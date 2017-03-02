Sweet Sixteen memory: 1982 had fun bandwagon, epic buzzer-beater

In the preseason I asked boys’ basketball coaches to share their Sweet Sixteen memories. This is the eighth of 10 submissions that will be shared leading up to the weekend of the boys’ Sweet Sixteen. From Bath County Coach Bart Williams:
“When I attended the 1982 Sweet Sixteen with my childhood friend John Pelphrey, we jumped on the Virgie bandwagon. They had Gerald Osborne (who ended up a teammate of mine at Pikeville College) and Todd May (who ended up later being an assistant coach for me at Pikeville High School). After Virgie won their first two games at Rupp, John & I left the arena chanting, “Virgie! Virgie!” Of course, the tournament was capped off by Paul Andrews’ desperation shot to win it for Laurel County at the buzzer. Great memories!”
