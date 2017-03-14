Numbers to know heading into the 100th boys’ Sweet Sixteen

Sixteen numbers to know about the boys’ Sweet Sixteen, which will celebrate its 100th edition this March:
62: Schools that have won state championships in boys’ basketball.
16: Schools that won state championships and are no longer in existence.
6: Total championships won by Henry Clay and Lafayette, tied for the most in history.
4: Regions from which Manual has earned Sweet Sixteen berths, the most of any program (the Crimsons, now in the 7th Region, have played in the 4th, 5th and 6th Regions).
7: Private schools that have won state titles: St. Xavier (4), Breckinridge Training, Covington Catholic, Lexington Catholic, Millersburg Military Institute, Trinity, University Heights.
334: Most points scored by a tournament champion over four games (Central, 1969).
9: Fewest wins by a region champion coming into the tournament (Male, 1947).
38: Most wins by a region champion coming into the tournament (Nebo, 1936).
12: Schools have won the tournament in their first appearance. University Heights in 1992 was the most recent.
43: Appearances by Owensboro, the most of any program.
50: Fouls called in the 1998 finals between Scott County and Paintsville, the record for a tournament game.
48: Largest margin of victory in a state championship game. Lexington defeated Frankfort, 55-7, in the 1922 finals.
61: Years that have passed since the 14th Region produced a champion, the longest existing drought for any of the 16 regions.
0: Free throws made in the quarterfinal game between Manual and Clark County in 1921.
88: Rebounds by Wes Unseld in the 1964 tournament, topping his own record of 72 set the year before.
103: Schools that have participated in the state tournament this century.
Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps
