabethtown (26-3)

86.2

4

6. Sacred Heart (26-5)

85.8

6

7. Franklin County (27-5)

85.3

8

8. Simon Kenton (24-6)

84.6

7

9. Bullitt East (25-7)

84.1

10

10. Manual (21-7)

83.7

9

11. Mason County (21-8)

83.1

14

12. Eastern (22-8)

83.0

11

13. Mercy (15-14)

82.3

13

14. Scott County (19-9)

82.1

16

15. Monroe County (29-2)

80.9

20

16. Henderson County (24-5)

80.7

12

16. Conner (26-6)

80.7

18

18. Clark County (26-4)

80.5

17

19. Holmes (24-5)

79.4

15

20. South Warren (21-8)

79.3

23

21. Highlands (22-8)

79.2

NR

21. East Carter (24-7)

79.2

19

23. Anderson County (24-7)

78.7

21

24. Boyd County (23-8)

78.3

22

25. Nelson County (27-3)

77.9

24

25. Cooper (20-7)

77.9

25

Cantrall’s girls’ rankings by region

1ST REGION

1. Murray

86.9

2. Graves County

74.2

3. Marshall County

73.4

4. Carlisle County

56.0

5. McCracken County

53.1

6. Ballard Memorial

37.6

7. Fulton County

34.6

8. Paducah Tilghman

32.9

2ND REGION

1. Henderson County

80.7

2. Webster County

73.5

3. Hopkinsville

71.7

4. Christian County

65.5

5. Madisonville

60.6

6. Crittenden County

57.8

7. Lyon County

50.8

8. Hopkins Central

50.4

3RD REGION

1. Apollo

72.0

2. Grayson County

70.9

3. Owensboro Catholic

67.8

4. Edmonson County

67.5

5. Breckinridge County

65.4

6. Muhlenberg County

64.4

7. Meade County

58.5

8. McLean County

55.6

4TH REGION

1. Monroe County

80.9

2. South Warren

79.3

3. Bowling Green

74.7

4. Russell County

70.2

5. Barren County

67.5

6. Metcalfe County

61.4

7. Franklin-Simpson

57.9

8. Russellville

40.7

5TH REGION

1. Elizabethtown

86.2

2. Nelson County

77.9

3. John Hardin

76.6

4. Green County

74.9

5. Marion County

65.0

6. Bardstown

64.4

7. LaRue County

52.0

8. Adair County

44.4

6TH REGION

1. Butler

88.1

2. Bullitt East

84.1

3. Mercy

82.3

4. North Bullitt

72.5

5. Lou. Holy Cross

54.5

6. Fairdale

50.5

7. Moore

47.0

8. Doss

37.4

7TH REGION

1. Male

87.0

2. Sacred Heart

85.8

3. Manual

83.7

4. Eastern

83.0

5. Louisville Christian

73.7

6. Assumption

62.5

7. Central

61.4

8. Waggener

26.4

8TH REGION

1. Simon Kenton

84.6

2. Anderson County

78.7

3. Trimble County

68.6

4. Grant County

59.1

5. Owen County

58.9

6. Spencer County

57.9

7. Oldham County

57.6

8. Carroll County

45.8

9TH REGION

1. Conner

80.7

2. Holmes

79.4

3. Highlands

79.2

4. Cooper

77.9

5. Cov. Holy Cross

72.0

6. Dixie Heights

66.7

7. Newport Catholic

60.7

8. Lloyd

54.0

10TH REGION

1. Mason County

83.1

2. Clark County

80.5

3. Campbell County

77.3

4. Scott

75.6

5. Nicholas County

62.2

6. Bourbon County

53.7

7. Bracken County

47.7

8. Harrison County

46.6

11TH REGION

1. Franklin County

85.3

2. Scott County

82.1

3. Lafayette

72.9

4. Paul Dunbar

72.3

5. Madison Central

71.2

6. Henry Clay

66.7

7. Woodford County

52.2

8. Madison Southern

51.4

12TH REGION

1. Mercer County

86.8

2. Lincoln County

74.4

3. Southwestern

72.7

4. Boyle County

67.9

5. Wayne County

64.1

6. Rockcastle County

63.4

7. Somerset

62.7

8. West Jessamine

54.7

13TH REGION

1. Harlan County

77.4

2. South Laurel

71.0

3. Harlan

69.1

4. Clay County

62.8

5. North Laurel

60.8

6. Corbin

58.6

7. Lynn Camp

49.1

8. Knox Central

45.4

14TH REGION

1. Perry Central

67.4

2. Knott Central

67.2

3. Leslie County

65.7

4. Letcher Central

54.8

5. Estill County

49.5

6. Breathitt County

48.9

7. Owsley County

46.0

8. Wolfe County

39.7

15TH REGION

1. Johnson Central

74.0

2. Shelby Valley

72.1

3. Paintsville

66.9

4. Pikeville

63.3

5. South Floyd

58.0

6. Pike Central

55.7

7. Lawrence County

43.7

8. Betsy Layne

40.8

16TH REGION

1. East Carter

79.2

2. Boyd County

78.3

3. Russell

72.6

4. Ashland Blazer

60.1

5. Fleming County

59.7

6. Lewis County

58.3

7. Menifee County

57.3

8. West Carter

53.5

Related content

High School Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Billy Hicks on No. 1 Scott County toppling Bryan Station

View more video

Sports Videos