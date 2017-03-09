Franklin County escapes upset-minded Russell County in triple-overtime thriller

In a game in which it blew a 10-point fourth quarter lead and then had to rally to force three overtimes, No. 7 Franklin County survived its opening game in the St. Elizabeth Healthcare/KHSAA Girls’ Sweet Sixteen on Thursday, 72-67 over Russell County.
Kindall Talley who tied for the Lady Flyers’ team lead with 20 points, made four straight free throws at the end of the third overtime to seal the victory over the 4th Region champion. Franklin County’s Princess Stewart scored 20 points, including buckets to tie the game at the end of the second and third overtimes for Franklin County, the 11th Region champion.
“I was just real proud of our ability to make big shots,” said Franklin County Coach Joey Thacker, who estimated his nephew got in two naps during the marathon matchup. “There were several times where we really put our backs against the wall and we had some kids step up and make plays.”
Down 10 with just less than six minutes to play, Russell County clawed back in thanks to a series of turnovers and charges by the Lady Flyers, a Sweet Sixteen finalist last year. After Brooklynn Miles missed the second front end of a one-and-one free throw chance with less than a minute left, Russell County’s Kaitlyn Coffey was fouled and calmly made two free throws to give the Lady Lakers a 51-50 lead with 45 seconds left in regulation.
Franklin’s Rebecca Cook fought through a double-team on the baseline and was fouled with nine seconds left with a chance to win it, but her second shot rimmed out. Russell County attempted to push the ball up the floor quickly, but an illegal screen at midcourt gave the Lady Flyers the ball back with three seconds left. Franklin County couldn’t get off a shot setting up the first of three overtimes.
Franklin County (31-5) advances to Friday’s quarterfinals where it will play Simon Kenton or Paintsville at 6:30 p.m.
Russell County finishes its season 26-9.
Jared Peck: 859-231-1333, @ItSaysHere
Girls’ Sweet Sixteen
At Northern Kentucky University
Thursday
Henderson Co. 63, Knott Central 53
Franklin Co. 72, Russell Co. 67 (3OT)
Simon Kenton vs. Paintsville, (n)
Holmes vs. Grayson Co., (n)
Friday
Noon: Butler vs. Murray
1:30 p.m.: Clark Co. vs. Mercer Co.
6:30 p.m.: Franklin Co. vs. Simon Kenton-Paintsville winner
8 p.m.: Henderson Co. vs. Holmes-Grayson Co. winner
