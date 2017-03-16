The Sweetest Century: Ten iconic Kentucky boys’ state tournament games

2:01 Watch Dunbar celebrate state title, cut down nets Pause

1:54 Kentucky School for the Deaf students sign national anthem at Sweet Sixteen

0:17 Sweet Sixteen: Damon Tobler's vicious slam

3:13 Opening day at the 2017 Boys' Sweet Sixteen

0:31 Jubilant Dunbar team enjoys title win

1:44 Clark County girls making a run

2:14 Franklin County escapes

2:07 11th Region MVP Rebecca Cook on Franklin County heading to the Sweet 16

1:52 Scott County opens with rout