Live updates: Thursday at the Sweet Sixteen

Here is the lineup for Thursday:
Noon: Fern Creek (33-2) vs. Hopkinsville (28-6) | Preview | Live audio | Live stats
1:30 p.m.: Ballard (28-6) vs. Taylor Co. (20-14) | Preview | Live audio | Live stats
6:30 p.m.: Elliott Co. (26-3) vs. Collins (23-12) | Preview | Live audio | Live stats
8 p.m.: Cooper (28-4) vs. Meade Co. (13-21) | Preview | Live audio | Live stats
Here is a summary of Wednesday’s opening-day action in Rupp Arena:
Game 1: Bowling Green 68, Graves County 51 | Box score | Recap
Game 2: Perry County Central 61, Pikeville 46 | Box score | Recap
Game 3: Scott 77, Harlan Co. 65 | Box score | Recap
Game 4: Scott Co. 83, Pulaski Co. 54 | Box score | Recap
Listen: Every game is being broadcast live in Lexington on WBUL-FM 98.5
Watch
A live video broadcast is available from every game at KHSAA.TV, which requires a fee.
Read
