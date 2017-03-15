Sweet Sixteen: Perry Central’s size too much for Pikeville

Perry County Central used its decisive size advantage to own the interior in a 61-46 win over Pikeville in the first round of the 100th Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen Wednesday afternoon at Rupp Arena.
The Commodores, whose starting lineup includes 6-foot-8 senior Idris Akinyemi and 6-foot-9 senior Princewell Anosike, outrebounded Pikeville 44-21 and finished with a 12-3 edge in blocked shots.
Anosike had game highs with 15 rebounds and six blocks for Perry Central, which advanced to the quarterfinals for the second time in program history and the first since 2004. It will play the winner between Scott and Harlan County, who played in Wednesday’s second session.
Perry Central grew a three-point halftime lead into a double-digit advantage after an 8-0 run to open the third quarter. Central held Pikeville to 2-for-13 shooting in the penultimate period and 16 of 52 overall from the field.
Damon Tobler had 12 points, nine rebounds and eight assists to lead the Commodores.
