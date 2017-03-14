100th boys’ Sweet Sixteen preview: Scott County vs. Pulaski County

Jeff Parett, left, and Brandt Ely gave Lafayette Coach Jock Sutherland a boost on their shoulders after the Generals defeated Christian County 62-52 to win the Sweet Sixteen state basketball tournament in Rupp Arena on March 17, 1979.
E. Martin Jessee
Staff File Photo
Mason County’s Chris Lofton shows the crowd who is number one under a sea of confetti after Mason defeats Ballard in the finals at the Sweet Sixteen tournament in Lexington on Thursday, March 20, 2003.
Mark Cornelison
Staff File Photo
Mason County's Chris Lofton shoots over Scott County's Matt Jarvis, left, Tyler Hicks, and Troy Harris in the first half in the semifinals of the Sweet Sixteen in Rupp Arena in Lexington on March 18, 2004.
David Stephenson
Staff File Photo
Chris Lofton, center, and the Mason County team celebrate their overtime win over Scott County in the semifinals of the Sweet Sixteen in Rupp Arena in Lexington on March 18, 2004.
David Stephenson
Staff File Photo
Mason County's Chris Lofton, bottom, gets the ball off to a teammate after a scramble under the basket with Warren Central's Lonnell Dewalt, left, during the championship game of the Sweet Sixteen in Rupp Arena in Lexington on March 18, 2004.
David Stephenson
Staff File Photo
Darius Miller put in two of his five first-half points as Mason County and Holmes played for the Sweet Sixteen state championship on Saturday, March 22, 2008, in Lexington.
Mark Cornelison
Staff File Photo
Darius Miller and Trevor Setty, right, celebrated as Mason County defeated Holmes 57-48 for the Sweet Sixteen championship on Saturday, March 22, 2008, in Lexington.
Mark Cornelison
Staff File Photo
Shelby Valley's Elisha Jusice shoots over teammate Taylor Newsome, right, and Ballard’s DeVante Parker during the Wildcats’ 73-61 victory in the championship game of the Sweet Sixteen in Rupp Arena in Lexington on Saturday, March 20, 2010. Justice scored 17 points in the finals and was named Tourney MVP.
James Crisp
AP
Shelby Valley defeated Ballard in the Sweet Sixteen championship game, 73-61, in Rupp Arena in Lexington on Saturday, March 20, 2010.
Joseph Rey Au
Shelby Valley fans cheered in the closing seconds as Shelby Valley defeated Ballard in the Sweet Sixteen championship game, 73-61, in Rupp Arena in Lexington on Saturday, March 20, 2010.
Joseph Rey Au
Madison Central's Ken-Jah Bosley cut down the net after the Sweet Sixteen championship game. The Indians defeated Ballard 65-64 in Rupp Arena in Lexington on Sunday, March 10, 2013. Bosley hit a three-pointer at the end of the game to give Madison Central the victory.
James Crisp
AP
Madison Central's Ken-Jah Bosley, Dominique Hawkins and Quan Taylor congratulated each other during a team photo with the trophy after winning the Sweet Sixteen championship game against Ballard in Rupp Arena in Lexington on March 10, 2013.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
From left, Madison Central's Dominique Hawkins, Quan Taylor and Ken-Jah Bosley took in the atmosphere at the school gym filled with fans after a parade in Richmond on March 10, 2013. The team was honored after defeating Ballard in the Sweet Sixteen championship game.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
1928 Ashland Tom Cats that appeared in the Ashland Daily Independent. Top row from left, Kershner, mgr, Bill Hemlepp, Draxtell "Bud" Fullerton, Elliot Allen, Kermit Riffe, Coach Jimmy Anderson. Bottom row from left, Gene Strother, Darrell Darby, James Barney, Jack Phipps, Ellis Johnson, team captain.
Corman Studio
Undated photo of the 1928 Carr Creek basketball team.
Courtesy Jeff Bridgeman
The scene from the Kentucky Boys State Basketball Tournament at Louisville’s Armory, the Madison Square Gardens of the South on March 17, 1942. The arena was expecting record crowds for basketball games billed there that year. The Armory held 8000 people. Lexington Lafayette defeated Harlan 44-32 to claim the state crown.
George Bailey
The Courier-Journal
Scottsville High School fans cheered for their team during the opening round of the Boys State High School Tournament at the Armory, in Louisville, March 18, 1948. Scottsville lost to Maysville, 52-39. Maysville would go on and make it to the championship game but lose to Brewers 55-48.
H.V. Withers
The Courier-Journal
Perk Robins, right, of Male High School was fouled as he drove to the basket by Brewers Jim Owens, front, in the semi-finals of the Kentucky High School Basketball Tournament at the Jefferson County Armory in Louisville, Saturday March 20, 1948 . On left is Brewer's player Mason Cope. The Brewers defeated Male 38-36 advancing to the title game that night, in which it defeated Maysville 55-48 to claim the state championship. The Redmen finished the season undefeated and remain the only team in Kentucky with an undefeated record, going 36-0 in 1948.
Barney Cowherd
The Courier-Journal
Owensboro start Cliff Hagan following the state high school basketball championship game, March 19, 1949, in Louisville in which he scored 41 points leading the Red Devils to a 65-47 victory over Lafayette.
Staff File Photo
Owensboro star Cliff Hagan, left, received the state high school basketball championship trophy March 19, 1949 in Louisville. Hagan scored 41 points leading the Red Devils to a 65-47 victory over Lafayette.
Staff File Photo
Bobby Haggard (20) of Clark County and Robert Johnson, right, of Auburn fight for a loose ball during the Kentucky Boy’s State Tournament, in Lexington March 16, 1951.
Al Blunk
The Courier-Journal
When the final horn sounded in the boys state tournament March 22, 1952, in Memorial Coliseum, with Cuba ahead, 58-52, Charles (Doodles) Floyd, the talented, colorful center of the Cubs, grabbed the rim of the basket and hung to it momentarily before being pulled down to be mobbed by joyous Cuba fans and players.
Staff File Photo
Coach Jack Story, the man who guided colorful Cuba to the State High School cage crown in its second tourney appearance, got some genuine bear hugs from his Cubs after winning the title in Memorial Coliseum March 22, 1952. Harold Roberts, Howie Crittenden and Jimmy Webb (95) are those closest to the camera.
Staff File Photo
Cuba's Cubs stepped up to accept the boys state championship basketball trophy at the conclusion of Saturday night's finals at Memorial Coliseum March 22, 1952. Dr. Lyman V. Ginger of Lexington University High, president of the KHSAA (back to camera), made the presentation. Players easily recognized from the picture are Doodles Floyd, Howie Crittenden and Joe Warren, (left), and Jimmy Webb and Jimmy Brown (right).
Staff File Photo
Cheerleaders, substitutes and other Cuba team personnel leaped into the air, waved towels and whooped for joy as Charles (Doodles) Floyd, their revolving 6-4 center, swooshed through the goal that virtually clinched their championship victory over Louisville Manual in the State tourney finals in Memorial Coliseum March 22, 1952. Runners-up last year, the Cubs won with one of their traditional come-from-behind rallies in the third quarter.
Staff File Photo
The title won and joy subsiding, the Cuba Cubs lined up in the winner's circle at Memorial Coliseum after conquering Louisville Manual, 58-52, for the boys state high school basketball championship March 22, 1952. Left to right: Jimmy Brown, Coach Jack Story, Charles (Doodles) Floyd, Howard Crittenden, Jimmy Webb, Raymond McClure, Joe Warren, Ted Bradley, Bill Pollock and Harold Roberts. The clowning Floyd and trickster Crittenden each carried off All-State honors for the second consecutive year.
Staff File Photo
Lafayette High School basketball players, from left, Norris Flynn, Don Plunkett, Ed Stipp, and Walter Newton, posed for a pre state tournament photo in March 1953.
Staff File Photo
High school basketball fans on the concourse of Memorial Coliseum on the opening round of the 36th annual state tournament, March 18, 1953.
Staff File Photo
Opening game of the 36th annual state basketball tournament in Memorial Coliseum, March 18, 1953 between Caverna and Louisville Flaget.
Staff File Photo
Lafayette star Vernon Hatton held the boys state championship trophy with Lafayette coach Ralph Carlisle after defeating Paducah Tilghman 84-53 on March 21, 1953 in Memorial Coliseum.
Staff File Photo
Newport’s Joel Shaw grabbed a rebound against St. Xavier, in the second quarter of the Kentucky Boy’s State Tournament quarter-finals, in Lexington March 18, 1955. Newport won 58-54.
Gean Baron
The Courier-Journal
Bell County and Wayland players watched as Kelly Coleman's free throw shot broke the state scoring record in the third place game of the 1956 Kentucky State High School Basketball Tournament at Memorial Coliseum in Lexington. Coleman's shot gave him 128 points for the tournament with 1 minute and 43 seconds left in the first quarter. Wayland went on to defeat Bell County 122-89, marking the first time any team had reached the century mark in tournament history. Coleman went on to score 68 points in the game against Bell County and finished the tournament with 185 points.
E. Martin Jessee
Staff File Photo
Waiting to depart Lexington on March 18, 1956 after winning the State High School Basketball Tournament at Memorial Coliseum the night before, the Carr Creek team included, front row, Manager Don Hylton and players E.A. Couch and John C. Mullins. Back row, Morris Osborne, Manager Ronald Combs and O.J. Richards.
E. Martin Jessee
Staff File Photo
Carr Creek coach Morton Combs and Mrs. Combs and their son Glen, team mascot, admired the Kentucky High School Basketball Tournament Championship trophy on the sidewalk outside the Phoenix Hotel on March 18, 1956. Carr Creek won the state title the night before in Memorial Coliseum by defeating Henderson 72-68.
E. Martin Jessee
Staff File Photo
Henderson's ace pivotman, Bryon Pinson (14) grabbed a rebound in front of Bobby Shepherd (41) of Carr Creek in the Kentucky State High School Basketball Tournament championship game March 17, 1956 in Memorial Coliseum. Also in on the action were Pascal Benson (22) and Dave Eakins (13) of Henderson and Carr Creek's Warren Amburgey (37) and Freddie Maggard (27). Carr Creek prevailed defeating Henderson 72-68 for the state title.
E. Martin Jessee
Staff File Photo
Kelly Coleman, Wayland basketball star, was carried from the floor after he set an all-time four-game scoring record of 185 points in the Kentucky State High School Basketball Tournament at Memorial Coliseum in Lexington on March 17, 1956. The previous record, held by Hazard's Johnny Cox, was 127 points. Walland defeated Bell County 122-89 in the third place game.
E. Martin Jessee
Staff File Photo
Weyland's King Kelly Coleman (66) put up a shot over Carr Creek in their semi final game in the Kentucky State High School Basketball Tournament March 17, 1956 at Memorial Coliseum in Lexington. Carr Creek defeated the Wasps 68-67 on a last second shot to go to the Kentucky State Boys Tournament finals against Henderson which they won 72-68.
E. Martin Jessee
Staff File Photo
Overall scene in Memorial Coliseum on the afternoon of March 17, 1956 as Carr Creek beat Weyland 68-67 in the Kentucky State High School Basketball Tournament semi-final game.
E. Martin Jessee
Staff File Photo
Carr Creek guard Freddie Maggard was given a hero's ride after hitting a field goal with four seconds left to beat Wayland, 68-67, in the semi-finals of the Kentucky State High School Basketball Tournament March 17, 1956 at Memorial Coliseum in Lexington. Maggard also hit a one-hander in the closing seconds to oust Central City in a overtime in first round action on March 15.
E. Martin Jessee
Staff File Photo
The Carr Creek Indians posed for a squad photo after capturing the Kentucky State championship with a 72-68 win over Henderson March 17, 1956 in Memorial Coliseum. Front row, left to right, Glenn Combs, mascot; E.A. Couch, Freddie Maggard, Jim Calhoun, Warren Amburgey, Rickie Johnson, mascot; back row, Head Coach Morton Combs, manager Don Hylton, Estill Adams, Ed Richardson, Marcus Combs, Ray Stamper, John Mullins, Bobby Shepherd, assistant coach Willard Johnson and manager Donald Combs.
E. Martin Jessee
Staff File Photo
Grant Clounty’s Nelson Rose (kicking foot) battled for a loose ball against Louisville Eastern High’s James Mardis, left, and John Lament. Eastern went on to defeat Grant county 65-27 in the Kentucky Boys State Tournament at Freedom Hall, in Louisville. Ky., March 13, 1957.
Charley Pence
The Courier-Journal
Pikeville and Hazard meet in the quarterfinals of the Boys State Basketball Tournament in Louisville's Freedom Hall March 15, 1957. Pikeville won 68-52. (Number 51 for Hazard could be Linville Wright, who had 9 points in the game.)
The Courier Journal
Players Johnny Cox, left, and Jimmy Stidham, right, along with Miss Emma Ross, proudly exhibited Hazard's State High School Tournament trophy on March 19, 1955 after defeating Adair County 74-56 in Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, to give the Bulldogs their second state basketball crown. Miss Ross, an English teacher for 35 years, had been on hand when Hazard won it's first state title in 1932, before any of the present members of the squad were born. Johnny Cox went on to star at the University of Kentucky from 1956 to 1959. He scored 1,461 points in 84 career games and won an NCAA Championship in 1958.
Staff File Photo
On March 21, 1959 in Memorial Coliseum, North Marshall cheerleaders celebrated after their team won the Kentucky State High School Basketball Tournament, defeated Louisville Manual 64-63 in Memorial Coliseum in Lexington. From left: Sandra Hammar, Mary Bailey, June Dunn, Sue Gray, Judy Marshall, and Judy Salamon.
Staff File Photo
Hundreds of basketball fans jammed the front of Memorial Coliseum on Thursday March 16, 1961 waiting for the doors to open for the third session of the State High School basketball tournament. Ashland High School defeated Lexington Dunbar 69-50 to win the 1961 state title.
Staff File Photo
The Ashland Tomcats bench erupted as the final horn sounded finishing their arch-rival game with Seneca in the quarter-finals of the boys state basketball tournament in Memorial Coliseum, March 17, 1961. Ashland beat Seneca 77-51.
Staff File Photo
Gene Smith of Ashland reached around to tie up Dunbar's Phillip Rowe during the state high school championship game March 18, 1961 at Memorial Coliseum. At left is Ed Rawlings of the Bearcats. The Tomcats from Ashland defeated the Bearcats 69-50.
Staff File Photo
The All-State tournament team posed for a photo after the championship game of the Boys Sweet 16 March 17, 1963 in Louisville's Freedom Hall. Front row from left: James Smith, Dunbar; Danny Shearer, Oldham Clounty; Dwight Smith, Princeton Dotson, and George Wilson, Dunbar. Top row: Charles Taylor, Owensboro; Pearl Hicks, Clay County; Clem Haskins, Taylor County; Wesley Unseld, Seneca; Mike Redd, Seneca and George Davis, Maysville. Louisville Seneca defeated Lexington Dunbar 72-66 to claim the state championship.
Staff File Photo
Louisvile Central High’s Ron King, who sparked his Yellowjackets to the school’s first state basketbnall title last night at Freedom Hall, takes the net down as the winner’s reward. Central demolished Ohio county 101-72 for the title. March 29, 1969.
Bud Kamenish
The Courier-Journal
Louisville Central High’s Otto Petty dribbles away from a cluster of players. Looking on are Central’s Ron King (44), Leroy Tillman (45) and Tommy Starnes (right) and Hokinsville’s Richard Decker (35). March 28, 1969
Bud Kamenish
The Courier-Journal
Henry Clay’s James Lee struggled to get off a shot against Louisville Shawnee High during yesterday’s Kentucky State Tournament game at Freedom Hall. Lee would score 21 points in the game. Shawnee won 72-63. March 16, 1973
Charley Pence
The Courier-journal
Edmonson County basketball coach Bo Davenport gave directions to his team during the 1976 KHSAA State Basketball tournament in Freedom Hall in Louisville. Edmonson County defeated Christian County 74-52. (note, this was not from the championship game)
AP
Mark Hennion, who scored 25 points in Edmonson County’s victory over Chirstian County in the State Tournament final, led his teammates in cutting down the nets at Freedom Hall March 27, 1976.
Pam Spaulding
The Courier-Journal
Aaron Goad wrapped his arms around teammate Mark Hennion after the two helped Edmonson County turn back Christian County 74-52 for the state basketball title in Louisville's Freedom Hall March 27, 1976.
Pam Spaulding
The Courier-Journal
Lafayette High School basketball players hoisted the Sweet 16 championship trophy after defeating Christian County 62-52 in Rupp Arena March 17, 1979.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
A jubilant Lafayette High School team posed with the Sweet 16 championship trophy in Rupp Arena March 17, 1979. Lafayette defeated Christian County 62-52.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Dirk Minniefield was all smiles bu Coach Jock Sutherland seemed to be dreaming as the final seconds of the Sweet 16 state championship game wound down. Lafayette defeated Christian County 62-52 in Rupp Arena on March 17, 1979.
E. Martin Jessee
Staff File Photo
Simon Kenton's Troy McKinley, center, held the state tournament MVP trophy and celebrated with teammates after beating Mason County 70-63 in the Sweet 16 championship game in Rupp Arena March 21, 1981. At that time the game was played before a world record crowd for a high school basketball game, 21,287.
Christy Porter
Staff File Photo
Virgie's Todd May (42) rejected a shot by M.C. Napier's Louie Hoskins in the first round of the Boys Sweet 16 March 25, 1982 in Rupp Arena. Virgie won 53-49.
Christy Porter
Staff File Photo
Boys State Tournament. Final game, Laurel County defeated North Hardin 53-51 at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky on March 26, 1982. Laurel's Paul Andrews scored the last second winning shot.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Boys State Tournament. Final game, Laurel County defeated North Hardin 53-51 at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky on March 26, 1982. Laurel's Paul Andrews scored the last second winning shot. Andrews got a hug from his teammate Joe Karr, right.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Boys State Tournament. Final game, Laurel County defeated North Hardin 53-51 at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky on March 26, 1982. Laurel's Paul Andrews scored the last second winning shot.
Charles Bertram
Staff File Photo
Henry Clay's Greg Bates' put-back at the buzzer gave the Blue Devils a 35-33 triple-overtime victory March 19, 1983 over Carlisle County in the finals of the Boys' Sweet Sixteen at Rupp Arena. It was Henry Clays' sixth state title in boy's basketball and they have not won another crown since. Bates scored 9 points for Henry Clay and was named to the All-Tournament Team.
E. Martin Jessee
Staff File Photo
1984 FILE PHOTO. #22 Bourbon County's Jeff Royce puts up a shot in a game against Marshall County in the 1984 Boys Sweet Sixteen held at Rupp Arena in Lexington KY. The game took place on March 15, 1984.
Tom Woods II
Staff File Photo
Richie Farmer playing for the Clay County Tigers March 22, 1984.
Ron Garrison
rgarrison@herald-leader.com
Clay County 8th grader Richie Farmer (32) celebrated a Tiger's victory in the 1984 Sweet 16, March 22, 1984.
Ron Garrison
rgarrison@herald-leader.com
Lexington Catholic players Mike Mitchell and Danny Johnson (10) react to losing to Mason County in the first round of the Boy's Sweet 16 Tournament March 20, 1985 in Rupp Arena.
Ron Garrison
rgarrison@herald-leader.com
Clay County basketball coach Bobby Keith shouted to his team in the quarter finals of the Boys State Basketball Tournament in Rupp Arena March 22, 1985. The Tigers produced a win over Metcalfe County 77-66. Clay County went on to play Hopkinsville in the championship and lost 65-64.
Ron Garrison
rgarrison@herald-leader.com
Metcalfe County's Chris Barlow guarded Clay County's Richie Farmer March 22, 1985.
Christy Porter
Staff File Photo
Paintsviille's John Pelphrey went over, under and through the Owensboro defense in scoring 24 points in the Boys State Basketball Tournament in Rupp Arena March 27, 1987.
Ron Garrison
rgarrison@herald-leader.com
Clay County High School's Richie Farmer celebrated his team's state title as a dejected Allen Houston of Louisville Ballard made his way back to the bench after the Tigers defeated the Bruins 76-73 in overtime in Lexington's Rupp Arena . Farmer led his team with 21 points.
Gary Landers
Associated Press
Eugene Rawlings (54) Clay County tried to block the shot of a Ballard player in the championship game of the Boys Sweet 16 March 28, 1987 in Rupp Arena. Clay County came out on top in overtime 76-73.
Staff File Photo
Coach Bobby Keith, front right, and his Clay County High School basketball team rode atop a fire truck as they returned to Clay County March 29, 1987 after winning the Boys Sweet 16 High School basketball tournament the previous night in Rupp Arena in Lexington.
Breck Smither
Fairdale High School's Jermaine Brown, Sweet Sixteen tournament Most Valuable Player for the second year in row, celebrated after the Bulldogs defeated Tates Creek 67-63 in Rupp Arena for the state title, March 16, 1991. It was Fairdale's second state championship in a row.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Fairdale celebrated during the trophy presentation after the Bulldogs defeated Tates Creek 67-63 in Rupp Arena for the state title, March 16, 1991. It was Fairdale's second state championship in a row.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Marion County's Anthony Epps during a game in March 1993.
Staff File Photo
Marion County's Elton Scott slammed a shot during a game March 19, 1993 in the Boys Sweet 6 in Rupp Arena.
Robin Tinay Sallie
Staff File Photo
The Paintsville Tigers celebrated after defeating Lexington Catholic 79-55 in the State Tournament semifinals in Rupp Arena March 16, 1996. J.R. VanHoose, number 40 at right, Paintsville's 6-foot-10 sophomore, scored 29 points, grabbed 27 rebounds and led the Tigers into the state championship game that night. Paintsville went on to defeat Ashland 71-53 in the championship game.
Breck Smither
Paintsville's J.R. VanHoose (40) put up a shot over a Lexington Catholic defender during the State Tournament semifinal game March 16, 1996 in Rupp Arena. VanHoose, the Tiger's 6-foot-10 sophomore, scored 29 points and grabbed 27 rebounds. The Tigers defeated Catholic 79-55 and went on to defeat Ashland 71-53 in the championship game that night.
Breck Smither
Scott County guard Rick Jones, 14, raised his fist in triumph after hitting a three pointer with :02 on the clock to lift Scott County over Lexington Catholic in the Sweet 16 final four on Saturday March 21, 1998 in Lexington Ky.
Mark Cornelison
Staff File Photo
