Live updates: Sweet Sixteen opening day in Rupp Arena

Follow along live Wednesday during the opening day of the 2017 Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen State Basketball Tournament as Josh Moore, Jared Peck and Ben Roberts provide updates from courtside in Rupp Arena.
You can scroll down below to follow their updates on Twitter.
Here is the lineup for Wednesday:
Noon: Bowling Green (32-2) vs. Graves Co. (27-7) | Live audio
1:30 p.m.: Pikeville (23-8) vs. Perry Co. Central (27-7) | Live audio
6:30 p.m.: Scott (21-12) vs. Harlan Co. (31-3) | Live audio
8 p.m.: Scott Co. (30-5) vs. Pulaski Co. (27-7) | Live audio
Listen: Every game is being broadcast live in Lexington on WBUL-FM 98.5
Watch: A live video broadcast is available from every game at KHSAA.TV, which requires a fee.
Read: Don’t forget to pick up a copy of Wednesday’s Herald-Leader, which includes a special section celebrating the 100th year of the state tournament. Or read our Sweetest Century coverage online at Kentucky.com.
