Sweet Sixteen memory: Disputed buzzer-beater spoiled long-awaited trip

In the preseason I asked boys’ basketball coaches to share their Sweet Sixteen memories. This is the ninth of 10 submissions that will be shared leading up to the weekend of the boys’ Sweet Sixteen. From Whitesville Trinity’s Nathan West:
“While not my favorite moment by any means, my most memorable Sweet Sixteen moment took place during the 2002-03 season. My home school, Daviess County High School, made it to the state tournament for the first time in roughly 50 years. We lost the game at the buzzer to Hopkinsville, and the replay showed that the player clearly did not get the ball off in time. I remember not knowing what to do for a few minutes after the game — just sitting there stunned with everyone in the arena. That one still stings!”
