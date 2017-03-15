Sweet Sixteen: Perry Central’s size too much for Pikeville

2:01 Watch Dunbar celebrate state title, cut down nets Pause

0:17 Sweet Sixteen: Damon Tobler's vicious slam

0:31 Jubilant Dunbar team enjoys title win

1:21 "He's gonna make money playing this game, you wait and see."

1:57 Mercer County takes girls' Sweet Sixteen title

1:16 Sayre's big shot

1:40 Catching up with Chris Lofton

3:31 If Kentucky and the other top NCAA Tournament seeds were movies ...

0:44 Officers sing, dance for Lexington elementary students