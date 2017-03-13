How can I follow the 100th boys’ basketball Sweet Sixteen?

The 2017 Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen, the 100th edition of the boys’ state tournament, tips Wednesday afternoon at Rupp Arena. If you’re unable to get to Lexington, there are a few options at your disposal.
All 15 games will be streamed live on KHSAA.tv. A subscription to the NFHS Network is required to access those webcasts. Monthly subscriptions to the NFHS Network currently are $9.95 and will automatically renew until cancelled. You can purcahse a subscription using this link: www.nfhsnetwork.com/subscribe/retail.
Forty-five radio affiliates in Kentucky and two in West Virginia will carry audio broadcasts from the KU/KHSAA Sweet Sixteen Radio Network. In Lexington, WBUL-98.5 FM will carry the games (last year no station in town carried the tournament). An entire list of affiliate stations can be found here: khsaa.org/basketball/boys/sweet16/2017/boysradioaffiliatelisting.pdf
Audio streams of each game also will be available free of charge via Mixlr, which offers an app for iOS and Android devices. This link will take you to the landing page for every upcoming audio broadcast: mixlr.com/khsaa/events/.
The Herald-Leader will provide extensive digital, print and social media coverage of each game in the tournament. Sportswriters Josh Moore (Twitter: @HLpreps), Jared Peck (@ItSaysHere), Ben Roberts (@BenRobertsHL), Josh Sullivan (@sullyjosh), and Mark Story (@markcstory) will be contributing throughout the week.
Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps
