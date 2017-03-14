100th boys’ Sweet Sixteen preview: Scott vs. Harlan County

0:31 Jubilant Dunbar team enjoys title win Pause

2:01 Watch Dunbar celebrate state title, cut down nets

1:16 Sayre's big shot

2:14 Franklin County escapes

2:07 11th Region MVP Rebecca Cook on Franklin County heading to the Sweet 16

0:26 UK players prepare for reunion of sorts in NCAA tourney

0:51 The pies at Stella's Deli would make Julia Child proud

2:35 Calipari on UK's NCAA Tournament seeding

0:44 Officers sing, dance for Lexington elementary students