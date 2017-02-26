Girls’ basketball: Region tournament brackets and Cantrall’s ratings

Butler, the No. 1 girls’ team in Kentucky for most of the season according to Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State, will take that top ranking into the 6th Region tournament at Valley High School when it faces Moore in the first round Monday. A second-round matchup with No. 13 Mercy is a possibility in the semifinals.
Male, Murray, Mercer County and Elizabethtown round out the top five.
Franklin County, the 11th Region’s top team at No. 7, opens with Henry Clay on Tuesday at Eastern Kentucky University.
Dave Cantrall’s top 25 girls’ teams
School
Rating
Last week
1. Butler (29-2)
88.1
1
2. Male (28-2)
87.0
3
3. Murray (23-5)
86.9
5
4. Mercer County (24-6)
86.8
2
5. Elizabethtown (26-3)
86.2
4
6. Sacred Heart (26-5)
85.8
6
7. Franklin County (27-5)
85.3
8
8. Simon Kenton (24-6)
84.6
7
9. Bullitt East (25-7)
84.1
10
10. Manual (21-7)
83.7
9
11. Mason County (21-8)
83.1
14
12. Eastern (22-8)
83.0
11
13. Mercy (15-14)
82.3
13
14. Scott County (19-9)
82.1
16
15. Monroe County (29-2)
80.9
20
16. Henderson County (24-5)
80.7
12
16. Conner (26-6)
80.7
18
18. Clark County (26-4)
80.5
17
19. Holmes (24-5)
79.4
15
20. South Warren (21-8)
79.3
23
21. Highlands (22-8)
79.2
NR
21. East Carter (24-7)
79.2
19
23. Anderson County (24-7)
78.7
21
24. Boyd County (23-8)
78.3
22
25. Nelson County (27-3)
77.9
24
25. Cooper (20-7)
77.9
25
Cantrall’s girls’ rankings by region
1ST REGION
1. Murray
86.9
2. Graves County
74.2
3. Marshall County
73.4
4. Carlisle County
56.0
5. McCracken County
53.1
6. Ballard Memorial
37.6
7. Fulton County
34.6
8. Paducah Tilghman
32.9
2ND REGION
1. Henderson County
80.7
2. Webster County
73.5
3. Hopkinsville
71.7
4. Christian County
65.5
5. Madisonville
60.6
6. Crittenden County
57.8
7. Lyon County
50.8
8. Hopkins Central
50.4
3RD REGION
1. Apollo
72.0
2. Grayson County
70.9
3. Owensboro Catholic
67.8
4. Edmonson County
67.5
5. Breckinridge County
65.4
6. Muhlenberg County
64.4
7. Meade County
58.5
8. McLean County
55.6
4TH REGION
1. Monroe County
80.9
2. South Warren
79.3
3. Bowling Green
74.7
4. Russell County
70.2
5. Barren County
67.5
6. Metcalfe County
61.4
7. Franklin-Simpson
57.9
8. Russellville
40.7
5TH REGION
1. Elizabethtown
86.2
2. Nelson County
77.9
3. John Hardin
76.6
4. Green County
74.9
5. Marion County
65.0
6. Bardstown
64.4
7. LaRue County
52.0
8. Adair County
44.4
6TH REGION
1. Butler
88.1
2. Bullitt East
84.1
3. Mercy
82.3
4. North Bullitt
72.5
5. Lou. Holy Cross
54.5
6. Fairdale
50.5
7. Moore
47.0
8. Doss
37.4
7TH REGION
1. Male
87.0
2. Sacred Heart
85.8
3. Manual
83.7
4. Eastern
83.0
5. Louisville Christian
73.7
6. Assumption
62.5
7. Central
61.4
8. Waggener
26.4
8TH REGION
1. Simon Kenton
84.6
2. Anderson County
78.7
3. Trimble County
68.6
4. Grant County
59.1
5. Owen County
58.9
6. Spencer County
57.9
7. Oldham County
57.6
8. Carroll County
45.8
9TH REGION
1. Conner
80.7
2. Holmes
79.4
3. Highlands
79.2
4. Cooper
77.9
5. Cov. Holy Cross
72.0
6. Dixie Heights
66.7
7. Newport Catholic
60.7
8. Lloyd
54.0
10TH REGION
1. Mason County
83.1
2. Clark County
80.5
3. Campbell County
77.3
4. Scott
75.6
5. Nicholas County
62.2
6. Bourbon County
53.7
7. Bracken County
47.7
8. Harrison County
46.6
11TH REGION
1. Franklin County
85.3
2. Scott County
82.1
3. Lafayette
72.9
4. Paul Dunbar
72.3
5. Madison Central
71.2
6. Henry Clay
66.7
7. Woodford County
52.2
8. Madison Southern
51.4
12TH REGION
1. Mercer County
86.8
2. Lincoln County
74.4
3. Southwestern
72.7
4. Boyle County
67.9
5. Wayne County
64.1
6. Rockcastle County
63.4
7. Somerset
62.7
8. West Jessamine
54.7
13TH REGION
1. Harlan County
77.4
2. South Laurel
71.0
3. Harlan
69.1
4. Clay County
62.8
5. North Laurel
60.8
6. Corbin
58.6
7. Lynn Camp
49.1
8. Knox Central
45.4
14TH REGION
1. Perry Central
67.4
2. Knott Central
67.2
3. Leslie County
65.7
4. Letcher Central
54.8
5. Estill County
49.5
6. Breathitt County
48.9
7. Owsley County
46.0
8. Wolfe County
39.7
15TH REGION
1. Johnson Central
74.0
2. Shelby Valley
72.1
3. Paintsville
66.9
4. Pikeville
63.3
5. South Floyd
58.0
6. Pike Central
55.7
7. Lawrence County
43.7
8. Betsy Layne
40.8
16TH REGION
1. East Carter
79.2
2. Boyd County
78.3
3. Russell
72.6
4. Ashland Blazer
60.1
5. Fleming County
59.7
6. Lewis County
58.3
7. Menifee County
57.3
8. West Carter
53.5
